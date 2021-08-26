Arcade cabinet market

An arcade cabinet is a coin-operated machine mostly installed in public places such as shopping malls, gaming zones, family entertainment centers, and amusement arcades. Arcade cabinets are very popular among youngsters and teenagers. Upright and table cabinets are common in countries of North America and Europe. These cabinets are available in different sizes, shapes, and with colorful graphic designs etc. Arcade cabinets are also known as arcade machines. Home arcade gaming has revolutionized the business of arcade cabinets. Manufacturing companies are also providing customized arcade cabinets to their customers as per requirement.