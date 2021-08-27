Radio frequency coaxial connector is an electrical connector designed to work at multi-MHz range radio frequencies. Radio frequency (RF) connectors are used with coaxial cables and are designed to maintain the shielding offered by coaxial design. For many outdoor environments waterproof design suits the coaxial radio frequency connector such as providing connections for antenna feed lines in mobile communications. An extensive line of radio frequency coaxial connector used in wireless telecommunication applications, includes PCs, Wi-Fi, antenna devices, computer networks and radio frequency coaxial connector market is used for several radio frequency applications such as communications and broadcast equipment where its capability of power handling allowing it to be used for medium power transmitters.