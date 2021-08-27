Magnetic bearings market

A magnetic bearing is a type of bearing which uses magnetic field to employ magnetic levitation or magnetic suspension to support loads. This implies they extend assistance to moving parts without any physical contact and withstand the loads. This also means that the amount of friction generated is very less or negligible and there is zero mechanical wear and tear. There is no limit for maximum speeds and they can support very high speeds. There are different components in magnetic bearing system, namely, an electromagnet, a sensor, a rotor, an amplifier and a controller; each of these having their respective responsibilities towards the well-functioning of the entire bearing system and failure of either one of these components will result in malfunctioning of the bearing. There are two types of magnetic bearings namely, active magnetic bearings and passive magnetic bearings. The passive magnetic bearings do not need any external power input arrangements as they make use of permanent magnets for their operations. But most magnetic bearings are typically active magnetic bearings which use electromagnets and hence need a continuous external input of power along with an external controlling system in order to regulate the load and maintain stability. The oil lubricated bearings are being replaced by the active magnetic bearings. There are applications which need combination of these types; in which the permanent magnetic bearings withstand the static load and the active magnetic bearings come into action when the floated object diverges from the ideal position. The magnetic bearings have different types depending upon the control action (Passive, Active and hybrid), the supported load (Radial or journal, radial or thrust and conical), forcing action (attractive and repulsive), magnetic effect (electro dynamic and electromagnetic), applications (linear motors, levitated rotors, contactless gear trains etc.) and the sensing action (self-sensing and sensor sensing). The material used for the magnetic bearings are iron, neodymium, cobalt, boron, samarium, aluminium, ferrite and nickel. They are chosen based on the applications. However, there are certain issues with respect to the material used – such as material brittleness, operating temperatures which might affect the material causing failure of the system and varying space requirements which are essential for carrying out the procedure smoothly.