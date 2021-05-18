Proyecto calidad garnier-rojas

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Objetivo General Elaborar un proceso de aseguramiento de calidad en la empresa Distribuciones Eléctricas Maturín (DIEMCA),...
MISIÓN Promover, proveer y distribuir productos y servicios eléctricos de calidad, satisfaciendo las necesidades y expecta...
Políticas de Calidad La Política de calidad de DIEMCA expresa el propósito de la empresa por satisfacer las necesidades de...
Nuestro principal compromiso es brindar Calidad y Satisfacción a todos los Clientes. Descubre todos los productos que pone...
Tiene su basamento de calidad bajo el siguiente manual: 1 - Alcance (manual) Este manual describe la metodología mediante ...
  1. 1. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉCNICO “SANTIAGO MARIÑO” EXTENSIÓN MATURÍN Autora: Vanesa Rojas B. Hecdiana del V. Garnier Docente de la Asignatura: Licda. Aurora Blohm Maturín, Mayo 2021 PROCESO DE ASEGURAMIENTO DE CALIDAD PARA LA EMPRESA DISTRIBUCIONES ELÉCTRICAS MATURÍN - DIEMCA ESTADO MONAGAS
  2. 2. Objetivo General Elaborar un proceso de aseguramiento de calidad en la empresa Distribuciones Eléctricas Maturín (DIEMCA), con la finalidad de establecer los principios claves que faciliten poder cumplir con todas las expectativas que establecen los clientes. A continuación presentamos el objetivo General del siguiente trabajo de investigación para la Empresa “Distribuciones Electica Maturín C.A.
  3. 3. Para la siguiente investigación se tomo como parámetro a la empresa DISTRIBUCIONES ELÉCTRICAS MATURÍN - DIEMCA ESTADO MONAGAS DIEMCA es una empresa venezolana fundada en octubre de 1994 con el objeto de distribuir equipos y materiales eléctricos de media y baja tensión. “proveer al cliente de productos y servicios de la más alta calidad de forma oportuna y confiable”. Esta simple filosofía se ha convertido en una forma de pensar, hacer y actuar. Filosofía de trabajo
  5. 5. DIEMCA es una empresa venezolana fundada en octubre de 1994 con el objeto de distribuir equipos y materiales eléctricos de media y baja tensión. Se establece rápidamente como una de las principales empresas de suministros y servicios eléctricos en el Oriente del país, atendiendo posteriormente también a clientes en todas partes de Venezuela. La empresa amplió sus servicios con otras actividades como son, elaboración de proyectos, IPC, ejecución de obras eléctricas, civiles, mecánicas, de instrumentación, protección contra descargas atmosféricas y sistemas de puesta a tierra (SPAT). También es fabricante certificado de productos para redes eléctricas, homologados por Cadafe (Corpoelec).
  6. 6. MISIÓN Promover, proveer y distribuir productos y servicios eléctricos de calidad, satisfaciendo las necesidades y expectativas de nuestros clientes, contribuir al bienestar de nuestro personal, agregar valor a la empresa y alcanzar los objetivos propuestos por sus propietarios con criterios de rentabilidad y confiabilidad. VISIÓN Ser una de las empresas líderes en el mercado de distribución y comercialización de productos, equipos y servicios eléctricos garantizando la calidad en la prestación del servicio a sus clientes, mediante la ejecución de procesos que están a la vanguardia de los avances tecnológicos, de un alto nivel de gestión y de un alto nivel de la calidad humana.
  7. 7. Políticas de Calidad La Política de calidad de DIEMCA expresa el propósito de la empresa por satisfacer las necesidades del cliente en sus requerimientos de productos, equipos y servicios eléctricos del más alto nivel de calidad, persiguiendo permanentemente mejorar nuestra atención y servicios. Se asume el modelo de gestión por proceso, la definición periódica de los objetivos, la disponibilidad de medios tecnológicos y la competencia de los recursos humanos, como una manera de conservar a nuestros clientes, manteniendo el volumen de negocios, rentabilidad y crecimiento de la empresa.
  8. 8. Nuestro principal compromiso es brindar Calidad y Satisfacción a todos los Clientes. Descubre todos los productos que ponemos a tu disposición. Promociones que no te puedes perder, suministros eléctricos que no debes dejar pasar.
  9. 9. Tiene su basamento de calidad bajo el siguiente manual: 1 - Alcance (manual) Este manual describe la metodología mediante la cual gestionamos nuestro SGC. Proporciona un medio para: a) demostrar capacidad para proporcionar de manera consistente productos y servicios que satisfagan al cliente y los requisitos legales y reglamentarios, y b) tiene como objetivo mejorar la satisfacción del cliente a través de la aplicación efectiva del sistema, incluyendo procesos para la mejora del sistema y la garantía de conformidad con el cliente y requisitos legales y reglamentarios aplicables.

×