Rapidly expanding online gaming industry and increased inclination toward home automation technologies are projected to work as key factors fueling sales opportunities in the global Wi-Fi adapter card market during the forecast period 2021–2031.
Wireless network adapter refers to a part of computer hardware. The main function of this product is allowing for wireless computer connection with cards including memory cards or PC cards, and expansion card devices.