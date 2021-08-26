Hitter based hand tools are simple hitting and striking tools which are used for various applications such as gardening, household chores, and construction. Hitter based hand tools do not have a motor or involve use of electricity, and hence are easy to maintain and operate and are cheaper than motor based tools. Hitter based hand tools comprise hammers, shovels, axes, crowbars, etc. The increasing trend of home landscaping, coupled with a growing middle class population and high standard of living is expected to drive the global hitter based hand tools market during the forecast period.