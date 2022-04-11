Successfully reported this slideshow.

Cosmetic Packaging Market

0

Share

Apr. 11, 2022
0 likes 24 views
Upcoming SlideShare
Personal Care Wipes Market
Personal Care Wipes Market
Loading in …3
×
1 of 8

Cosmetic Packaging Market

Apr. 11, 2022
0 likes 24 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Technology

Cosmetic products are all the rage with the new age population owing to a number of factors. These are helping the global cosmetic packaging market chart a significant growth trajectory over the forecast period of 2018 to 2026. As per Transparency Market Research, these will create a notable market worth and help generate a slew of new opportunities. Besides, it is notable here that environment sustainability is a significant trend in such packaging solutions.

Cosmetic products are all the rage with the new age population owing to a number of factors. These are helping the global cosmetic packaging market chart a significant growth trajectory over the forecast period of 2018 to 2026. As per Transparency Market Research, these will create a notable market worth and help generate a slew of new opportunities. Besides, it is notable here that environment sustainability is a significant trend in such packaging solutions.

Technology

Recommended

More Related Content

You Might Also Like

Pup joint market
HarshalBamble
Freight trucking market
HarshalBamble
Smart airport market
HarshalBamble
3 d printing in eyewear market
HarshalBamble
Built in kitchen appliances market
HarshalBamble
Automotive sensor fusion market
HarshalBamble
Pet cages market
HarshalBamble
Hydraulic winch market
HarshalBamble
Metallized nylon film market
HarshalBamble
Automotive aftermarket market
HarshalBamble
Athleisure market
HarshalBamble
Iot monetization market
HarshalBamble
Insurance rating software market
HarshalBamble
Leather handbags market
HarshalBamble
Marine insurance market
HarshalBamble
Packaged ic component inspector market
HarshalBamble
Absolute encoders market
HarshalBamble
Embedded Hypervisor Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size
HarshalBamble
TEXT ANALYTICS MARKET TO BE WORTH US$12.16
HarshalBamble
Vertical freezers industry analysis
HarshalBamble
Voice verification market
HarshalBamble
Movie theater trends
HarshalBamble
What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(3.5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car—And How It Will Reshape Our World Lawrence D. Burns
(5/5)
Free
From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future Tom Wheeler
(3.5/5)
Free
SAM: One Robot, a Dozen Engineers, and the Race to Revolutionize the Way We Build Jonathan Waldman
(5/5)
Free
Talk to Me: How Voice Computing Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Think James Vlahos
(4/5)
Free
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H. Diamandis
(4.5/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4/5)
Free
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy George Gilder
(4/5)
Free
Future Presence: How Virtual Reality Is Changing Human Connection, Intimacy, and the Limits of Ordinary Life Peter Rubin
(4/5)
Free
Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley Corey Pein
(4.5/5)
Free
Ninety Percent of Everything: Inside Shipping, the Invisible Industry That Puts Clothes on Your Back, Gas in Your Car, and Food on Your Plate Rose George
(4/5)
Free
Carrying the Fire: 50th Anniversary Edition Michael Collins
(4.5/5)
Free
Island of the Lost: An Extraordinary Story of Survival at the Edge of the World Joan Druett
(4/5)
Free
Wizard:: The Life and Times of Nikolas Tesla Marc Seifer
(2.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Dignity in a Digital Age: Making Tech Work for All of Us Ro Khanna
(4.5/5)
Free
The Quiet Zone: Unraveling the Mystery of a Town Suspended in Silence Stephen Kurczy
(4.5/5)
Free
System Error: Where Big Tech Went Wrong and How We Can Reboot Rob Reich
(4.5/5)
Free
The Wires of War: Technology and the Global Struggle for Power Jacob Helberg
(4.5/5)
Free
If Then: How the Simulmatics Corporation Invented the Future Jill Lepore
(4.5/5)
Free
The Science of Time Travel: The Secrets Behind Time Machines, Time Loops, Alternate Realities, and More! Elizabeth Howell
(3/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
A Brief History of Motion: From the Wheel, to the Car, to What Comes Next Tom Standage
(5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
The Players Ball: A Genius, a Con Man, and the Secret History of the Internet's Rise David Kushner
(4.5/5)
Free
Bitcoin Billionaires: A True Story of Genius, Betrayal, and Redemption Ben Mezrich
(4.5/5)
Free
User Friendly: How the Hidden Rules of Design Are Changing the Way We Live, Work, and Play Cliff Kuang
(4.5/5)
Free
Digital Renaissance: What Data and Economics Tell Us about the Future of Popular Culture Joel Waldfogel
(3.5/5)
Free
Lean Out: The Truth About Women, Power, and the Workplace Marissa Orr
(4.5/5)
Free
Uncanny Valley: A Memoir Anna Wiener
(4/5)
Free
Blockchain: The Next Everything Stephen P Williams
(4/5)
Free

Cosmetic Packaging Market

  1. 1. By Transparency Market Research Published January 10, 2022 Cosmetic Packaging Market to Surge at a Robust Pace In Terms Of Revenue Over 2026 The global cosmetic packaging market has witnessed extraordinary growth during the past few years, owing to high graphics printing, chic design, extended shelf-life, enhanced shelf-appeal and sustainability features, which are expected to boost the demand for cosmetic packaging market during the forecast period. Global cosmetic packaging market is segmented by material, application, container, capacity, and by region. The hair care segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The skin care application segment is expected to dominate the overall market throughout the forecast period by value and volume. The recent trends in the global cosmetic packaging market show that the prices are steadily falling due to the rising competition between market players. This has led to the increasing penetration and rise in per capita consumption of cosmetics worldwide, especially in APAC and Latin America. Rising beauty & health awareness has led to an increase in skin care and hair care product sales. Growing cross-border sales and penetration of e-Commerce and internet in rural & semi-urban areas of APAC, Latin America, and Africa regions is also driving the cosmetic packaging market. Packaging is considered to be a silent salesman. Global cosmetic packaging manufacturers are using packaging as a product differentiation strategy to win the market and stand out among the competition. Packaging helps to drive impulse buying and enhances shelf-appeal and consumer satisfaction. Get PDF brochure for Industrial Insights and business Intelligence @ 
  2. 2. https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php? 몭ag=S&rep_id=2352 The rising consumer demand for multifunctional applications and organic cosmetics is the major consumption trend observed in the cosmetic packaging market. Rising health care awareness and negative consumer perception towards the harmful effects of chemical-based cosmetic packaging are in몭uencing the consumer demand for organic cosmetics. Organic cosmetics need extra protection to extend their shelf life. Advances in printing technology are helping packaging manufacturers to design and develop high graphic-printed cosmetic packaging products. The global cosmetic packaging market has been segmented into 몭ve regions, i.e. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Paci몭c region (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). APAC dominates the cosmetic packaging market globally in terms of production & consumption. APAC is also home to a large number of global cosmetic packaging companies. The aforementioned factors have made APAC a dominating cosmetic packaging market worldwide. China and Japan highly contribute to the APAC cosmetic packaging market. The European cosmetic packaging market is anticipated to expand at a lucrative CAGR of 4.3% during 2018-2026. Germany & France are the major contributors in the European cosmetic packaging market. Growth in Eastern Europe is anticipated to drive the overall European cosmetic packaging market over the forecast period. The paper segment is estimated to be the fastest growing material segment during the forecast period due to the rising intolerance towards plastic. Paper provides easy printability and ensures sustainability. Glass & metal are anticipated to maintain their considerable and steady market share in cosmetic packaging throughout the forecast period. The less than 50 ml segment is expected to dominate the overall market by capacity type. This is due to its affordability and ease in handling. Middle-class population in APAC and Latin America buys less, but more often. This trend is in몭uencing the demand for small-size packs. The rising number of nuclear families and adoption of on-the-go lifestyle is also driving the demand for small size cosmetic packaging. The market players pro몭led in the cosmetic packaging market include – Aptar Group, Inc, RPC Group Plc, Gerresheimer AG, Amcor Limited, Libo Cosmetics Company, Ltd., Quadpack Industries, HCP Packaging, Fusion Packaging, ABC
  3. 3. Packaging Ltd., Swallow몭eld Plc, Saverglass sas, Essel Propack Ltd, Albea S.A., Quadpack Ltd, Coverpla S.A., The Packaging Company, Smur몭t Kappa Group PLC, Alovey Cosmetic Packaging Co., Ltd, HCT Group, and Rise Cosmetic Packaging Co., Ltd. Purchase our Premium Research Report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php? rep_id=2352&ltype=S Market Segmentation Global Cosmetic Packaging Market by Material Type Glass Paper Plastic PET PP PE Others Metal Others (Ceramic…) Global Cosmetic Packaging Market by Application Skin care Hair care Make Up Nail Care Global Cosmetic Packaging Market by Container Type Jars Tubes Bottles Pumps & Dispensers Sachets Others Global Cosmetic Packaging Market by Capacity
  4. 4. < 50 ml 50- 100 ml 100 – 150 ml 150 – 200 ml 200 ml TMR Latest News Publication: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news- releases/demand-for-sustainable-smart-solutions-to-mark-cosmetic-packaging- market-landscape-from-2018-to-2026-tmr-865717428.html About Us Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyse information. Now avail 몭exible Research Subscriptions, and access Research multi-format through downloadable databooks, infographics, charts, interactive playbook for data visualization and full reports through MarketNgage, the uni몭ed market intelligence engine. Sign Up for a 7 day free trial! Contact Rohit Bhisey Transparency Market Research USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453 Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com Blog: https://tmrblog.com/ Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
  5. 5. In this article: , , , , , , , , , , , , , Cosmetic Packaging Market Analysis Cosmetic Packaging Market Demands Cosmetic Packaging Market Forecasts Cosmetic Packaging Market Growth Cosmetic Packaging Market Key Players Cosmetic Packaging Market Manufacturers Cosmetic Packaging Market Opportunities Cosmetic Packaging Market Overview Cosmetic Packaging Market Report Cosmetic Packaging Market Research Cosmetic Packaging Market Share Cosmetic Packaging Market Size Cosmetic Packaging Market Trends Latest Industry News WRITTEN BY Transparency Market Research TRENDING A DVE RT ISE M E NT 1 Op-Ed: ‘Z is for Zero’ — Delusions are destroying Russia as a nation 2 Cargo plane breaks in two during emergency landing in Costa Rica 3 Op-Ed: Mobile crematoria ‘just happen’ to be in Mariupol? There’s more to this than the obvious 4 Red Cross evacuee convoy arrives from Russian-held city 5 Russian Nobel laureate Muratov assaulted on train You may also like:
  6. 6. Pro-Russian vehicle convoys spark outrage in Germany Op-Ed: Shanghai lockdown proving everybody wrong as global commercial hub paralysed Iceland chilled by violence worthy of its noir novels
  7. 7. Iceland chilled by violence worthy of its noir novels Civilians 몭ee east Ukraine as Kyiv readies for ‘big battles’ ABOUT US SPONSORED CONTENT TERMS OF USE PRIVACY POLICY CONTACT US NEWS PARTNER: AFP NEWS PARTNER: DX JOURNAL ALL PRESS RELEASES FEATURED: ACCESSWIRE FEATURED: PRODIGY PRESS WIRE FEATURED: NEWSWORTHY.AI FEATURED: RELEASEWIRE COPYRIGHT © 1998 - 2022 DIGITAL JOURNAL INC. Digital Journal is not responsible for the content of external sites. Read more about our external linking.   

×