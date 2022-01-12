Image tagging and annotation services market

In order to increase the online visibility of important COVID-19 information, Federal Chief Information officers in the U.S. are being directed to incorporate a new set of vocabulary for tagging websites. This is evident since, along with the U.S., countries such as Russia, Brazil, France, and India are under the scanner for a second wave of coronavirus. Thus, companies in the image tagging & annotation services market are capitalizing on this opportunity to collaborate with healthcare, government, and other organizations that are actively involved in increasing awareness about COVID-19 preventive measures.