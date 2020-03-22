Successfully reported this slideshow.
OPTIMIZING MOBILE APPS FOR HIGH ORGANIC SEARCH RANKINGS By: Hasan Sk
App Store Optimization • App Store Optimization (ASO) is the process of improving the visibility of a mobile app in an app...
• According to Forrester, 63% of apps are discovered through app store searches. • If you’re not using ASO to increase you...
• App Icon • Screenshot • Keywords • Description • Reviews and Ratings • Referral Optimization Tactics for App Store
SEO Vs. ASO Search Engine Google Search App Store & Google Play On-page On-page Title tag App Name(Title) H1, H2, H3 Descr...
SEO VS ASO Search Engine Google Search App Store & Google Play Off-page Off-page Links Downloads Anchor Test Rating/ Revie...
Ranking Factors for an App  Keywords in the title.  Keywords in the description.  Publishers name and reputation.  Num...
In November 2011 LXR Marketplace (www.lxrmarketplace.com) launched, the world's first online marketing web apps marketplac...
11 Android Apps of Our Company App Name Ratings No. of Reviews No. of Installs 1. PPC Calculator 4.4 28 1000-5000 2. SEO B...
• All the apps are mainly for the small business entrepreneurs. • The apps are mainly targeted to the digital marketers an...
Example of Keyword Performance Keyword Avg. Monthly Search Rank SEO Page Ranker Website Ranking 12,100 Nil Page Rank 27,10...
• SEO Page Ranker app comes at number 11th as per the keyword ‘’Page Rank’’ . The average search of that keyword is 27100....
• It is being observed that a very less percentage people give review of the apps. • Satisfied users almost never post vie...
• Check regular reviews as per reviews take action. • Localize for International Market. • Internal Review •Research on co...
ASO has its own limitations: • It is time consuming and require constant monitoring. One needs to update ones app, change ...
  1. 1. OPTIMIZING MOBILE APPS FOR HIGH ORGANIC SEARCH RANKINGS By: Hasan Sk
  2. 2. App Store Optimization • App Store Optimization (ASO) is the process of improving the visibility of a mobile app in an app store. • Rank higher for the specific keywords.
  3. 3. • According to Forrester, 63% of apps are discovered through app store searches. • If you’re not using ASO to increase your app’s search ranking, you’re missing out on the largest discovery channel available to your app. • With hundreds of thousands of apps in each app store vying to rank above one another. • ASO is your secret weapon. Why is ASO important?
  4. 4. • App Icon • Screenshot • Keywords • Description • Reviews and Ratings • Referral Optimization Tactics for App Store
  5. 5. SEO Vs. ASO Search Engine Google Search App Store & Google Play On-page On-page Title tag App Name(Title) H1, H2, H3 Description(Google Play) Keyword Density Keywords Page Speed Usage Metrics Bounce Rate Uninstall Rate
  6. 6. SEO VS ASO Search Engine Google Search App Store & Google Play Off-page Off-page Links Downloads Anchor Test Rating/ Reviews Social Signals Social Signals(Google Play) Goals Traffic ( Visitors) Downloads (Users)
  7. 7. Ranking Factors for an App  Keywords in the title.  Keywords in the description.  Publishers name and reputation.  Number of downloads.  Quality of rating .  Number of comments.  Number of uninstallation .  Customers engagement in the app.
  8. 8. In November 2011 LXR Marketplace (www.lxrmarketplace.com) launched, the world's first online marketing web apps marketplace for small retailers.
  9. 9. 11 Android Apps of Our Company App Name Ratings No. of Reviews No. of Installs 1. PPC Calculator 4.4 28 1000-5000 2. SEO Backlink Tool 4.1 463 10000-50000 3. SEO Site Grader 4.1 100 1000-5000 4. SEO Page Ranker 3.9 29 1000-5000 5. Bigcommerce Mobile Dashboard 1.9 16 500-1000 6. SEO Webpage Analysis 3.9 67 1000-5000 7. Dashly – Magento Dashboard 4 42 500-1000 8. Domain Spy 4.1 30 1000-5000 9. PrestaShop Mobile Dashboard 3.1 31 1000-5000 10. WooCommerce Mobile Dashboard 2 4 100-500 11. DNS Checker 3.6 12 500-1000
  10. 10. • All the apps are mainly for the small business entrepreneurs. • The apps are mainly targeted to the digital marketers and search engine optimizations analysts. Segmentation & Targeting
  11. 11. Example of Keyword Performance Keyword Avg. Monthly Search Rank SEO Page Ranker Website Ranking 12,100 Nil Page Rank 27,100 11 Page Ranker 260 1 DNS Checker check dns 12100 Nil dns checker 33,100 8 dns tools 14,800 Nil
  12. 12. • SEO Page Ranker app comes at number 11th as per the keyword ‘’Page Rank’’ . The average search of that keyword is 27100. And this app comes at 1st rank against the keyword ‘’Page Ranker’’ which keyword average search is 260 . So Page Rank key word is 104 times popular than Page Ranker . • Not a single keyword is performing against the app DNS Checker. Keywords where there is scope to improve
  13. 13. • It is being observed that a very less percentage people give review of the apps. • Satisfied users almost never post views. • Competitor may give negative reviews. Barriers
  14. 14. • Check regular reviews as per reviews take action. • Localize for International Market. • Internal Review •Research on competitor. Rule 1 3 - 4 Reviews per day (2 from India and 2 from US) Rule 2 Reviews need to be write by the content team and share with the team members. Rule 3 Reviews need to be post from the home address not from office. Rule 4 Reviews need to be post from personal email id. Rule 5 70% 5 rating and 30% 4 rating. Rule 6 Since, these are all Business app, so no post in the weekend (only weekdays Monday - Friday). Scope
  15. 15. ASO has its own limitations: • It is time consuming and require constant monitoring. One needs to update ones app, change your description every now and then, deep linking, A/B testing. • There is no specific method there to optimize. • It is an ongoing process . Limitations

