Battery operated lights market

Battery operated lights are witnessing a notable increase in demand and this is set to lead to growth in the global battery lights market over the period starting 2019 and ending 2027. As per Transparency Market research factors such as technological advancement and growing awareness regarding benefits of these lights over traditional ones is driving market forward in a major way. Governments are also contributing to this growth by ways of rebates and incentives. Besides, factors such as easy installation and energy efficiency are also adding to the popularity of battery operated lights, making demand arise from both residential as well as commercial areas. It is also pertinent to note here that Europe would be a notable region in the market over the forecast period.