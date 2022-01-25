Intelligent workload management market

Intelligent workload management is an automation solution, which is used to support high transaction volumes with effective event-driven scheduling and efficient workflows. Intelligent workload management is a technology that is used to bring intelligence to a management solution of cloud environment across different protocols.

Intelligent workload management helps an organization to understand security protocols and process requirements through a cloud environment. Besides, intelligent workload management is used to integrate security and identity into IT workloads, thereby giving IT administrators the flexibility and confidence to deliver IT services to end-users across heterogeneous environments such as virtual, physical, and cloud environments.