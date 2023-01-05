Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 05, 2023
Gearshift or automatic: which is better? Which type of transmission you prefer is usually a matter of type, because both a...
No maintenance effort  No wear  Disadvantages  Extra chargeable  "Driving experience" is lost  Possibly higher fuel...
Myths of the automatic transmission There are three areas where persistent myths pertain to automatic transmissions. We ex...
Zaman Article No 2.docx

Jan. 05, 2023
Birmingham driving school teach about road safety, driving laws and the Highway Code. Give instruction on the use of vehicle controls, like how to steer, turn, reverse and park safely. Demonstrate how to deal with emergency situations & discuss basic vehicle checks.

Birmingham driving school teach about road safety, driving laws and the Highway Code. Give instruction on the use of vehicle controls, like how to steer, turn, reverse and park safely. Demonstrate how to deal with emergency situations & discuss basic vehicle checks.

Automotive
  1. 1. Gearshift or automatic: which is better? Which type of transmission you prefer is usually a matter of type, because both a manual transmission and an automatic transmission have advantages and disadvantages. There are no longer any major differences these days, which is why you shouldn't put too much stock in old-fashioned prejudices. We'll tell you what speaks for and against each type of transmission. Anyone who used to drive an automatic was quickly labeled as unsportsmanlike and a lame driver. But the technology has evolved; automatic transmissions are no longer only intended for comfortable driving. We have summarized for you whom myths are still hiding behind the terms automatic transmission and manual transmission. Advantages of manual transmission  "Real" driving  Cheaper because there is no extra charge  more individual  Saves fuel  Puristic driving Many drivers do not want to do without a manual transmission, even if it means more effort for you. However, the only real advantage is the lower price. Manual transmissions are currently always cheaper than models with automatic transmissions. Whether you really save fuel depends heavily on your own driving behavior and how “proper” driving is defined is probably also very subjective. Pros and cons of an automatic However, the manual transmission does not only have its advantages. If you're driving in stop-and-go traffic, you'll quickly demonize the constant engaging and disengaging of the clutch when starting off. Therefore, here are the. Advantages and disadvantages of automatic transmissions summarized for you: More comfortable and relaxed driving  Inclines can be mastered more easily  Automatic shifts faster
  2. 2.  No maintenance effort  No wear  Disadvantages  Extra chargeable  “Driving experience” is lost  Possibly higher fuel consumption (only with older automatic transmissions) Circuit and automatic in everyday life Anyone who opts for a modern automatic transmission has the advantage of not having to constantly change gears, especially in traffic jams or in heavy city traffic. Of course, this affects the driving comfort, which speaks for the automatic. The situation is similar when it comes to driving pleasure, because modern automatic transmissions have caught up here. If you prefer a sporty driving style, you no longer have to resort to manual gear shifting. However, a small car is usually better equipped with a manual transmission than with an automatic. Let's come to the price: This is where the manual transmission shows its advantages, because it doesn't cost any extra. But: The advantage of lower fuel consumption is no longer automatically on the side of the manual transmission, it is more important whether you are dealing with a modern or older automatic. Modern technology makes the former disadvantage of the automatic melt away.
  3. 3. Myths of the automatic transmission There are three areas where persistent myths pertain to automatic transmissions. We explain these briefly and concisely: Price 💶 Driving pleasure 🚗 consumption ⛽ myth Automatic transmissions are expensive An automatic transmission is only for “lame ducks” With an automatic you use more fuel than with a manual switch Realit y Right! Automatic transmissions cost extra Not correct! New automatic transmissions have a sporty tuning. Acceleration can sometimes be better than with manual transmission. Not correct! Cars with modern automatic transmissions do not consume more. However, older technology can use a good liter more than manual transmissions .  What types of automatic transmission are there? If the decision is made in favor of an automatic transmission, the question remains as to which automatic transmission it should be. If you take it very precisely, then you would have to make a distinction between a classic automatic shift and automated transmissions, but since these types of transmissions are usually summarized as automatic in the vernacular, we also consider them bundled as automatic.  Automated manual transmission  Construction like manual gearbox  However, the clutch and shifting process are automated  Relatively cheap  Optimum switching points (saves fuel)
  4. 4.  Long switching pauses  Traction power interruptions possible  2. Continuously variable CVT transmission  Translation without switching  There are no gears (therefore stepless)  Pleasant background noise  Smooth acceleration  Partially unfavorable efficiency  3. Converter automatic  Classic automatic with 6 to 9 gears  Very comfortable  Low speed level  Usually quite a high surcharge  4. Dual clutch transmission  Also called direct shift transmission  Two automated manual transmissions  Very good acceleration  No interruption in traction  Relatively high surcharge Prominent representatives of the dual clutch transmission are BMW and VW (also known as DSG). For this, Mercedes decided to use automatic torque converters because they see advantages here in all-wheel drive. For front-wheel drive vehicles, the dual-clutch transmission is also the top priority at Daimler. If you want a CVT transmission, you can use the model range from Audi , Toyota or Nissan . So there should be the right automatic for every taste.
  5. 5.  What do the letters in the automatic mean? The automatic lever is not marked with numbers like the normal gear selector lever, but there are letters. P= parking R= reverse N= neutral (idle) D= drive Sometimes there is also an S for Sport and a B for Brake can also occur.  What do you have to watch out for when driving with an automatic? In any case, the most important thing is that you only use your right foot, because there is no clutch pedal. If this is your first time driving an automatic transmission car, consciously move your left foot to the side and never try to use your left foot to brake. Our left leg is trained for a strong kick into the clutch; almost no one can brake gently here, which can be really dangerous. Therefore: left foot on the side and, as usual, operate the gas and brake with the right.  When is automatic worthwhile? If you often have to drive long distances and have to change gear frequently, then an automatic transmission is definitely the more comfortable version - especially in slow- moving traffic. In addition, a larger car is usually more worthwhile for an automatic transmission.

