The global PP compound market for automotive industry is expected to reach $17,324.8 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Due to the COVID–19 pandemic, the PP compound market was severely impacted like many other industries. Automotive production in 2020 saw a decline of almost 16% due to the impact of COVID-19.

The segment gives a brief overview of the product portfolio of different companies and the market presence of different products existing in the market.



To know more about PP Compound Market & its market change, please follow the link given below:

https://bisresearch.com/industry-report/pp-compound-market-automotive-industry.html



To get the detailed report with excessive data on the PP Compound Market, please follow the given link:

https://bisresearch.com/requestsample?id=1156&type=download