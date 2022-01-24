Rising popularity of table cloth, wall hangings, handbags, curtains, mattresses, and home décor products, among others is encouraging manufacturers to opt for advanced machines to provide end-users with quality products in a minimum time frame across the globe. This may generate demand for quilting machines during the forecast period. Regional bodies promoting several types of sewing products made by skilled labor or artisans may also drive the quilted products market. This is also an opportunity for the growth of the quilting machine market.