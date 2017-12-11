ORTHODONTIC TREATMENT PLANNING ~~Hasanin alkendi~~ Hasanin alkendi
TREATMENT PLANNING CONCEPTS & GOALS      Comprehensive list of patient’s problems = Orthodontic Diagnosis Pathologica...
      MAJOR ISSUES IN PLANNING TREATMENT PATIENT INPUT Modern planning = Interactive process Doctor cannot decide in...
DENTAL CROWDING : TO EXPAND or EXTRACT    Two controversial aspects of current orthodontic treatment planning The exten...
      From beginning of Specialty, Debate on Limits of Expansion of Dental Arches & advantages of Extraction of some...
     ESTHETIC CONSIDERATIONS Major factors in Extraction Decisions = Stability & Esthetics Expansion of arches moves ...
     STABILITY CONSIDERATIONS For stable results how much arches have to be expanded Lower arch is more constrained t...
~~Hasanin alkendi~~
    More opportunity to expand Transversely than Anteroposteriorly – but only distal to canines Reports show that Expa...
    One approach to Upper Arch Expansion is by Opening the SMidpalataluture, if base is narrow ! Theory (with no suppo...
    Soft Tissue Limitation Fenestration of Alveolar Bone & Stripping of Gingiva Amount of Attached Gingiva = Critical ...
CONTEMPORARY EXTRACTION GUIDELINES Contemporary orthodontic extraction guidelines in Class I Crowding      LESS THAN ...
      ARCH LENGTH DISCREPANCY 5 to 9 mm : Non Extraction or Extraction Treatment possible Decision depends on both H...
     ARCH LENGTH DISCREPANCY 10 mm OR more : Extraction almost always required Amount of Crowding equals the amount o...
   Presence of Protrusion along with Crowding complicates the Extraction decision Retracting the Incisors to reduce Lip...
  Retrospective Studies of Ex vs Non Ex cases = Highly variable changes The idea that Extraction will lead to narrow Arc...
     SKELETAL PROBLEMS : GROWTH MODIFICATION vs CAMOUFLAGE If it were possible, Best way to correct Jaw Discrepancy i...
    TRANSVERSE MAXILLARY DEFICIENCY Close Relationship with Ex vs Non Ex decision Child with Crowded teeth, a Diagnosi...
     In a Child age 9, any Expansion Device (Lingual Arch), will separate the Midpalatal Suture, also move the molar ...
In Adolescents, Expansion across the Suture can be done in 3 ways : I. II. III. RAPID EXPANSION with jackscrew attached to...
        RAPID PALATAL EXPANSION Goal of Growth Modification = Maximize skeletal changes and Minimize the Dental Ch...
       SLOW PALATAL EXPANSION 0.5 mm per week 1 quarter turn of screw ( 0.25 mm ) every other day Ratio of Dental t...
     CLASS II PROBLEMS In 1990’s two major projects using clinical randomized trial methodology were carried out in U...
    CAMOUFLAGE BYTOOTH MOVEMENT Tooth Movement alone cannot correct Skeletal Malocclusion If malocclusion is corrected...
    Following 3 patterns of Tooth Movement can be used to correct Class II malocclusion Combination of retraction of U...
     NON EXTRACTION TREATMENT WITH CLASS II ELASTICS If Forward movement of Lower Arch can be accepted = Class II Mal...
RETRACTION OF UPPER INCISORS INTO PREMOLAR EXTRACTION SPACE       Straightforward way to correct Excessive Overjet =...
     DISTAL MOVEMENT OF UPPER TEETH If Upper Molars moved Posteriorly = correct a Class II Molar Relationship and pro...
    Palatal Anchorage for Molar Movement can be created by Splinting the Maxillary Premolars & including an Acrylic Pa...
      Temporary Skeletal Anchorage = Greatly improves Distal movement of Maxillary Dentition Space in Tuberosity reg...
THE CAVEAT : (warning, Limitation)   If Class II Malocclusion is due to Maxillary Dental Protrusion, moving upper teeth ...
      SUMMARY In the Absence of Favorable Growth, treating Class II is Difficult Compromises have to be accepted in ...
     CLASS III PROBLEMS Growth Modification is just reverse of Class II Differential growth of maxilla relative to Ma...
    HORIZONTAL – VERTICAL MAXILLARY DEFICIENCY If Headgear force = compressing Maxillary Sutures = Inhibition of Growt...
Even in young patients, 2 side effects are almost inevitable :   Forward movement of Maxillary Teeth relative to Maxilla...
   MANDIBULAR EXCESS Condylar Growth in response to Translation as surrounding Tissues grow Results from CHIN CUP THERA...
     CLASS III CAMOUFLAGE Moderately Severe Class III = Proclining the Upper Incisors & Retracting the Lower Incisors...
Candidate for Class III camouflage :   Reverse Overjet due to Protrussive mandibular incisors & Retrussive Maxillary Inc...
       VERTICAL PROBLEMS Skeletal vertical problems do not lend themselves to camouflage by tooth movement For Shor...
TREATMENT PLANNING IN SPECIAL CIRCUMSTANCES DENTAL DISEASE PROBLEMS       Concern that Endodontically treated teeth ...
       SYSTEMIC DISEASE PROBLEMS Systemic Diseases = Greater risk for complications Successful Orthodontic Treatmen...
      Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis (JRA) = Severe Mandibular Deficiency Adult onset Rheumatoid Arthritis destroys c...
      Orthodontic Treatment can be carried out in PREGNANCY, but there are risks involved Gingival Hyperplasia, Horm...
ANOMALIES & JAW INJURIES MAXILLARY INJURIES    Fortunately, Injuries to maxilla in children are rare If displaced by Tr...
      ASYMMETRIC MANDIBULAR DEFICIENCY In planning treatment, its important to evaluate the condyle to see if its tr...
      HEMIMANDIBULAR HYPERTROPHY Facial asymmetry can also be caused by excessive growth at one condyle Escape of gr...
Thank you ~~Hasanin alkendi~~
