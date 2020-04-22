CII WordsMaya Webinar: Conducting Effective Virtual Meetings

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Webinar on conducting effective virtual meetings
Things to know before we begin…….
Conducting effective virtual meetings
Company profile- WordsMaya A pioneer in executing communication skills trainings with a blended (App and trainer based) le...
“With a blend of experiential, motivational and behavioural science, Rashmi curates and customises the curriculum for Word...
60% of the time is spent in meetings Meetings per month 62 Hours per week. 23 Did you know?
Growth rate of Virtual meetings Did you know? No. of meetings 2019-2020
Changing Work trends ➔ Cost saving ➔ Less carbon impact ➔ More flexible work schedule ➔ Reduced business travel ➔ Improved...
➔ Virtual meetings considered ineffective 50% ➔ Cost for unproductive virtual meetings 10 Billion US dollars Reality check
➔ 70% bring other work to a meeting ➔ 9/10 daydream ➔ 25% of the time irrelevant issues are discussed Why virtual meetings...
Does this mean we should stop having virtual meetings?
The Question is how?
The solution is…..
Virtual meeting etiquette To be successful at remote work
Agenda Changing scenario Before- During- After Do’s and Don'ts FAQ’s
➔ Information sharing ➔ Brainstorming ➔ Group editing ➔ Online presentation ➔ Small working group Step 1. What is the purp...
Step 2- Determine participation ➔ Who? ➔ How many? ➔ Where? ➔ When?
Owner Facilitator Gatekeeper Techmaster Scribe Roles
The desired outcome Topics to be covered Expectations from attendee Step3
Step 4- Selecting the tool ➔ Access Support training SecurityUtility
Step 5- Do the dry run ➔ Send all material or docs ahead of time ➔ Arrange lights, camera, sitting position, professional ...
Step 6
➔ Clearly establish who is present ➔ Verify connectivity ➔ Instruct attendees on process ➔ Set expectations During the mee...
➔ Small talk ➔ Use visuals ➔ Listen to the attendees ➔ Colour commentary ➔ Encourage feedback During the meeting- Facilita...
➔ Q1.What would happen if the facilitator fails to instruct attendees on the process? a. reduce employee participation a. ...
Arrive early Limit background noise Identify yourself Dress appropriately During the meeting- Participant
No food allowed Leave the keyboard alone Avoid multitasking Speak clearly During the meeting- Participant
OOPS!!!
➔ FAQ ➔ Call to action ➔ Minutes of the meeting After meeting
Q. What are the key takeaways from this webinar? a. Keep virtual meetings engaging b. Plan purpose and agenda c. Mail minu...
➔ Set passwords for the tool and meetings (Difficult to guess) ➔ Change passwords frequently ➔ Do not share password ➔ Dis...
Red- Stop doing Amber- Continue doing Green- Start doing Feedback
This presentation was used during the webinar conducted by WordsMaya in association with CII on 22 April 2020.
Conducting Effective Virtual Meetings
Make virtual meetings engaging, productive and professional
As the world is coming to a standstill due to the lockdown, most companies have invariably started working remotely with virtual meetings with internal as well as external stakeholders. Even with the best tools available, meeting attendees fail to build rapport and experience gaps in communication. This webinar will help the attendees get a few tips to improve your virtual meetings to be more engaging and more productive.

