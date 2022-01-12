Successfully reported this slideshow.
Technology
Jan. 12, 2022
Current sensors are utilized to measure running current through a wire with the help of the magnetic field and to detect the current and generate a comparative output. Both AC and DC automotive current sensors are used to control the vehicle motor drive, and it is also utilized to detect charged and discharged current of EV and hybrid vehicle batteries. The automotive current sensor also helps measure current passively without disturbing any circuit in the way.

  • Be the first to like this

Automotive current sensors market

  1. 1. Automotive Current Sensors Market Expected To Witness A Sustainable Growth Over 2031 October 15, 2021 Automotive Current Sensors Market: Introduction Get PDF brochure for Industrial Insights and business Intelligence @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php? ﬂag=S&rep_id=83281 Key Drivers of Automotive Current Sensors Market Increasing year-on-year sales and production of automotive vehicles, led by rising vehicle electriﬁcation trends, is anticipated to drive the automotive current sensors market during the forecast period • Current sensors are utilized to measure running current through a wire with the help of the magnetic ﬁeld and to detect the current and generate a comparative output. Both AC and DC automotive current sensors are used to control the vehicle motor drive, and it is also utilized to detect charged and discharged current of EV and hybrid vehicle batteries. The automotive current sensor also helps measure current passively without disturbing any circuit in the way. • Rising usage of advanced technology in the automotive sector drives the automotive current sensors market. Innovations in the automotive industry such as self-driving technologies, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and anti- lock braking system (ABS), contain complex architecture that requires current sensors, which further drives the current sensor market. Furthermore, current sensors are also extensively employed to control motor drives and the battery management system which in turn also propels the market. • Utilization of MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical system) current sensor in vehicles, as an accelerometer and pressure sensor, plays an important role to make vehicle movement more safe, eﬃcient, and comfortable. MEMS current sensors are also utilized to detect changes in the vehicle environment and supply precise data to controllers, which further drives the demand for automotive current sensors, and connected electric control units can trigger necessary actions in real-time. •
  2. 2. Challenges in Automotive Current Sensors Market Opportunities in Automotive Current Sensors Market Automotive Current Sensors Market in Asia Paciﬁc to Expand Signiﬁcantly The dynamic pricing of automotive current sensors has hampered the market. Intense competition among sensor manufacturers across the world has reduced the average selling price, which further reduced supplier’s proﬁt margins. Thus, intense pricing pressure in the highly competitive market restrains revenue growth. • A majority of global businesses where hampered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the resulting lockdown has forced the people to stay at home, which stopped automotive manufacturing and declined automotive sales, which further hindered the market. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has also disrupted the global supply chains, which results in shortage of raw material required for production of current sensors. This supply shortage stopped manufacturing processes and consequently, restrained the automotive current sensors market. • Electric vehicles use a diﬀerent automotive technology, as compared to that used by conventional vehicles. The performance of electric vehicles depends on the electric battery of the vehicle, as current sensors are used to detect current in the batteries, specify overcharging of battery, and also help reduce level of emission. Therefore, technological advancements in the automotive industry are boosting electric vehicle production. Electric vehicles have complex architectural diagram that normally integrates 15–20 current sensors, which in turn is further expected to drive the automotive current sensor market during the forecast period. • Hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) requires complex power electronics or current sensors to control the course of electric energy inside the vehicle. Moreover, HEV motor act as an internal combustion engine and a drive motor, which requires automotive current sensors for eﬃcient operation. This is anticipated to drive the market in the near future. • Production and sales of automotive vehicles, especially passenger cars, is rising in Asia Paciﬁc countries including China, Japan, India, and South Korea, due to rising population, increase in investment for infrastructural development, and a •
  3. 3. Key Players Operating in Automotive Current Sensors Market The automotive current sensors market is highly consolidated. A few of the key players operating in the global automotive current sensors market are: Global Automotive Current Sensors Market: Research Scope Global Automotive Current Sensors Market, by Type surge in urbanization in the region. Rise in automotive production in the region further boosts the automotive current sensor market. Moreover, the demand for electric and hybrid electric vehicles is rising in Asia Paciﬁc, which is expected to further drive the automotive current sensor market during the forecast period. Moreover, companies in China and other parts of the region have developed innovative current sensors that are used in automotive electric vehicle charging stations. Additionally, the automotive current sensor market in Europe is estimated to expand at a considerable pace, owing to the presence of prominent market players and an increase production of automotive. Continental AG • Robert Bosch GmbH • KOHSHIN ELECTRIC CORPORATION • Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. • Melexis NV • Digi-Key Electronics • TE Connectivity • Inﬁneon Technologies AG • CSM GmbH • TAMURA Corporation • HARTING Technology Group • Open loop • Closed loop •
  4. 4. Global Automotive Current Sensors Market, by Sensing Technology Global Automotive Current Sensors Market, by Vehicle Type Global Automotive Current Sensors Market, by Sales Channel Purchase our Premium Research Report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php? rep_id=83281&ltype=S This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers' or customers' journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take eﬀective decisions. Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that oﬀers detailed visualization of four elements: Hall Eﬀect • Current Transformer • Flux Gate • MEMS • Others • Passenger Cars • Light Commercial Vehicles • Heavy Commercial Vehicles • OEM’s • Aftermarket • Customer Experience Maps • Insights and Tools based on data-driven research • Actionable Results to meet all the business priorities •
  5. 5. About Us TMR has a track record to provide ace market research solutions that has earned us the trust of our clients for their business intelligence needs. Serving 13 industry verticals with a database of over 1,000 reports and 1 million + data points, our expanse to provide market research solutions is exceptional. We deep dive for a thorough understanding of the subject, gather precise information, and then analyze it to present solutions that are par excellence. Contact: 90 State Street, Suite 700 Albany, NY 12207 Tel: +1-518-618-1030 Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey •

