If you are looking to market your business through online platforms, then try and get better hosting. It affects your business traffic, sales and conversions.

Published in: Technology
  1. 1. HOW CAN WEB HOSTING IMPACT YOUR DIGITAL MARKETING EFFORTS?
  2. 2. Importance ▪ Digital Marketing is the best practice to attract your clients, redirect them towards your site, and convert the visitors to buyers.
  3. 3. Digital market efforts can be ruined if your website is hosted on a poor server. A Poor Domain Name Registration and Web hosting Plan impacts the conversion rate of the visitors to buyers.
  4. 4. Big concept What factors impacts digital marketing efforts?
  5. 5. Downtime affects the business Website loads slowly Visitors leave the site Conversion rate is low 1
  6. 6. Website Speed Slow Speed sites are pushed down from the SERPs. Speed depends upon the server shared by the hosting company. Hence, the visitors reaching the site through digital marketing will leave it without any purchase. 2
  7. 7. SSL certificate The visitors don’t consider the site that is not protected via an SSL certificate. Therefore, make sure to ask the hosting company to provide an SSL certificate. So that you can develop the visitor's trust. 3
  8. 8. Location of the Server Website works better when the server and audience are located at the same place. Always choose the hosting company whose server is located at the place where you are targeting the hosting company. 4
  9. 9. Bandwidth Low bandwidth impacts the site performance, SEO, and visitor’s behavior. Ask the hosting company for wider bandwidths for your website. 5
  10. 10. ▪ In a nutshell, the hosting company can impact the SEO, sales, and business of the website. Moreover, the traffic that reached the site through digital marketing can be lost if the hosting is not reliable.

×