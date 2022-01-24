Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 11

Air purification systems market

Jan. 24, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Technology

The basic difference between an air purifier and an air cleaner is that air cleaners feature a fan which make a lot of noise and are expensive to purchase and maintain, whereas air purifiers are silent devices and require relatively less maintenance compared to air cleaners. Global air purification systems market size was valued US$ 8.45 Bn in 2018 and expected to reach US$ 21.9 Bn in 2027.

HEPA air purification technology is better than other air purification technologies as HEPA can remove approx. 99.97% of pollutants that pass through it. Rise in automotive industry is increasing the demand for gasoline or diesel particulate filters which is subsequently increasing the demand for exhaust filtration or industrial dust collector air purifiers across the world.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(3/5)
Free
Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car—And How It Will Reshape Our World Lawrence D. Burns
(5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley Corey Pein
(4.5/5)
Free
Talk to Me: How Voice Computing Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Think James Vlahos
(3.5/5)
Free
SAM: One Robot, a Dozen Engineers, and the Race to Revolutionize the Way We Build Jonathan Waldman
(5/5)
Free
From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future Tom Wheeler
(3.5/5)
Free
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H. Diamandis
(4.5/5)
Free
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy George Gilder
(4/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4/5)
Free
Future Presence: How Virtual Reality Is Changing Human Connection, Intimacy, and the Limits of Ordinary Life Peter Rubin
(4.5/5)
Free
The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) Antony Lewis
(4/5)
Free
Wizard:: The Life and Times of Nikolas Tesla Marc Seifer
(2.5/5)
Free
On War: With linked Table of Contents Carl von Clausewitz
(4.5/5)
Free
Island of the Lost: An Extraordinary Story of Survival at the Edge of the World Joan Druett
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Spooked: The Trump Dossier, Black Cube, and the Rise of Private Spies Barry Meier
(4/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
A Brief History of Motion: From the Wheel, to the Car, to What Comes Next Tom Standage
(4.5/5)
Free
If Then: How the Simulmatics Corporation Invented the Future Jill Lepore
(4.5/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
The Science of Time Travel: The Secrets Behind Time Machines, Time Loops, Alternate Realities, and More! Elizabeth Howell
(3/5)
Free
The Quiet Zone: Unraveling the Mystery of a Town Suspended in Silence Stephen Kurczy
(5/5)
Free
The Wires of War: Technology and the Global Struggle for Power Jacob Helberg
(5/5)
Free
System Error: Where Big Tech Went Wrong and How We Can Reboot Rob Reich
(4/5)
Free
The Players Ball: A Genius, a Con Man, and the Secret History of the Internet's Rise David Kushner
(4.5/5)
Free
Bitcoin Billionaires: A True Story of Genius, Betrayal, and Redemption Ben Mezrich
(4.5/5)
Free
A World Without Work: Technology, Automation, and How We Should Respond Daniel Susskind
(4.5/5)
Free
Lean Out: The Truth About Women, Power, and the Workplace Marissa Orr
(4.5/5)
Free
Blockchain: The Next Everything Stephen P. Williams
(4/5)
Free
Uncanny Valley: A Memoir Anna Wiener
(4/5)
Free
Digital Renaissance: What Data and Economics Tell Us about the Future of Popular Culture Joel Waldfogel
(3.5/5)
Free

Air purification systems market

  1. 1. TECHNOLOGY Air Purification Systems Market Outlook to 2027: Emerging Trends And Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status By ajinkya January 24, 2022 No Comments Industrial IT Your Go To News Portal Search Menu
  2. 2. The global air purification systems market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11.2% from 2019 to 2027. The global air purification systems market in developing regions is primarily driven by the increasing urbanization and industrialization especially in China and India along with the degrading air quality, followed by growing concerns regarding harmful effects of air pollution on human health in these countries. Obligation to follow strict laws pertaining to toxic emission control is also a major factor contributing to the growth of air purification systems. Emerging economies such as China and India are going to be a major market for air purification systems. Rising concerns are related to health such as asthma, respiratory disorders, and allergies due to degrading air quality. Government initiative to control the air pollution create lot of opportunity for new entrants and existing manufacturers Get sample copy of at:   https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample. php?flag=S&rep_id=6886 Dust collectors (exhaust filtration) remove dust impurities and other allergen particles from air or gas. There is increased demand for this type of air purification system and it will continue to dominate the market due to increasing industrial and commercial activities in different regions. The major reason for the growth of this segment is the need to make indoor air dust free from impurities.
  3. 3. Some of the key players in presented in the report are Camfil Group, 3M Company, Philips Electronics N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Mann+Hummel, LG Electronics Inc., SPX Flow, Clarcor Inc., Honeywell International Inc., and Whirlpool Corporation. Global air purification systems market size was valued US$ 8.45 Bn in 2018 and expected to reach US$ 21.9 Bn in 2027. North America was valued to be the largest region in 2018 and expected to maintain its dominance in coming years. Key Trends Augmenting Growth for Air Purification Systems Decrease in Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) and haze to increase demand for air purifiers in Asia Pacific region Decrease in indoor air quality (IAQ) level at alarming rate in major cities such as Delhi and Beijing and other metros in India and China respectively are propelling the demand for air purification systems during the forecast period. Haze is produced in the atmosphere through forest fires, burning of agriculture products and dry weather. Haze is a major problem in South East Asia and other Asia Pacific regions. Rising incidents of haze is a major factor leading to increasing demand for air purifiers in Asia Pacific region Rising Health Issues Due to Air Pollution
  4. 4. Rising Health Issues Due to Air Pollution Air pollution causes health hazards such as severe asthma, throat irritation, burning sensation in eyes, bronchitis, and allergic respiratory disorders. Therefore, it is vital to maintain clean and healthy air in residential and commercial environment. This is likely to boost the demand for air purification systems. Long-term sick people, elderly and children are majorly affected by health hazards caused by air pollution. Residential air purifiers are mainly purchased for the above consumer segments. Request for Discount –  https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample. php?flag=D&rep_id=6886 In terms of region, Asia Pacific is projected to lead the global air purification systems market. Increasing building and construction projects in China, India, Japan, and other countries is the major factor behind the rise of air purification systems in Asia Pacific. Moreover, rising cases related to health including asthma and other respiratory cases have also lead the demand for air purification systems in this region. The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Air Purification Systems Market (Technology – HEPA Purifier, Ionic Purifier, Electrostatic Precipitator, UV Light Purifier, Activated Carbon Purifier; Impurity – Oil and Mist Collectors, Smoke Collectors, Fume Extraction, Exhaust Filtration; End use – Residential, Commercial, Industrial) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 – 2027”. The global air purification systems market has been segmented as below: Technology
  5. 5. Technology HEPA Purifier Ionic Air Purifier Electrostatic Precipitators Ultra Violet (UV) Light Purifier Activated Carbon Purifier Others Impurity Oil &Mist Collectors Smoke Collectors Fume Extraction Exhaust Filtration Others End-use Residential Commercial Industrial Have any query? Inquiry about report at:   ttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.p hp?flag=EB&rep_id=6886 About Us Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals. Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve,
  6. 6. Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information, we offer customized solutions through adhocreports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories. TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key tohelp enterprises reach right decision.” Contact Transparency Market Research State Tower, 90 State Street, Suite 700, Albany NY – 12207 United States USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453 Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com ← Risk­Based Authentication Market Size Worth Billion$ By 2028: with higher CAGR% | IBM, CA → Truck Rear Hydraulic Retarders Market 2022: Future Trends, Key Players: Voith,ZF and others
  7. 7. Name * Email * CAGR% | IBM, CA Technologies, Micro Focus, Okta others Leave a Reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked * Comment Website POST COMMENT About Contact Us
  8. 8. Feedback Terms of Use Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Search … SEARCH Recent Posts Pruning Shear Market Analysis, Research Study With AI.MA, Grupo Sanz Sphere Spectrophotometer Market 2021   Increasing Demand, Growth Analysis and Future Outlook | X­rite, Konica Minolta, Shimadzu, BYK Gardner Automotive Smart Start Key Market 2021 Growth Statistics, Industry Share, Revenue, Growth Drivers, Size Estimate and Forecast till 2028 Mobile Partner Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2029 | Aigo, Newsmy Automotive Remote Starter Market 2021 Growth Statistics, Industry Share, Revenue, Growth Drivers, Size Estimate and Forecast till 2028
  9. 9. Recent Comments Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Study with data tracker, emerging trends, opportunities and forecast – Industrial IT – Industrial IT ­ AI for health on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Study with data tracker, emerging trends, opportunities and forecast Healthcare Cloud Security Market Study with data tracker, emerging trends, opportunities and forecast – Industrial IT | #cybersecurity | #cyberattack ­ NATIONAL CYBER SECURITY NEWS TODAY on Healthcare Cloud Security Market Study with data tracker, emerging trends, opportunities and forecast Healthcare Claims Management Software Market Study with data tracker, emerging trends, opportunities and forecast – Industrial IT ­ ReInvestmentNews on Healthcare Claims Management Software Market Study with data tracker, emerging trends, opportunities and forecast Healthcare CRM Market Study with data tracker, emerging trends, opportunities and forecast – Industrial IT ­ ReInvestmentNews on Healthcare CRM Market Study with data tracker, emerging trends, opportunities and forecast
  10. 10. Dental Practice Management Software Market Study with data tracker, emerging trends, opportunities and forecast – Industrial IT – Dent News Europe on Dental Practice Management Software Market Study with data tracker, emerging trends, opportunities and forecast Archives January 2022 December 2021 November 2021 October 2021 September 2021 August 2021 July 2021 June 2021 May 2021 April 2021 March 2021 February 2021 Categories Business Climate COVID Electric vehicles Energy Entertainment
  11. 11. Featured Market NASA News Satellites Space Sports & Games Technology Uncategorized Meta Log in Entries feed Comments feed WordPress.org © 2022 Industrial IT Powered by WordPress To the top ↑

×