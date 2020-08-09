Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Click to edit Master title style 1 FOREIGN DIRECT INVESTMENT I N T E R N AT I O N A L B U S I N E S S
Click to edit Master title style 2 CONCERNED FACULTY- Bhanu Sree Reddy HigherAcademic Grade VIT Business School 2 TEAM-1 T...
Click to edit Master title style 3 CONTENT 3 1. What is FDI? 2. Why FDI? 3. FDI in India 4. History of FDI in India 5. Ent...
Click to edit Master title style 4 WHAT IS FDI? 4 • Foreign direct investment (FDI) has grown dramatically as a major form...
Click to edit Master title style 5 WHY FDI? • Increased Employment and Economic Growth • Provision of Finance and Technolo...
Click to edit Master title style 6 HISTORY OF FDI IN INDIA 6 FDI was introduced in 1991 under Foreign Exchange Management ...
Click to edit Master title style 7 ENTRY STRATEGIES FOR FDI IN INDIA 7 Foreign Company has the following options to set up...
Click to edit Master title style 8 8
Click to edit Master title style 9 FDI POLICIES IN INDIA 9 • Caption01 appears here Caption03 appears here • Caption04 app...
Click to edit Master title style 10 MAJOR SECTORS FOR FDI IN INDIA 10 Current regulatory position under FDI Policy 2017 NO...
Click to edit Master title style 11 Restricted sectors in services- 1.Atomic energy, lottery business, gambling and bettin...
Click to edit Master title style 12 TOP INVESTORS IN INDIA 12 • Singapore emerged as the largest source of FDI in India du...
Click to edit Master title style 13 NEED & CHALLENGES FOR FDI IN INDIA 13 • Market size of FDI in India • Objective of stu...
Click to edit Master title style 14 FACTORS AFFECTING FDI IN INDIA 14 • Opposition from the Traders on FDI. • Scope for Ex...
Click to edit Master title style 15 RECOMMENDATIONS FOR PROMOTING FDI IN INDIA • Consider providing Tax relief and/or subs...
Click to edit Master title style 16 CURRENT SITUATIONS Some Present day situations
Click to edit Master title style 17 GDP & FDI IN INDIA 17 • India's Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) registered a growth eq...
Click to edit Master title style 18 CONCLUSION 18 1. FDI Policy permits FDI up to 100% from foreign/NRI investors without ...
Click to edit Master title style 19 Thank You! 19
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Fdi in india

17 views

Published on

Foreign Direct Investments in India

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Fdi in india

  1. 1. Click to edit Master title style 1 FOREIGN DIRECT INVESTMENT I N T E R N AT I O N A L B U S I N E S S
  2. 2. Click to edit Master title style 2 CONCERNED FACULTY- Bhanu Sree Reddy HigherAcademic Grade VIT Business School 2 TEAM-1 TEAM MEMBERS- Abhay Raj Singh Pal (19BBA0010) Siddharth misra (19BBA0082) Abinesh Prabhu (19BBA0088) Harshita Sharma (19BBA0102) Krishna Mandal (19BBA0102) Ashwini (19BBA0135)
  3. 3. Click to edit Master title style 3 CONTENT 3 1. What is FDI? 2. Why FDI? 3. FDI in India 4. History of FDI in India 5. Entry Strategies for FDI in India 6. FDI Policies in India 7. Major sectors for FDI in India 8. Top Investors in India 9. Needs and Challenges of FDI in India 10. Factors affecting FDI in India 11. Recommendations for promoting FDI in India 12. Implementation in India 13. Current Situations 14. GDP & FDI
  4. 4. Click to edit Master title style 4 WHAT IS FDI? 4 • Foreign direct investment (FDI) has grown dramatically as a major form of international capital transfer over the past decade. • A foreign direct investment (FDI) is an investment in the form of a controlling ownership in a business in one country by an entity based in another country. • FDI is when an investor from another country (foreign country) makes an investment in a business situated in the country. Now such an investor can be an individual, firm, company, etc. • Generally, the investor will acquire assets of the business or establishes business operations to get a controlling interest in the business in a foreign country. This is distinctly separate than buying the equity of foreign companies • Basically, there are two routes for FDI in India. There is the Automatic Route, where no approval or authority is required by the private foreign investor. He can invest in any company it wishes with no need for government approval.
  5. 5. Click to edit Master title style 5 WHY FDI? • Increased Employment and Economic Growth • Provision of Finance and Technology • Increase in Exports • Exchange Rate Stability • Creation of Competitive Market • Development of Backward Areas • Human Resource Development • Economic Stimulation 5
  6. 6. Click to edit Master title style 6 HISTORY OF FDI IN INDIA 6 FDI was introduced in 1991 under Foreign Exchange Management Act, driven by then Finance Minister Manmohan Singh. 1997 2006 2008 2011 FDI up to 100% allowed under the Automatic Route in Cash & Carry (wholesale) FDI up to 51% allowed with prior Government approval in ‘single brand retail’ Government mulled over the ideas of allowing 100% FDI in Single Brand retail and 50% FDI in Multi rand Retail Government allowed 50% FDI in Multi and 100% FDI in REtail
  7. 7. Click to edit Master title style 7 ENTRY STRATEGIES FOR FDI IN INDIA 7 Foreign Company has the following options to set up business operations in India-  By Incorporating a Company under the Companies Act, 1956  A wholly owned subsidiary  Joint venture company- existing/new company with domestic partner  As an office of a Foreign Entity through 1. Liaison Office 2. Project Office 3. Branch office  Global Depository Receipt Issues
  8. 8. Click to edit Master title style 8 8
  9. 9. Click to edit Master title style 9 FDI POLICIES IN INDIA 9 • Caption01 appears here Caption03 appears here • Caption04 appears here •Any Non-resident individual (NRI)/Entity can invest subject to FDI policy (except in prohibited sectors). •Company, trust or partnership firm incorporated outside India and owned and controlled by NRIs. • the government increased foreign investment upper limit from 26% to 49% in insurance sector. •Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) and Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI). •Registered FIIs/ FPIs/ NRIs Regulations, 2000 can invest or trade through a registered broker of Indian Companies on recognized stock exchanges. •It also launched Make in India initiative in September 2014 under which FDI policy for 25 sectors was liberalised further. •SEBI registered Foreign Venture Capital Investor (FVCI) in any activity mentioned in Schedule 6 of Notification No. FEMA 20/2000.
  10. 10. Click to edit Master title style 10 MAJOR SECTORS FOR FDI IN INDIA 10 Current regulatory position under FDI Policy 2017 NOT-PERMITTED 1. Any Real Estate Business 2. Construction of far houses 3. Trading in Transferable Development Rights PERMITTED 100% FDI under automatic route is allowable in construction-development projects, which includes development of townships, construction of residential/ commercial premises, roads/bridges, hotels, resorts, etc.
  11. 11. Click to edit Master title style 11 Restricted sectors in services- 1.Atomic energy, lottery business, gambling and betting, business of chit fund, and any activity or factorthat is not opened to private sector investments. 2. FDI is not allowed in plantations 11
  12. 12. Click to edit Master title style 12 TOP INVESTORS IN INDIA 12 • Singapore emerged as the largest source of FDI in India during the last fiscal with $ 14.67 billion investments. • Mauritius ($ 8.24 billion), • Netherlands ($ 6.5 billion), • US ($ 4.22 billion) • Caymen Islands ($ 3.7 billion) • Japan ($ 3.22 billion) • France ($ 1.89 billion).
  13. 13. Click to edit Master title style 13 NEED & CHALLENGES FOR FDI IN INDIA 13 • Market size of FDI in India • Objective of study • Research Methodology • Investments /development • Government initiative and attitudes towards FDI in India • High import tariffs • Exit barriers for firms • Poor quality infrastructure • Centralized decision-making processes,
  14. 14. Click to edit Master title style 14 FACTORS AFFECTING FDI IN INDIA 14 • Opposition from the Traders on FDI. • Scope for Expansion • Prevalence of Illiteracy and Mass Poverty • Transport and infrastructure • Total Convertibility of Currency • Size of economy / potential for growth • Wage rates • Labour skills • Tax rates • Access to free trade areas.
  15. 15. Click to edit Master title style 15 RECOMMENDATIONS FOR PROMOTING FDI IN INDIA • Consider providing Tax relief and/or subsidy by way of low rate loans to domestic retailers to provide support. • Implement a 'phased introduction' of FDI to the retail sector, say over 2-4 years, so as to provide gradual adjustment for the domestic players. • The government should reform price control policies to ensure that foreign retailers cannot sell below a minimum price. • Bureaucracy and formalities should be reduced by updating related legislation, • Labour Laws need to be reviewed to be more in line with the requirements of the companies
  16. 16. Click to edit Master title style 16 CURRENT SITUATIONS Some Present day situations
  17. 17. Click to edit Master title style 17 GDP & FDI IN INDIA 17 • India's Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) registered a growth equal to 2.1 % of the country's Nominal GDP in Mar 2020, compared with a growth equal to 1.8 % in the previous quarter.
  18. 18. Click to edit Master title style 18 CONCLUSION 18 1. FDI Policy permits FDI up to 100% from foreign/NRI investors without prior approval in most of the sectors known as the automatic route. 2. The FDI policies in India are formulated on 4 parameters: Improved Technology Increased Capital Flow Management Expertise Access to International Markets 3. Hence 100% inflow was allowed in sectors like power, renewable energy, agriculture, mining etc. 4. Also sectors like insurance and sefence have a cap of 26% and the banking sectors has cap of 49%.
  19. 19. Click to edit Master title style 19 Thank You! 19

×