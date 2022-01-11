Successfully reported this slideshow.
Technology
Jan. 11, 2022
Car leasing market

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is considered as one of the worst public health crises that the world is witnessing in present times. Similarly, the novel virus has sparked many questions in the minds of individuals who are willing to lease cars. Hence, Leasing.com-a U.K.-based car leasing services provider announced that the web shop is conducting its car leasing activities with the help of core staff keeping the business running and are working remotely.

Car leasing market

  1. 1. Home  News News Tech Car Leasing Market 2020: Research In-Depth Analysis, Market Applications, Key End-Users Forecasts To 2030 By Zaraki Kenpachi - June 11, 2021 Car Leasing Market: Introduction According to the report, the global car leasing market is projected to surpass US$ 1 Trn by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of ~9% during the forecast period. Changing consumer preference toward newer mobility models, such as leasing, and changing consumer sentiments associated to car ownership are driving the car leasing market. Zero down payment and tax bene몭ts have in몭uenced the preference of consumers toward car leasing from traditional ownership. Get sample copy of at:  https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php? 몭ag=S&rep_id=42395 Expansion of Car Leasing Market Auto manufacturers are venturing into newer revenue pools such banking services and 몭nance to minimize business risk and evolve with the changing landscape of the auto industry. The decline in car sales has compelled automakers to enter the “Car-as- a-Service” business models and is estimated to further boost the car leasing market. Almost all international automakers have a 몭nancial service business division and is involved in car leasing and 몭nancing options. Financial services have gained a signi몭cant share of around 10% to 20% of automakers’ revenue.  
  2. 2. Based on lease type, the 몭nancial lease segment held a notable share of the global car leasing market. Finance leasing is a robust business model to use and attain car ownership during the end-of tenure and is extremely popular in North America with lower interest rates and zero/ minimum down payments. However, the operating lease segment is expanding at a higher growth rate due to consumer demand for 몭exible options and disinterest in ownership. In terms of provider, OEM/captives and NBFCs segments are anticipated to expand at a high growth rate during the forecast period. Expansion of the car leasing market and rising consumer interest in car leasing are prompting the entry of captives and NBFCs in the market. Regional Analysis of Car Leasing Market In terms of region, the global car leasing market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Paci몭c, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Europe and North America, together, held a leading share of the global car leasing market in 2018, owing to higher preference for car leasing among consumers in these regions. India and China GDP have registered exponential growth during the last decade and witnessed expansion in 몭nancial sector & services. Rising consumer awareness and consumer purchase parity is projected to boost the car leasing market in these countries. India and China accounts for a prominent share globally in terms of number of vehicle sales and growth of car leasing in these countries is bound to signi몭cantly boost the global revenue. Latin America is home to a large domestic automotive industry with car leasing being a relatively newer concept. Improved credit evaluation and increase in activity of captives are estimated to boost the car leasing market in countries across Latin America. Economies in Latin America are stabilizing due to expansion of NBFCs & captives and traditional banks, which in turn is projected to boost the car leasing market in developing regions such as Latin America. Prominent players operating in the global car leasing market include ORIX, ALD Automotive, Avis Budget Group, Sixt, Enterprise, Hertz, Arval, Leaseplan, Europcar, Movida, CAR Inc., Daimler Financial Services, and General Motors Financial Company.
  3. 3. Global Car Leasing Market: Segmentation Car Leasing Market, by Lease Type Operating Lease Financial Lease Car Leasing Market, by Product Type Private Lease Business Lease Car Leasing Market, by Provider OEM/Captives Commercial Banks NBFCs Buy this Report at:  https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php? rep_id=42395&ltype=S Car Leasing Market, by Region North America Europe Asia Paci몭c Middle East & Africa Latin America About Us Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always re몭ects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.
  Contact
Transparency Market Research
90 Sate Street, Suite 700
Albany, NY 12207
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
