Masterbatch Market Growth Analysis by 2025 | Bis Research

The global masterbatch market is estimated to reach $20.5 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.89% during the period 2019-2025.

Some key players of the market are - BASF SE, Cabot Corporation, CONSTAB Polyolefin Additives GmbH, Gabriel-Chemie G.m.b.H., Tosaf Compounds Ltd., Avient Corporation, Ampacet Corporation, Americhem Inc., LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Plastika Kritis S.A., Hubron International, Penn Color, Inc., Karina Plastics, Cromex S/A, Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd, Sukano AG, Polyvel Inc., FKuR Kunststoff GmbH, Akro Plastic Gmbh, Italmaster Belgium NV.



