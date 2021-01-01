Plants in tissue culture slideshare

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Class 12th Biology project.

  1. 1. Plant tissue culture Biology project SUBMITTED BY: Harsha Asiwal [12th ], AIM: To discuss various aspects of plant tissue culture: history, role in agriculture, advantages, disadvantages, etc.. INTRODUCTION: Plant tissue culture is defined as ‘culturing plant seeds, organs, explants, tissues, cells, or protoplasts on a chemically defined synthetic nutrient media under sterile and controlled conditions of light, temperature, and humidity.’  It is the in-vitro cultivation of plant cell or tissue for the production of primary and secondary metabolites or to regenerate plant. HISTORY: * Schwann discovered that a single plant cell has the capacity to both grow and divide in a self-regulatory fashion and that it is also totipotent. * This was stated in the famous 'cell theory' which was proposed by Schleiden and Schwann. Gottlieb Haberlandt, who is regarded as 'Father of Plant Tissue Culture', first attempted to cultivate the mechanically isolated plant leaf cells on a simple nutrient medium. Though unsuccessful in achieving the growth and differentiation of the cultured cells, he has made several predictions in plant tissue culture like the concept of growth hormones, the use of embryo sac fluids, the cultivation of artificial embryos from somatic cells, etc. and indeed all of his predictions were found to be true as demonstrated by later researchers.
  2. 2. * Later, several scientists attempted to culture the isolated plant organs such as roots and shoot apices (organ culture). * Extensive studies were undertaken to develop the suitable nutrient media to culture plant tissues, embryos, anthers, pollen, cells and protoplasts, and the regeneration of complete plants (in vitro morphogenesis) from cultured tissues and cells. * Since 1980s, a new era has started involving the introduction of foreign genes into crop plants using cell and tissue culture systems to develop genetically modified (GM) or transgenic crops with improved characteristics, which may be responsible for the 'second green revolution. TISSUE CULTURE IN AGRICULTURE: Plant tissue culture is an important agricultural biotechnological tool that contributes in the production of crops with improved food, fibre, fuel, and feed. It is one way toward commercialization to face the food availability challenge in developing countries and allow them to cope with their fast-growing population in a restricted area of land. In addition, plant tissue culture enables some rare and nearly extinct plant species to be rescued and propagated. Conventional methods of propagation thus need to be supplemented with modern breeding techniques. In this way, higher levels of agriculture, afforestation, plant improvement as well as in vitro production of metabolites and plant secondary products can be reached under disease-free conditions. Application of the plant tissue culture in Agriculture a) Production of Rare Hybrids: - Hybridization is a well-established plant breeding procedure to obtain superior plants by combining useful characters distributed in different plants. Hybrid embryo normally aborts on account of the failure of endosperm development or due to embryo endosperm incompatibility. In such instances, it can be excised from the young seed & cultured in-vitro. b) Production of Disease-free plants- Embryo culture has been successfully applied to several sexually incompatible crosses. In several interspecific crosses of Brassica abortion of hybrid embryo occurs at such an early stages that it is not possible to excise & culture the embryo. A hybrid can be obtained by culturing the ovules (ovule culture) or ovaries (ovary culture) enclosing the hybrid embryo. Embryo culture has been used to raise hybrids between the sexually incompatible parents, Gossypium hirsutum & G. arboretum. VEGETATIVE PROPAGATION of plants is of considerable importance in agriculture, horticulture and forestry as it provides the multiplication of uniform material for crop planting (Clones). Traditionally, it is done by using cuttings, budding, grafting, corms, tubers and other vegetative propagules. The main
  3. 3. problem with this method is that it is labour-intensive, low productivity and seasonal. Thus, tissue culture method of plant propagation, known as 'micropropagation' can be used to overcome the problems mentioned above. This technique utilizes the culture of apical shoots, axillary buds and meristems on suitable nutrient medium, and has been adopted for commercialisation of important plants such as banana, apple, pears, strawberry, cardamom, many ornamentals (e.g. Orchids) and other plants. STEPS IN PLANT TISSUE CULUTURE: 1. Selection of plant 2.Isolation of explant 3.Sterilization 4. Inoculation 5.Initiation of callus 6.Sub-culturing 7.Regeneration 8.Hardening 9.Transfer of plantlets to green house or open field EXAMPLES: Plants important to developing countries that have been grown in tissue culture are oil palm, plantain, pine, banana, date, eggplant, jojoba, pineapple, rubber tree, cassava, yam, sweet potato, and tomato. Banana is typically propagated vegetatively; thus tissue culture as a propagation technique provides a robust means to prepare disease-free planting materials that can provide the first line of defence in developing an integrated disease-management program for banana. Tissue-culture techniques established for banana include shoot and meristem culture, callus culture, somatic embryogenesis, cell suspension, and protoplast cultures. However, commercial tissue-cultured banana seedlings are not always conveniently available. Larger-scale banana farmers may wish to establish a banana tissue-culture facility in-farm to ensure availability of disease-free seedlings. Papaya is unmanageable to tissue culture: Slow rate of proliferation, poor establishment of axenic cultures and high mortality of plants during acclimatization are some of the main problems of papaya micropropagation. ADVANTAGES AND DISADVANTAGES OF PTC ADVANTAGES: A large no. of plants can be produced in less time; we can control growth conditions and obtain plants with optimal characteristics; new genes can be introduced for improvement of several traits (resistance to diseases & pests, nutritional quality, etc. DISADVANTAGES: All plants will have same genetic material and hence all will contain negative characteristics of parent plant; no new combinations can be produced because of cloning, etc. CONCLUSION: Tissue culture being a superior method of plant propagation compared to the conventional method, it promises tremendous demand in future. Plant tissue culture can therefore be an effective channel in commercializing crops, which can create jobs, earn foreign exchange and ensure a better quality of life for all. We can see that, there is huge scope of development and further research in tissue culture and it is as well very important for the ever increasing population, and of course, India, where agriculture is still the source of income for majority. Household food and health security can be ensured through breeding of disease free, higher yielding plants, mass propagation of better quality plants and crops with specific desirable characteristics. BIBLIOGRAPHY: www.google.com, Slideshare, Slideplayer, Researchgate, www.sciencedirect.com, A TextBook of Biotechnology class XII. https://cms.ctahr.hawaii.edu/ THANKYOU…

