Diseño de un_plan_de__producción

Diseño de Plan de producción Keilyn Chávez Tatiana Ulate Rebeca Arias Harvy Figueroa Anthony Lara
Área de pintura de una empresa extrusora de perfiles de aluminio
Introduction En un entorno de manufactura, es indispensable poder adaptar la planificación y control de la producción a la...
Proceso productivo ● Un proceso se basa en la secuencia de actividades que se encuentran orientadas a la generación de val...
Control de producción El Control de Producción en Fábrica (CPF) es un conjunto de procedimientos o evaluaciones, controles...
Indicadores Índices de producción Mide la evolución mensual de la actividad productiva de las ramas industriales Indicador...
Caso Matricería Extrusión Anodizado Pintura en polvo Pintura en liquido
Registro de problemas En el área de Pintura Líquida se detectaron problemas referentes al exceso de desperdicio El materia...
El resultado observado nos refleja un promedio de eficiencia de la producción es de 44.03%, es decir la empresa no aprovec...
Diagnostico
Diagnostico 9,8% Los perfiles que han sido rechazados por falla en el proceso que corresponde a una 9.8% que representa un...
Propuesta Plan de control para el cumplimiento de lo establecido en los procedimientos para el control del proceso Estable...
Propuesta Definir hojas de requerimiento de materiales del proceso
Propuesta Determinar controles de paradas no programadas
Propuesta Establecer indicadores de control para medir el rendimiento del proceso productivo
Propuesta Programa de capacitaciones para los colaboradores
Recomendaciones  Establecer procedimientos de trabajo para organizar y entrenar personal  Crear conciencia de la mejor m...
Muchas Gracias
  1. 1. Diseño de Plan de producción Keilyn Chávez Tatiana Ulate Rebeca Arias Harvy Figueroa Anthony Lara
  2. 2. Área de pintura de una empresa extrusora de perfiles de aluminio
  3. 3. Introduction En un entorno de manufactura, es indispensable poder adaptar la planificación y control de la producción a las metodologías de reducción de stocks y alta eficiencia con el objetivo de bajar costos y optimizar los tiempos de producción
  4. 4. Proceso productivo ● Un proceso se basa en la secuencia de actividades que se encuentran orientadas a la generación de valor agregado de los insumos que tiene el fin de satisfacer las necesidades del cliente.
  5. 5. Control de producción El Control de Producción en Fábrica (CPF) es un conjunto de procedimientos o evaluaciones, controles de materias primas, etc. llevados a cabo por el fabricante para garantizar calidad del producto
  6. 6. Indicadores Índices de producción Mide la evolución mensual de la actividad productiva de las ramas industriales Indicadores de gestión Contribuyendo con información que pueda optimizar la implantación de acciones de mejora, minimizar conflictos y prevenir toma de decisión inadecuada Driagramas de Flujo Es utilizado para describir y controlar los procesos que permiten entender de forma clara las actividades
  7. 7. Caso Matricería Extrusión Anodizado Pintura en polvo Pintura en liquido
  8. 8. Registro de problemas En el área de Pintura Líquida se detectaron problemas referentes al exceso de desperdicio El material rechazado es por fallas o imperfecciones que no son notados, sino hasta que se aplica la capa de pintura y es revisado por el inspector de calidad Existen tiempos improductivos generados por fallas en la maquinaria La falta de materia prima también genera retrasos en la producción
  9. 9. El resultado observado nos refleja un promedio de eficiencia de la producción es de 44.03%, es decir la empresa no aprovecha en su totalidad los recursos.
  10. 10. Diagnostico
  11. 11. Diagnostico 9,8% Los perfiles que han sido rechazados por falla en el proceso que corresponde a una 9.8% que representa un monto de $ 75110.50 90% el margen de utilidad no percibida de no producir es de 90.2% que asciende a $689553,27 La cuantificación de pérdidas se produce por las variables de causalidad
  12. 12. Propuesta Plan de control para el cumplimiento de lo establecido en los procedimientos para el control del proceso Establecimiento de controles antes y después de que los perfiles reciban el acabado. Control sobre los tiempos muertos. Implementación de hojas de control e indicadores para evaluar el rendimiento del proceso productivo Establecer procedimientos de trabajo para el área.
  13. 13. Propuesta Definir hojas de requerimiento de materiales del proceso
  14. 14. Propuesta Determinar controles de paradas no programadas
  15. 15. Propuesta Establecer indicadores de control para medir el rendimiento del proceso productivo
  16. 16. Propuesta Programa de capacitaciones para los colaboradores
  17. 17. Recomendaciones  Establecer procedimientos de trabajo para organizar y entrenar personal  Crear conciencia de la mejor manera de ejecutar las labores productivas  Capacitar al personal en temas de producción y productividad  Utilización de indicadores para cada puesto así lograr una mejor optimización en el proceso
  18. 18. Muchas Gracias

