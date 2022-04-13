Just for you: FREE 60-day trial to the world’s largest digital library.
Despite significant strides in automotive, mining, and construction, automation continues to lag behind in ports. However, with the advent of new suitable technology, the automated port terminals market is poised to embed far more technology in the near future. The automated port terminals include five key components. Among these are automation in equipment, equipment-control automation, and terminal tower control.
