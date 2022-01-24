The basic difference between an air purifier and an air cleaner is that air cleaners feature a fan which make a lot of noise and are expensive to purchase and maintain, whereas air purifiers are silent devices and require relatively less maintenance compared to air cleaners. Global air purification systems market size was valued US$ 8.45 Bn in 2018 and expected to reach US$ 21.9 Bn in 2027.



HEPA air purification technology is better than other air purification technologies as HEPA can remove approx. 99.97% of pollutants that pass through it. Rise in automotive industry is increasing the demand for gasoline or diesel particulate filters which is subsequently increasing the demand for exhaust filtration or industrial dust collector air purifiers across the world.