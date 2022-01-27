Successfully reported this slideshow.
Point of-load (po l) converter market

Jan. 27, 2022
The point-of-load (PoL) converter is a non-isolated step-down voltage regulator, small single-in-line packaged device designed to sit close to the load circuits on boards.
Point-of-load (PoL) converters are majorly used in microprocessors for computers, GPS systems, cell phones, PDAs, and other portable electronic devices.

Point of-load (po l) converter market

  Point-of-Load (PoL) Converter
  2. 2. The point-of-load (PoL) converter market is a non-isolated step- down voltage regulator, small single-in-line packaged device designed to sit close to the load circuits on boards. Point-of-load (PoL) converters are majorly used in microprocessors for computers, GPS systems, cell phones, PDAs, and other portable electronic devices. Point-of-load (PoL) converters are segmented based on topology, input voltage, output power, end-use industry, and region. Get sample copy of at:   https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample. php?flag=S&rep_id=81024 Rise in Demand from the Automotive Sector By end-use industry, the automotive segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment of the global point-of-load (PoL) converter market during the forecast period. Next-generation eco-cars are popular and highly effective in reducing hazardous substances in exhaust emissions and also reduce carbon emissions. These next-generation eco-cars are made by utilizing circuit and design technologies gained through technological advancement and development using point-of-load (PoL) converter and other electronic devices, which is likely to propel the growth of the global point-of-load (PoL) converter market during the forecast period. Moreover, the adoption of electric vehicle point-of-load (PoL) converters enable interface between electric power and voltage levels, which also boosts the demand for point-of-load (PoL) converters in automotive applications. Regulations and safety standards are hindering the growth of the global point-of-load (PoL) converter market. However, the rising
  3. 3. adoption of 5G technology in developing countries is projected to create lucrative opportunities for the global point-of-load (PoL) converter market during the forecast period. Key Players Operating in the Global Point-of-Load (PoL) Converter Market The global point-of-load (PoL) converter market was highly fragmented in 2019. Major players operating in the global market are focusing on technological advancements and expansion to meet the rising demand for point-of-load (PoL) converters. Moreover, manufacturers are undertaking mergers and acquisitions for the development of innovative products. Have any query? Inquiry about report at:   https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample. php?flag=EB&rep_id=81024 Key players operating in the global point-of-load (PoL) converter market are: Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Ericsson Texas Instruments Delta Electronics, Inc. General Electric Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Global Point-of-Load (PoL) Converter Market: Research Scope Global Point-of-Load (PoL) Converter Market, by Topology Hull Bridge Half Bridge
  4. 4. Push-Pull Global Point-of-Load (PoL) Converter Market, by Input Voltage <5V 10-20V >20V Global Point-of-Load (PoL) Converter Market, by Output Power <20W 20-40W 40-10W >100W Global Point-of-Load (PoL) Converter Market, by End-use Industry Telecommunication Server, Storage & Network Industrial Robotics Aerospace & Defence Medical Consumer Automotive Audio Visual Buy this Report at:   https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php? rep_id=81024&ltype=S About Us
  5. 5. Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge. Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement. Contact: 90 State Street, Suite 700 Albany, NY 12207 Tel: +1-518-618-1030 Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com ← Interventional Neurology Device Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028 → Middle East Cloud Infrastructure Services Market On­Going Trends, Industry Growth by – Equinix,
  About Contact Us
  Recent Posts

Recording And Session Replay Tools Market : Hotjar, Mouseflow, Inspectlet, Smartlook, Hoverowl, Lucky Orange, SessionCam, ClickTale, IBM Tealeaf, Wisdom, FullStory, Dynatrace

Process Indicator Market Size and Forecasts Research Report 2022­2028 – 12345

Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor: Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2022 – 2028 | Airmar Technology, APC International, Annon Piezo Technology, AVL List Gmbh

Oncology Automation Market 2022 On­ going Demand, Gross Margin and Forecast 2028

Low­Fat Dairy Beverages Market Segments to Record High Growth
  Recent Comments

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Study with data tracker, emerging trends, opportunities and forecast – Industrial IT – Industrial IT ­ AI for health on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Study with data tracker, emerging trends, opportunities and forecast

Healthcare Cloud Security Market Study with data tracker, emerging trends, opportunities and forecast – Industrial IT | #cybersecurity | #cyberattack ­ NATIONAL CYBER SECURITY NEWS TODAY on Healthcare Cloud Security Market Study with data tracker, emerging trends, opportunities and forecast

Healthcare Claims Management Software Market Study with data tracker, emerging trends, opportunities and forecast – Industrial IT ­ ReInvestmentNews on Healthcare Claims Management Software Market Study with data tracker, emerging trends, opportunities and forecast

Healthcare CRM Market Study with data tracker, emerging trends, opportunities and forecast – Industrial IT ­ ReInvestmentNews on Healthcare CRM Market Study with data tracker, emerging trends, opportunities and forecast

Dental Practice Management Software Market Study with data tracker, emerging trends, opportunities and forecast – Industrial IT – Dent News Europe on Dental Practice Management Software Market Study with data tracker, emerging trends, opportunities and forecast
  Archives

January 2022
December 2021
November 2021
October 2021
September 2021
August 2021
July 2021
June 2021
May 2021
April 2021
March 2021
February 2021

Categories

Business
Climate
COVID
Electric vehicles
Energy
Entertainment
Featured
Market
NASA
News
Satellites
Space
Sports & Games
Technology
Uncategorized
  10. 10. Energy Entertainment Featured Market NASA News Satellites Space Sports & Games Technology Uncategorized Meta Log in Entries feed Comments feed WordPress.org © 2022 Industrial IT Powered by WordPress To the top ↑

