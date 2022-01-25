Intelligent workload management market

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
Intelligent workload management is an automation solution, which is used to support high transaction volumes with effective event-driven scheduling and efficient workflows. Intelligent workload management is a technology that is used to bring intelligence to a management solution of cloud environment across different protocols.
Intelligent workload management helps an organization to understand security protocols and process requirements through a cloud environment. Besides, intelligent workload management is used to integrate security and identity into IT workloads, thereby giving IT administrators the flexibility and confidence to deliver IT services to end-users across heterogeneous environments such as virtual, physical, and cloud environments.