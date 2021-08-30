2. alkylating & anti-metabolite drugs

Successfully reported this slideshow.
B Y D R . H AR S H I K A PAT E L M E D B 3 3 5 B AS I C P H AR M A C O L O G Y AN D TO X I C O L O G Y CANCER CHEMOTHERAPY: ALKYLATING AGENTS & ANTIMETABOLITES
ALKYLATING AGENTS History • Sulfur mustard gas – potent vesicant • Clinical trials with SMG – penile tumor • Gillman and h...
ALKYLATING AGENTS • Nitrogen Mustards (MCI) – Meclorethamine, Melphalan, Chlorambucil, Cyclophosphamide, Ifosfamide (M2C2I...
Highly reactive intermediate – carbonium ions
meclorethamine melphalan Chlorambucil Structure activity relationship
MECHANISMS OF RESISTANCE OF ALKYLATING AGENTS • Acquired resistance –to alkylating agents • Mechanism: involved in  Inc’ ...
PHARMACOLOGICAL ACTIONS • Cytotoxic action – vesicant property • Hemopoietic system highly susceptible • Chlorambucil mor...
NITROGEN MUSTARDS • Mechlorethamine • Melphalan • Chlorambucil • Cyclophosphamide • Ifosfamide
MECHLORETHAMINE (MUSTINE) • Very irritant drug (potent vesicant) • Dose = 0.4 mg/kg single or divided i.v. • PK: highly un...
MELPHALAN • Phenylalanine derivatives (nitrogen mustard) • PK: orally active, plasma conc varies from pt to pt due to vari...
CYCLOPHOSPHAMIDE • Most commonly used alkylating agent as a prodrug • Cytotoxic effect generate after formation of their a...
Mesna* used with cyclophosphamide and ifosfamide to decrease the risk of haemorrhagic cystitis (in high dose regimen)
USES OF CYCLOPHOSPHAMIDE • Neoplastic conditions – Hodgkins and non hodgkins lymphoma – ALL, CLL, Multiple myeloma – Burki...
ADVERSE EFFECTS • Hemorrhagic cystitis, • alopecia, • nausea & vomiting, • SIADH • hepatic damage : Veno-occlusive disease...
IFOSFAMIDE • Congener of cyclophosphamide • Longer half life than cyclophosphamide • Less alopecia and less emetogenic tha...
CHLORAMBUCIL (LEUKERAN) • Bifunctional alkylating agent* • Slowest acting and least toxic alkylating agent • Main action o...
Mustard agents Drugs Dose Acute toxicity Delayed toxicity Mechlorethamine 0.4 mg/kg IV in single or divided doses Nausea a...
THIOTEPA • Triethylene phosphoramide (TEPA) • Both thiotepa and its desulfurated primary metabolite, TEPA  rapidly conver...
BUSULFAN (MYLERAN) • Depresses bone marrow with selective action on myeloid series • Primarily used in Chronic myelogenous...
NITROSOUREAS • Highly lipid soluble, Cross BBB • No cross resistance with other alkylating agents • Required biotransforma...
CONTD… Uses : Meningeal / Brain tumours Dose :150-200 mg/m2 BSA every 6 wks (Carmustine) Adverse Effects: • Delayed bone m...
TRIAZENES • Procarbazine (methylhydrazine), oral drugs • Combination regimens to rx Hodgkin's & non Hodgkin's lymphoma, br...
TRIAZENES Dacarbazine Parenterally active, non schedule- dependent Use : malignant melanoma , Hodgkin's diseases , soft ti...
TRIAZENE Temozolamide • New alkylating agent • Approved for use against treatment-resistant gliomas and anaplastic astrocy...
ALTRETAMINE • Home exercise..?
PLATINUM COORDINATION COMPLEXES • Inorganic metal complex • Serendipitous drugs* • Broad activities • Synergistic action w...
CISPLATIN
N7 of guanine adenine and cytosine Form plt adducts Replication and transcription
CISPLATIN • Uses • Testicular cancer (85% - 95 % curative ) • Ovarian cancer, bladder cancer • Other solid tumors: lung (s...
CARBOPLATIN • Second generation platinum analogues with Better tolerability • Nephrotoxicity , ototoxicity , neurotoxicity...
OXALIPLATIN • 3rd generation diaminocyclohexane platinum analogues • No cross-resistant to cancer cells that are resistant...
Alkylating Related drugs Drug Doses Acute toxicity Delayed toxicity Carmustine (BCNU) 200 mg/m2 IV every 6 weeks N/V Leuko...
ANTI-METABOLITES Folate Antagonists Methotrexate Purine Antagonists 6 Mercaptopurine, 6 Thioguanine, Azathioprine Pyrimidi...
INTRODUCTION •They interfere with the availability of normal purine and pyrimidine nucleotide precursors either by inhibit...
FOLATE ANTAGONISTS METHOTREXATE • Folic acid essential dietary component • Tetrahydrofolate (FH4) reduced form  provide t...
Mechanism Of Action • It is structurally related to folic acid, and act as an antagonist of that vitamin by binding at its...
PHARMACOKINETICS • Absorbed orally  50% protein bound • Disappears rapidly from blood , remains in tissue longer than fol...
CLINICAL USES Antineoplastic • Choriocarcinoma and tropoblast tumor 15 -30 mg/day orally for 5 days • Remission of ALL in ...
ADVERSE EFFECTS • Megaloblastic anemia • Myelosuprresion* (prolonged in renal compromised pt, renal CrCl monitored) • Oral...
RESISTANCE (1) decreased drug transport, (2) decreased polyglutamate formation, (3) synthesis of increased levels of DHFR ...
CONTRAINDICATION •Teratogenic •Excreted renally so avoid in severe renal impairments •Avoid in patients with liver diseases
PURINE ANTAGONISTS 6 Mercaptopurine, 6 Thioguanine, Azathioprine Fludarabin phosphate Cladribine 6 thiopurines
6-MERCEPTOPURINE (6MP) • Thiol analogs of hypoxanthines • Closely related analog: Azathioprine* (immunosupressants) • Remi...
PHARMACOKINETICS • Orally given and absorption : erratic and incomplete • Thioguanylic acid and 6- Methylmercaptopurine ri...
RESISTANCE • An inability to biotransform 6-MP to the corresponding nucleotide because of decreased levels of HGPRT (eg , ...
USES & ADVERSE EFFECTS Uses: • ALL, crohn’s disease, choriocarcinoma AE: • Bone marrow & GIT mainly • Hepatic necrosis rar...
6-THIOGUANINE •Primarily used in the rx of acute nonlymphocytic leukemia (acute myeloid leukemia (AML))  combination with...
MOA & PK • Same as 6MP PK: • Like 6MP  activate after reaching blood circulation • Peak plasma conc: 2-4 hours after inge...
FLUDARABINE • Phosphorylates intracellularly to form triphosphate • Inhibits DNA polymerase and gets incorporated to form ...
CLADIRABINE MOA • Like fludarabine converted to triphosphate,Incorporated into DNA, Inhibits DNA polymerase and thus inhib...
PYRIMIDINE ANALOGUES 5 Fluorouracil Cytarabine Gemcitabine
5-FU • Pyridine analogue, has stable flourine atom MOA : in the diagram Resistance : • when cell lost their ability to con...
AD • nausea, vomiting, diarrhea • alopecia, • severe ulceration of the oral and GI mucosa, • bone marrow depression (with ...
CAPECITABINE • newer, oral fluoropyrimidine carbamate • metastatic breast cancer that is resistant to first-line drugs (ap...
CONTINUED… PK • Unlike 5-FU, orally well absorded • Metabolised into fluoro-b-alanine and CO2 • Excreted in urine AD • GI ...
FLOXURIDINE • 5-FU analog • When administered Intra arterial route  rapidly catabolites into 5-FU • MOA: Primarily interf...
CYTARABINE (CYTOSINE ARABINOSIDE, OR ARA-C) • analog of 2'-deoxycytidine in which the natural ribose residue is replaced b...
Phosphorylate d by Deoxycyti dine kinase Ratio of anabolic and catabolic enz is very imp for cytotoxicity
• Cytarabine is S phase specificity • The drug is highly schedule-dependent and must be given either by continuous infusio...
GEMCITABINE • Analog of nucleotide deoxycytidine • Drug of choice for locally advanced or metastatic adenocarcinoma of the...
REFERENCES • Goodman & Gillman, pharmacologic basis of therapeutics, edition 12th, part VIII, chapter: 60, • Lippincott’s ...
THANK YOU ?
cytotoxic agents : class 1: alkylating drugs, class 2: anti-metabolites

2. alkylating & anti-metabolite drugs

  1. 1. B Y D R . H AR S H I K A PAT E L M E D B 3 3 5 B AS I C P H AR M A C O L O G Y AN D TO X I C O L O G Y CANCER CHEMOTHERAPY: ALKYLATING AGENTS & ANTIMETABOLITES
  2. 2. ALKYLATING AGENTS History • Sulfur mustard gas – potent vesicant • Clinical trials with SMG – penile tumor • Gillman and his colleagues work on nitrogen mustard against murine lymphoma • In 1942, clinical trials began  pt with lymphoma  treated by i.v. NM • Launching modern era of cancer chemo
  3. 3. ALKYLATING AGENTS • Nitrogen Mustards (MCI) – Meclorethamine, Melphalan, Chlorambucil, Cyclophosphamide, Ifosfamide (M2C2I ) • Ethyleneimine : Thio-tepa • Alkyl Sulfonate: Busulfan • Nitrosoureas – Carmustine, lomustine, Streptozocin • Triazine /DNA methylating drugs - -procarbazine,temozolomide, dacarbazine Platinum compound…… Cisplatin Carboplatin Oxaliplatin Other group of cytotoxic drugs
  4. 4. Highly reactive intermediate – carbonium ions
  5. 5. meclorethamine melphalan Chlorambucil Structure activity relationship
  6. 6. MECHANISMS OF RESISTANCE OF ALKYLATING AGENTS • Acquired resistance –to alkylating agents • Mechanism: involved in  Inc’ capability to repair DNA lesions,  Dec’ permeability of the cell to drug,  Inc’ production of glutathione* (cause higher metabolism rate)
  7. 7. PHARMACOLOGICAL ACTIONS • Cytotoxic action – vesicant property • Hemopoietic system highly susceptible • Chlorambucil more against lymphoid series • Busulfan more against myeloid series Epithelial tissues, hair follicles Spermatogenesis , Foetopathic effect • Immunosuppressant action • Miscellaneous – Severe nausea & vomiting – i.v. – 5HT 3 rec antagonist – prior to apply • Known as radiomimetic drugs
  8. 8. NITROGEN MUSTARDS • Mechlorethamine • Melphalan • Chlorambucil • Cyclophosphamide • Ifosfamide
  9. 9. MECHLORETHAMINE (MUSTINE) • Very irritant drug (potent vesicant) • Dose = 0.4 mg/kg single or divided i.v. • PK: highly unstable, solution prepare before administration • Uses – Haematological cancers , lymphomas , solid tumors – Hodgkins as part of MOPP • CML, CLL • MOA: slide 5 • Adverse effects Anorexia, nausea, vomiting (rx by antiemetic with dexamethasone) Bone marrow depression, aplasia Menstrual irregularities Latent viral infection (herpes zoster) - supressed immunity Extravasation – (infiltrate with isotonic sod. Thiosulfite to inactivate) • Estramustine is a combination of estradiol with nitrogen mustard.
  10. 10. MELPHALAN • Phenylalanine derivatives (nitrogen mustard) • PK: orally active, plasma conc varies from pt to pt due to variation in intestinal absorption and metabolism • Very effective in MULTIPLE MYELOMA • Less irritant locally , less alopecia • Dose: 0.25 mg/kg daily for 4 days every 4-6 weeks Dose should be adjusted by monitoring platelets and WBCs count • Adverse Effects : – Bone marrow Depression: Infections (low WBC), low platelets count bleeding – pancreatitis -- N/V, oral ulceration
  11. 11. CYCLOPHOSPHAMIDE • Most commonly used alkylating agent as a prodrug • Cytotoxic effect generate after formation of their alkylating species • Broad spectrum: used single/ as part of a regimen PK: both cyclophosphamide & ifosfamide orally active • After administration, parent drug excreted into feces by biliary transporter
  12. 12. Mesna* used with cyclophosphamide and ifosfamide to decrease the risk of haemorrhagic cystitis (in high dose regimen)
  13. 13. USES OF CYCLOPHOSPHAMIDE • Neoplastic conditions – Hodgkins and non hodgkins lymphoma – ALL, CLL, Multiple myeloma – Burkits lymphoma – Neuroblastoma , retinoblastoma – Ca breast , adenocarcinoma of ovaries • Non neoplastic conditions – Control of graft versus host reaction – Rheumatoid arthritis – Nephrotic syndrome
  14. 14. ADVERSE EFFECTS • Hemorrhagic cystitis, • alopecia, • nausea & vomiting, • SIADH • hepatic damage : Veno-occlusive diseases Dose: 2-3 mg/kg/day oral 10-15 mg/kg IV every 7-10 days It can be administered thr’ IV, IM, IP, intrapleurally, Intraarterialy, directly into tumor Effects on the germ cells: amenorrhea, testicular atrophy, aspermia, sterility
  15. 15. IFOSFAMIDE • Congener of cyclophosphamide • Longer half life than cyclophosphamide • Less alopecia and less emetogenic than cyclophosphamide • Can cause hemorrhagic cystitis and severe neurological toxicity (at high dose)* • Used for germ cell testicular tumors and adult sarcomas
  16. 16. CHLORAMBUCIL (LEUKERAN) • Bifunctional alkylating agent* • Slowest acting and least toxic alkylating agent • Main action on lymphoid series produces marked lympholytic action • DOC for long term maintenance therapy of CLL • Dose: 0.1-0.2 mg/kg daily for 3-6 weeks then 2 mg daily for maintenance • AD: moderate GI upset and haematologic toxicity
  17. 17. Mustard agents Drugs Dose Acute toxicity Delayed toxicity Mechlorethamine 0.4 mg/kg IV in single or divided doses Nausea and vomiting, myelosuppression Moderate depression of peripheral blood count; excessive doses produce severe bone marrow depression with leukopenia, thrombocytopenia, and bleeding; alopecia and hemorrhagic cystitis occasionally occur with cyclophosphamide; cystitis can be prevented with adequate hydration; busulfan is associated with skin pigmentation, pulmonary fibrosis, and adrenal insufficiency Melphalan 0.25 mg/kg/d orally for 4 days every 4– 6 weeks Nausea and vomiting, myelosuppression cyclophosphamide 3.5–5 mg/kg/d orally for 10 days; 1 g/m2 IV as single dose Nausea and vomiting, myelosuppression Chorambucil 0.1–0.2 mg/kg/d orally; 6–12 mg/d Nausea and vomiting, myelosuppression Ifosphamide Nausea and vomiting, myelosuppression
  18. 18. THIOTEPA • Triethylene phosphoramide (TEPA) • Both thiotepa and its desulfurated primary metabolite, TEPA  rapidly converted by hepatic CYPs, form DNA cross-links  aziridine rings open after protonation of the ring-nitrogen  reactive species which gives cytotoxic effects • Active intravesicular agent • Topically applied in superficial bladder cancer • Not well absorbed orally so given IV • Highly neurotoxic leads to seizure and coma uses
  19. 19. BUSULFAN (MYLERAN) • Depresses bone marrow with selective action on myeloid series • Primarily used in Chronic myelogenous leukemia • In high dose regimen 2-6 mg/day, t1/2 : 2-3 hours • Adverse effect: – Interstitial pulmonary fibrosis – Veno-occlusive disease of liver – Hyperuricaemia – Sterility --CNS toxicities: seizure – anti convulsant drug*  always useful in high dose regimen of buslfan (0.8mg/kg, every 6hours for 4 days)
  20. 20. NITROSOUREAS • Highly lipid soluble, Cross BBB • No cross resistance with other alkylating agents • Required biotransformation (by nonenzymatic decompositions) • Metabolites: bifunctional activities* ACTION: cross linking thr alkylation of DNA • More effective against plateau phase than expontially growing phase • PK: orally active (lomustine) • Metabolites : peak plasma level appear within1-4 hrs • CNS cons reach 30-40 % (present activity) • Initial t1/2: 6hrs ; second t1/2 : 1-2 days
  21. 21. CONTD… Uses : Meningeal / Brain tumours Dose :150-200 mg/m2 BSA every 6 wks (Carmustine) Adverse Effects: • Delayed bone marrow suppression • Visceral fibrosis, renal damage Streptozocin : sugar containing nitrosourea • Minimal BM toxicity • treatment of insulin-secreting islet cell carcinoma of the pancreas
  22. 22. TRIAZENES • Procarbazine (methylhydrazine), oral drugs • Combination regimens to rx Hodgkin's & non Hodgkin's lymphoma, brain tumor • leukemogenic , teratogenic, mutagenic MOA: uncertain, still these are mechanism works: 1. inhibits the synthesis of DNA, RNA, and protein; prolongs interphase; and produces chromosome breaks. 2. Oxidative metabolism  by microsomal enzymes  azo-procarbazine and H2O2 DNA strand scission. 3. Variety of this drug’s metabolites have cytotoxic activity one metabolite, is act as MAO inhibitor * • Higher risk to cause secondary cancer as a form of acute leukemia, • Even it carcinogenic activity higher than other alkylating agents
  23. 23. TRIAZENES Dacarbazine Parenterally active, non schedule- dependent Use : malignant melanoma , Hodgkin's diseases , soft tissue sarcoma ADR: Nausea, vomiting, flu-like symptoms, neuropathy and myelosuppression • Metabolic activation by liver microsomal enzymes oxidative N-demethylation to the monomethyl derivative • Spontaneous decomposes to 5- aminoimidazole-4-carboxamide (Excreted) and diazomethan • Later metabolite forms methyl carbonium ion which believes that to be cytotoxic
  24. 24. TRIAZENE Temozolamide • New alkylating agent • Approved for use against treatment-resistant gliomas and anaplastic astrocytoma's* • Rapidly absorbed after oral absorption & crosses BBB • Unlike dacarbazine, temozolamide: does not require cytochrome P450 system for metabolic transformation  chemical transformation under normal physiological pH property of inhibiting the repair enzyme, O6-guanine-DNA- alkyltransferase taken orally and has excellent oral bioavailability • taken for five consecutive days and repeated every 28 days • same toxicity profile as previous drug
  25. 25. ALTRETAMINE • Home exercise..?
  26. 26. PLATINUM COORDINATION COMPLEXES • Inorganic metal complex • Serendipitous drugs* • Broad activities • Synergistic action with other anticancer agents • Treat ovarian, head neck, bladder, esophagus, lung and colon cancers
  27. 27. CISPLATIN
  28. 28. N7 of guanine adenine and cytosine Form plt adducts Replication and transcription
  29. 29. CISPLATIN • Uses • Testicular cancer (85% - 95 % curative ) • Ovarian cancer, bladder cancer • Other solid tumors: lung (small & non small), esophagus, gastric • nonseminomatous testicular cancer (combination regimens) Adverse effects – Emesis – Nephrotoxicity (red’ by hydration with i.v. saline infusion / saline & mannitol/ other diuretics) – Peripheral neuropathy – Ototoxicity
  30. 30. CARBOPLATIN • Second generation platinum analogues with Better tolerability • Nephrotoxicity , ototoxicity , neurotoxicity  low • Less emetogenic, but thrombocytopenia and leukopenia may occur (dose liming toxicities) • Less plasma protein binding • Vigorous i,.v. hydration not required • Used in place of Cisplatin • Use: solid tumours – primarily in ovarian cancer of epithelial origin – Squamous cell carcinoma of head and neck
  31. 31. OXALIPLATIN • 3rd generation diaminocyclohexane platinum analogues • No cross-resistant to cancer cells that are resistant to cisplatin or carboplatin on the basis of mismatch repair defects • Approved for : second-line therapy in metastatic colorectal cancer  following treatment  5- fluorouracil-leucovorin and irinotecan • First line drug for this disease • Neurotoxicity : dose-limiting, peripheral sensory neuropathy(worsened upon cold exposure), cumulative COLD DYSESTHESIA
  32. 32. Alkylating Related drugs Drug Doses Acute toxicity Delayed toxicity Carmustine (BCNU) 200 mg/m2 IV every 6 weeks N/V Leukopenia, thrombocytopenia, and rarely hepatitis Lomustine (CCNU) 150 mg/m2 orally every 6 weeks Altretamine 10 mg/kg/d for 21 days Leukopenia, thrombocytopenia, and peripheral neuropathy Procarbazine 50–200 mg/d orally N/V, flu-like syndrome, drug interactions BMD, CNS depression, leukomogenic Dacarbazine 300 mg/m2 daily IV for 5 days N/V BMD Cisplatin 20 mg/m2/d IV for 5 days or 50–70 mg/m2 as single dose every 3 weeks N/V, myelosuppression Nephrotoxicity, peripheral sensory neuropathy, ototoxicity, nerve dysfunction. (*) Carboplatin AUC 5–7 mgxmin/mL Rarely: peripheral neuropathy, renal toxicity, and hepatic dysfunction Oxaliplatin 130 mg/m2 IV every 3 weeks or 85 mg/m2 IV every 2 weeks N/V, laryngopharyngeal dysesthesias Peripheral sensory neuropathy, diarrhea, myelosuppression, and renal toxicity
  33. 33. ANTI-METABOLITES Folate Antagonists Methotrexate Purine Antagonists 6 Mercaptopurine, 6 Thioguanine, Azathioprine Pyrimidine antagonists 5 Fluorouracil, cytarabine, gemcitabine
  34. 34. INTRODUCTION •They interfere with the availability of normal purine and pyrimidine nucleotide precursors either by inhibiting their synthesis or by competing with them in DNA or RNA synthesis
  35. 35. FOLATE ANTAGONISTS METHOTREXATE • Folic acid essential dietary component • Tetrahydrofolate (FH4) reduced form  provide the methyl grp for the synthesis of DNA(thymidylate, purine), RNA(purine) • Interference in FH4 metabolism reduced the cellular capacity of one-carbon transfer, and methylation reactions in the synthesis of purine ribonucleotides and TMP • Inhibiting DNA replication • Mtx also inhibits IL 6 and IL-8 and TNF alpha
  36. 36. Mechanism Of Action • It is structurally related to folic acid, and act as an antagonist of that vitamin by binding at its active catalytic site and inhibit their action. • the enzyme that converts folic acid to its active , coenzyme form, tetrahydrofolic acid
  37. 37. PHARMACOKINETICS • Absorbed orally  50% protein bound • Disappears rapidly from blood , remains in tissue longer than folate thus causes prolonged inhibitory effect • at pH 6.0, virtually no dissociation of the enzyme-inhibitor complex occurs  which cause high affinity  and become potent inhibitor • At physiologic pH  reversible competitive kinetics occur with same inhibition constant • Intracellular formation of polyglutamate derivatives  vital for therapeutic action of drug. • The polyglutamates of methotrexate are selectively retained within cancer cells  have increased inhibitory effects on enzymes involved in folate metabolism, making them important determinants of the duration of action of methotrexate
  38. 38. CLINICAL USES Antineoplastic • Choriocarcinoma and tropoblast tumor 15 -30 mg/day orally for 5 days • Remission of ALL in children 2.5 to 15 mg/day • breast, head & neck, bladder, ovarian cancers Immuno-supressive • Rheumatoid arthritis, resistant asthma • Crohns disease, wegeners granulomatosis • Prevention of graft versus host reaction Psoriasis Medical termination of pregnancy
  39. 39. ADVERSE EFFECTS • Megaloblastic anemia • Myelosuprresion* (prolonged in renal compromised pt, renal CrCl monitored) • Orallly can cause intestinal ulcer(ulcerative stomatitis), diarrhoea, • Alopecia , liver damage, nephropathy, pulmonary fibrosis • CNS toxicities with intrathecal adminstration Treatment of methotrexate toxicity • Folinic acid (citrovorum factor, N5 Formyl THF) • IM/IV 8 to 24 hrs after initiation of methotrexate • 120 mg in divided doses in first 24 hrs, then 25 mg oral/IM 6 hrly for next 48 hrs
  40. 40. RESISTANCE (1) decreased drug transport, (2) decreased polyglutamate formation, (3) synthesis of increased levels of DHFR through gene amplification, (4) altered DHFR with reduced affinity for methotrexate
  41. 41. CONTRAINDICATION •Teratogenic •Excreted renally so avoid in severe renal impairments •Avoid in patients with liver diseases
  42. 42. PURINE ANTAGONISTS 6 Mercaptopurine, 6 Thioguanine, Azathioprine Fludarabin phosphate Cladribine 6 thiopurines
  43. 43. 6-MERCEPTOPURINE (6MP) • Thiol analogs of hypoxanthines • Closely related analog: Azathioprine* (immunosupressants) • Remission in ALL(childhood) and • 6-MP & analogs also used in the rx of crohn’s diseases MOA: major steps affect in synthesis of purine: 1. Nucleotides formation 2. Inhibition of purine synthesis 3. Incorporation into nucleic acid PLEASE REFER BOOK TO ELABORATE THESE MECHANISM
  44. 44. PHARMACOKINETICS • Orally given and absorption : erratic and incomplete • Thioguanylic acid and 6- Methylmercaptopurine ribotide (MMPR)  metabolites have same anti cancer action • Once reached blood circulation  widely distributed in thr’ body (except CNF) • Bio avb: reduced by first pass metabolism in liver • Excreted in urine
  45. 45. RESISTANCE • An inability to biotransform 6-MP to the corresponding nucleotide because of decreased levels of HGPRT (eg , in Lesch- Nyhan syndrome deficiency of this enzyme)  acute leukemia inc’ the conc of alkaline phosphate by alternative mechanism, as results • dephosphorylation of thiopurine nucleotide • cellular loss of the resulting ribonucleoside. • Overexpression of TPMP
  46. 46. USES & ADVERSE EFFECTS Uses: • ALL, crohn’s disease, choriocarcinoma AE: • Bone marrow & GIT mainly • Hepatic necrosis rarely • Hyperuricaemia • Jaundice
  47. 47. 6-THIOGUANINE •Primarily used in the rx of acute nonlymphocytic leukemia (acute myeloid leukemia (AML))  combination with daunorubicin, cytarabine ( adult leukemia )
  48. 48. MOA & PK • Same as 6MP PK: • Like 6MP  activate after reaching blood circulation • Peak plasma conc: 2-4 hours after ingestion • S-methylation products appear in urine by the TPMTase* enz • Homozygous deletion / mutation in enz cause severe toxicities • TPMT genotyping is necessary before treatment • Allopurinol administration required no dose reduction of 6TG • Long term use caused liver toxicity and jaundice
  49. 49. FLUDARABINE • Phosphorylates intracellularly to form triphosphate • Inhibits DNA polymerase and gets incorporated to form dysfunctional DNA • Resistance: reduced uptake, lack of deoxycytidine kinase, dec’d affinity for DNA polymerase • Effective in slow growing tumors Use: – CLL and non hodgkins recurring after treatment, hairy cell leukemia With thymoglobuline used in the tx of stem cell transplant may be associated with gonadal failure  risk is least for rejection Adverse events: – chills, fever, opportunistic infection, myelosupression At high doses: progressive encephalopathy, blindness, and death
  50. 50. CLADIRABINE MOA • Like fludarabine converted to triphosphate,Incorporated into DNA, Inhibits DNA polymerase and thus inhibits DNA synthesis and repair • Distributed thr’out the body, even penetrate the CSF USES: Hairy cell leukemia, CLL and low grade lymphomas , multiple sclerosis AD: severe bone marrow suppression, Peripheral neuropathy C/I: Has teratogenic effect
  51. 51. PYRIMIDINE ANALOGUES 5 Fluorouracil Cytarabine Gemcitabine
  52. 52. 5-FU • Pyridine analogue, has stable flourine atom MOA : in the diagram Resistance : • when cell lost their ability to convert to 5- FdUMP from 5-FU • Altered or increased thymidylate synthase levels PK: • Administered IV, topically in the case of skin cancer • Penetrate into all body parts including CNS • Metabolised in lung, kidney, liver* • Excreted via urine • Dose must be adjust in the case of impaired hepatic functions
  53. 53. AD • nausea, vomiting, diarrhea • alopecia, • severe ulceration of the oral and GI mucosa, • bone marrow depression (with bolus injection), • anorexia • allopurinol mouthwash: used to reduce oral toxicity • Dermopathy Uses • Primarily used in the rx of slowly growing tumors (colorectal, breast, ovarian, pancreatic, and gastric carcinomas) • Superficial basal cell carcinomas.
  54. 54. CAPECITABINE • newer, oral fluoropyrimidine carbamate • metastatic breast cancer that is resistant to first-line drugs (approved) • Currently used in colorectal cancer rx • After being absorbed undergoes a series of enzymatic reactions the last of which is hydrolysis to 5-FU
  55. 55. CONTINUED… PK • Unlike 5-FU, orally well absorded • Metabolised into fluoro-b-alanine and CO2 • Excreted in urine AD • GI toxicities • Caution with renal & kidney function impaired pt C/I: • pregnant and lactating women • Pt. who r taking coumarin anticoagulant/ phenytoin  monitored coagulation parameters and drug level respectively  why?
  56. 56. FLOXURIDINE • 5-FU analog • When administered Intra arterial route  rapidly catabolites into 5-FU • MOA: Primarily interfere with DNA syn and some extent inhibits RNA formation • Metabolism and excretion same as 5-FU. • Uses: palliative management of GI adenocarcinoma that has metastasized to the liver • AD: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, enteritis, stomatitis, and localized erythema
  57. 57. CYTARABINE (CYTOSINE ARABINOSIDE, OR ARA-C) • analog of 2'-deoxycytidine in which the natural ribose residue is replaced by D-arabinose • acute nonlymphocytic (myelogenous) leukemia • In combination therapy 6-TG and daunorubicin • MOA: enter through carrier-mediated process, sequentially phosphorylated by deoxycytidine kinase and other nucleotide kinases to cytosine arabinoside triphosphate(Ara- CTP)* inhibitor of DNA polymerase (compitetive) incorporated into nuclear DNA Retard chain elongation • S – phase specific inhibitor Retention of Ara-c in the cell is lethally to malignant cells
  58. 58. Phosphorylate d by Deoxycyti dine kinase Ratio of anabolic and catabolic enz is very imp for cytotoxicity
  59. 59. • Cytarabine is S phase specificity • The drug is highly schedule-dependent and must be given either by continuous infusion or every 8–12 hours for 5–7 days • AR: • Nausea and vomiting • bone marrow depression • Stomatitis • Cerebellar ataxia
  60. 60. GEMCITABINE • Analog of nucleotide deoxycytidine • Drug of choice for locally advanced or metastatic adenocarcinoma of the pancreas • non-small cell lung cancer and bladder cancer • Resistance :  inability to be converted to a nucleotide  increased levels of endogenous deoxycytidine • PK: infused IV, deaminated to difluorodeoxyuridine, excreted via urine * Norm al dCTP lacks MOA only one additional nucleotide can be added to the growing DNA strand, resulting in chain termination.
  61. 61. REFERENCES • Goodman & Gillman, pharmacologic basis of therapeutics, edition 12th, part VIII, chapter: 60, • Lippincott’s illustrated reviews, edition 4th, chap- 39. • Katzung Pharmacology • Internet sources.
  62. 62. THANK YOU ?

cytotoxic agents : class 1: alkylating drugs, class 2: anti-metabolites

