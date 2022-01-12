Successfully reported this slideshow.
Technology
Jan. 12, 2022
Image tagging and annotation services market

Technology
Jan. 12, 2022
43 views

In order to increase the online visibility of important COVID-19 information, Federal Chief Information officers in the U.S. are being directed to incorporate a new set of vocabulary for tagging websites. This is evident since, along with the U.S., countries such as Russia, Brazil, France, and India are under the scanner for a second wave of coronavirus. Thus, companies in the image tagging & annotation services market are capitalizing on this opportunity to collaborate with healthcare, government, and other organizations that are actively involved in increasing awareness about COVID-19 preventive measures.

Image tagging and annotation services market

  1. 1. Home  News News Tech Image Tagging & Annotation Services Market, Size and Growth 2020 To 2030 By Zaraki Kenpachi - August 10, 2021 Image Tagging & Annotation Services Market: Introduction Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global image tagging & annotation services market. In terms of revenue, the global image tagging & annotation services market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~17% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which TMR o몭ers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global image tagging & annotation services market. Image tagging & annotation is the labeling of images to be utilized as Arti몭cial Intelligence (AI) training data. Image tagging & annotation services provide users with annotated images with their requested labels. These labels are programmed by AI professionals and selected to provide the computer vision model information regarding what is displayed in the image or a picture. Nowadays, image annotation & tagging services are becoming an essential part of AI & ML companies across various industries such as retail, eCommerce, automobile, fashion, and healthcare. The global image tagging & annotation services market is broadly a몭ected by several factors, including usage of image tagging & annotation services in the BFSI sector and increasing applications in the healthcare sector. Thus, expanding application of image tagging & annotation services in di몭erent sectors is propelling the global market for image tagging & annotation services. Get PDF brochure for Industrial Insights and business Intelligence @  
  2. 2. https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php? 몭ag=S&rep_id=75667 Image Tagging & Annotation Services Market: Prominent Regions The image tagging & annotation services market in North America is expected to expand during the forecast period, owing to the presence of key market players, technological advancements, and growth of healthcare and automotive sectors in the region. North America is projected to generate demand for smart machines and services that employ image tagging & annotation tools. The image tagging & annotation services market in Europe is projected to witness favorable growth during the forecast period, due to signi몭cant expansion of the automotive sector in the region. The Asia Paci몭c image tagging & annotation services market is likely to expand during the forecast period, owing to digitalization of the sector and increasing demand for self-driving vehicles and connected cars in the region. Image Tagging & Annotation Services Market: Key Players Key players operating in the global image tagging & annotation services market are ADEC Innovations, CapeStart Inc., Cisio Consulting Private Limited, clickworker GmbH, General Blockchain, Inc., Innovary Technologies, ISHIR, Lionbridge Technologies, Inc., Qualitas Global Services B.V., SunTec Web Services Pvt. Ltd., Vee Technologies, Webtunix AI., Zen3 Infosolutions Private Limited, Anolytics, Bridged Internet Inc., BUNCH, KILI TECHNOLOGY SAS, Kognitive Emerging Software Services, and ScaleOps Arti몭cial Intelligence Pvt. Ltd. Global Image Tagging & Annotation Services Market: Segmentation Image Tagging & Annotation Services Market, by Type Image Classi몭cation Object Recognition/Detection Boundary Recognition Segmentation Image Tagging & Annotation Services Market, by End User Automotive
  3. 3. Retail & eCommerce BFSI Government & Security Healthcare Information Technology Transportation & Logistics Food & Beverages Others Purchase our Premium Research Report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php? rep_id=75667&ltype=S About Us Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always re몭ects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports. Contact 90 State Street, Suite 700 Albany, NY 12207 Tel: +1-518-618-1030 USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453 Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com Previous articleSoft Skills Training Market 2020 Key Trend, Future Opportunities Forecast To
