Final Major Project Evaluation

FMP Evaluation Harry Allinson
Production Process Evaluation
Research The first segment of my research was a mix of qualititive and quantitative where I looked at a pre-existing surve...
In the project overall, I was pleased with the representation of dark and light and the weave between the two. I think thi...
Research I received consistent answers from the participants from my Survey Monkey which enabled me to mould my trailer fe...
I could have watched more fantasy movies and read more books because this would have optimised my knowledge. I perhaps cou...
Planning My concept has changed, since my project proposal, because I originally proposed that my product would be a short...
When planning in the pre-production stage, I used a style sheet to help realise the colours and images that I would use fo...
Time Management Considering the time constrains due to the COVID-19 restrictions, I felt like though I got most of the pro...
Technical Qualities When going into the postproduction of my introduction I planned to make a dark scene to able contrast ...
Technical Qualities The Harry Potter And the Philosopher's Stone trailer uses similar tropes that I used in my film such a...
Technical Qualities A transitional idea used in the Harry Potter Trailer was also used in my trailer. In the existing trai...
Technical Qualities In my film I used a potato shooter as a prop for the gun in my trailer because it was the best option ...
Technical Qualities Since Premier Pro, the software I was using for postproduction, is an Adobe app that is designed to gi...
Aesthetic Qualities In my postproduction, I made the wise decision for the opening scene to be heavily colour corrected wi...
Audience Appeal Fantasy audiences love the conflict between dark, evil forces and good and they also like to see good over...
Peer Feedback
Feedback 1 • What did you like about the product? • The music was very good and matched the film well. • What improvements...
Feedback 2 • What did you like about the product? – I enjoyed watching the actors and the murder scene. I thought it was l...
Feedback 3 • What did you like about the product? • It was short but I kept watching it over and over. I thought the actor...
Peer Feedback Summary • What do you agree with from your peer feedback? • I do live in a very beautiful part of the world ...
Peer Feedback Summary – What changes would you make to your product based upon your peer feedback and why? – I could have ...
Final Major Project Evaluation
  3. 3. Research The first segment of my research was a mix of qualititive and quantitative where I looked at a pre-existing survey about fantasy reader audiences on their demographic. This gave me initial knowledge on the audience that I needed to attract. In addition, I realised I needed to do more specific research of fantasy film watchers. This allowed me to solidify a specific and relevant understanding of who my audience is and who I would need to appeal towards. Having added research on the fantasy film audience watchers helps understand a better who film fantasy watches ages would be. Readers of this genre tend to be older than fantasy film watchers. This second research was helpful and a good decision to do because I had a better idea of who my audience was. The overview of the readers of fantasy demographic showed me the specific details of whether they had an occupation, relationship status, gender, age, language, geographical locations and education.
  4. 4. In the project overall, I was pleased with the representation of dark and light and the weave between the two. I think this helped create the contrast and fantasy of the good and evil elements in the story. Dark elements were used during the murder and were manipulated using brightness and contrast in colour correction after postproduction. After the murder scene, the screen went dark but then changed to light. This bright white connoted going to heaven and had a hopeful feeling before the predictable revenge. From the first scene, it is clear from the low and golden coloured, long-shot of the silhouette seen that this is a story of contrast of good and evil. The silhouette setting also helps focus on the character and calmness. This mysterious setting transitions with a jump into the light of the garden. The tulips connote a character been shrunk like in Alice in Wonderland and the light suggests a new place. This helps focus on the protagonist. Being in the garden makes this feel tranquil in mood. The title is Rabbit Hole Justice and the link in these two scenes suggest a transition like when Alice goes down a rabbithole. We know it is a foreshadow of what is to come as there is a reference to evil, nature and time travel. I would like to have made it clearer that there is time travel. I would’ve liked to have added scenes where the character appears to travelling through time. To do this I could’ve used small cuts in the trailer or special effects showing how the greenhouse was his mode of transport. Research
  5. 5. Research I received consistent answers from the participants from my Survey Monkey which enabled me to mould my trailer features to elements audiences enjoyed because of the responses that gave me knowledge about them and their preferances. Knowing that half of my my audience liked fantasy films that were inclusive of fantasy with action and conflict such as Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter helped me realise this in my own film trailer. Without unlimited participants for my Survey Monkey product survey, to help navagate making decisions for my production, I was only able to ask a limited range of ages for their opinions. The survey was responded to by only 12 people with the majority in the 16–23-year-old age group. In some ways this was a disadvantage because if producing an expensive large-scale movie, it would be better to have a larger range of ages to reflect the cinema going public to create better statistics and more reliable statistics.
  6. 6. I could have watched more fantasy movies and read more books because this would have optimised my knowledge. I perhaps could have looked at special effects to see how I could have created less realistic and more impossible images which link well with fantasy. I didn't watch enough fantasy films and may have found watching Enter the Void, The Lord of the Rings, Jumanji, Big, Mary Poppins, Edward Scissorhands...the list is endless. This may have given more ideas for fantasy devices. I perhaps made my characters less ordinary with makeup, prosthetics and costume. Using more fantasy techniques may have made my film more exciting. I do need to work within my technical abilities so some CGI would have been difficult at my current stage of learning, resources and lockdown restrictions. I could have done with specific details earlier about fantasy film. I could have learnt how they put clips together to build a climax. Research
  7. 7. Planning My concept has changed, since my project proposal, because I originally proposed that my product would be a short film. Initially, it was about a man who is on the run from the law after being set-up. He needs to get to his time machine to reverse the cause of the framing. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 restrictions made it more difficult to get the actors needed to make this happen according to my proposal. I had less time and opportunity to recruit and I was unable to meet up with the number of people neccersary for this to happen. I live 20 miles away from college in a rural area with no transport during lockdown. Consequently, I decided that I was going to make a trailer instead of a short film with only two actors and change the storyline, as it was easier to make using short clips for a trailer considering that I only had one other actor to use. The new story within my trailer is about a charater using a time machine to go to avenge his friend who was killed by a masked villain. I acted as the friend getting murdered at the beginning of the trailer and the guy who shoots the murderer at the end because of the lack of actors available for production and so I had to improvise as two charaters for the film to compensate. I think that the concept for my original short film was well planned, as I knew excatly what I wanted to do for it, especially in my proposal because it was well detailed. However, since I had to change the plan due to the COVID-19 rules, though I could flexibly alter the story of my proposed film to fit a trailer, this meant that I had to think about my new idea when in the pre-production stage, which meant that there was less time to replan. I feel like this had a negative impact on my product, espically the sequencing of relivant clips needed to fit the plan, as it rushed the general production process as I had to make quick adjustments to fix the new realised plan for my film. A great detriment to the outcoming of my planning was the lack of emphesis on the time machine element, as it was an important part of my proposed idea, which could've been improved with more planning around the time travelling aspect because I would've had more focus on it with the build up from planning. This in turn would have given me a better notion on how I should have presented it within my film trailer. I do think special effects would have lifted the quality with further planning and implementation. Though there were changes to my planning, the idea of good and evil from my planning was executed well in my final product as there was a pure and obvious destinction between the two in my trailer. This was seen in the charaters alongside the visual presentaion within the film, as the black-clothed villian, wearing a devilish red balaclava, straggles a man to a seat, shoots him and runs away with guilt, without clear context of how they got into the situation, which sets a presidence for who the villian is in the film. The colours in the more cinematic clips and the fading transitions thoughout the trailer also corrilate to the planning I had set for good and evil within my film as it created symbolistic desitinctions between when good comes in as there is lightness. There is a planned scene at the end of my trailer of solitude in bright daylight which is transitioned from a darker scene of the main charater killing the villain. The contrast of clips, which I planned to use within my trailer, for different cuts helped emphasis the tone of the clips and what was going on within them because I knew going into the planning that lighter clips wouldn't suit a darker mood of a scene.
  8. 8. When planning in the pre-production stage, I used a style sheet to help realise the colours and images that I would use for production. Having my ideas written down helped me stick to the plan rather than stray. I don't know I used colours in my planning anticipating that they would work well with the story I was telling. I was rewarded with the fact that these colours did work successfully and you can say that this is because of forward planning rather than just chance. Tactically planning the colours and what they symbolise in colour psychology. Black is for evil, red I planned for the devil and danger and the white light was like a heaven scene. I anticipated that green would be a good colour to show peace and nature. In the heaven scene I anticipated that the arch in the garden was like transporting from one world to another like when you go to heaven. My anticipations of colour psychology in the movie worked: the white for purity, goodness and heaven; The green for peace, tranquilly and nature; The red for danger and the devil. By having everything written down and then having to change some things shows how flexable minded I have had to be. I did have to change the story line becausr of actors but looking back at this planning I can see why I needed to do it and this helps me justify my decision. This also demonstrates how much I've learned and reminds me that it is OK to change my mind about things if I don't think they're going away. It's OK to change your mind if your first ideas weren't quite fit for purpose. In terms of the images, I use the greenhouse as my time transporter. On reflection, it may have been better had I used the Devils arrows, which are local Neolithic structures, that have the sun going down behind them. I think these would have made for much better iconic structures for my time machine. The storyboard was useful becausr it helped me think about camera angles but also it was useful to show the actor what was happening. It helped him understand where he needed to be and stand and the mood of the story. Planning
  9. 9. Time Management Considering the time constrains due to the COVID-19 restrictions, I felt like though I got most of the production that I needed for my film trailer, it was somewhat rushed as I could only have an actor for a short amount of time and so I think that if I had more time with the actor, I would’ve been able to get better shots because there would have been more re- takes to get better, more diverse shots. The changing season also influenced how many takes I could do as the leaves were just starting to bud. As well as more film shot variation because especially in the lead up to a gun shot, I would’ve been able to have a longer duration so that I could’ve made the progressive build up into the climax more exciting. What I learnt looking back is that if I was able to retry the preparations for when I could record my footage, I would spend more time to strongly plan when because in my case I ran out of time because was busy doing other parts of the project, like music production, which was a distraction from being available for recording, which involved an actor who only has a certain amount of time in his schedule. The weather also played a huge part in the involvment of my time management as around the time of when I started recording my film, it was raining off and on within the week, which compromised the time and opportunities I had to record in a less wet and showery day. If I was in the same position before the recording stadge again, I would have seeked out webites like Met Office and Google to get a grasp of what the weather would be like through the weeks so that I could've chosen dry days to start production on because it would've saved more time to film. When filming on one of the days, it wasn't raining in the morning but in the afternoon, it started to rain. This is another reason why I planning the days for filming using weather apps, would've been more benefitial for the production progress, which is something from this, that I will take into consideration going into future when planning to film.
  10. 10. Technical Qualities When going into the postproduction of my introduction I planned to make a dark scene to able contrast with another brighter clip. So, I searched and found that the technique of using brightness and contrast, as a first option, on my raw shot of me on a tree for the character worked very effectively, to my surprise, as all I had to do to simulate this visual look is to decrease the brightness by -100 and increase contrast by 50, which darkened everything in the foreground but kept a satisfying skyline gradient in the background to contrast the shadowed character to create the silhouette effect. Before realising the final amount of brightness and contrast, I originally set it to -50 brightness and 50 contrast which produced an unpleasing look as it created hyper saturated outlines in the darkness where the leaves are. Considering this, since I knew I wanted to made a dark look I tried to resolve this problem by lowering the brightness to see what effect it would have on the clip. Luckily, this eliminated the oddness of the outlines and what came with that was a better look of a silhouetted. Between the two clips of this silhouette opener, I transitioned in and embedded the title by using the text tool to insert a text box to the type out the title, “Rabbit Hole Justice”. I had to change the anchor point and position to make the text central to the frame as the default layer’s position was off. To create the trailer film, look, I down scaled the text and made it enlarge over time by using the timer from the start of the layer to the end so it would appear to expand. To fit the colouration of the trailer that I had proposed for my story, I used the, ‘change to colour’ effect in Premier Pro to change the text from white to red because It would express the hope and the evil from those colours. After applying colour, scaling and position I attempted to see what affect fading the opacity would have on the text. When working out what would be best for the text, I began setting the clip at 0% opacity and used the timer and positioned the 100% visibility point at multiple areas of the scene and eventually figured that one fourth beyond the start of the clip made the text fade in the best because it didn’t appear too fast or passively.
  11. 11. Technical Qualities The Harry Potter And the Philosopher's Stone trailer uses similar tropes that I used in my film such as contrasting cuts between clips. We see this in my trailer whereby it cuts from a silhouette to a clip with daylight in a synchronistic fashion as the character jumps off a tree onto a trampoline after the cut. I synchronized these clips by cutting down the end of the dark clip and the start of the trampoline scene so that they would match and flow after the character jumps off the tree. Similarly, in the Harry Potter trailer they use juxtaposed colors and lighting. When Harry is about to get his wand, the room is lit warmly, then once he acquires it, the room gets brighter along with, a camera zoom for a closer shot of Harry’s reaction with dusty wind, to add to the wonder of the scene and Harry’s expression. From this, it cuts to a serious shot of Hagrid in a contrasting cold dark blue, lightning lit room, then a shot of Harry in the same room, receiving the information that he is a wizard from Hagrid. What’s good about these three cuts is that the information links between the clips because at first there a shot of Harry holding his wand then there’s Hagrid who's the messenger who tells Harry he’s a wizard, which creates a reaction of Harry. My scenes though they have similar processes, the Harry Potter scenes transition from a warmly lit room to a dark blue one, however mine is a reversed equivalent, but with a difference, since mine are both long shots from dark to light in the form of natural lighting, from the silhouette the daytime shot and mine is less colour contrasted then the yellow to blue lighting in the Harry Potter scenes, which work very well complimentary-wise and reflecting moods. Though I used black and white as the contrast, with added colors in each clip like in the Harry Potter trailer, my film would’ve looked more visually diverse because the general color correction went over all clips so it can all feel very similar, which isn’t a bad thing because it doesn’t erase all color as seen on the flowers, but it could’ve been beneficial to make more of an effort to those complimentary clashes more often with coloration then just with dark and light. Both my product and the Harry Potter trailer comparatively differ from my trailer hence there’s no dialogue to connect in mine. However, there’s information in the visuals that connect and progress to climaxes through the cinematic music I produced, the colors and characters actions.
  12. 12. Technical Qualities A transitional idea used in the Harry Potter Trailer was also used in my trailer. In the existing trailer, as the camera tilts upwards there's an opacity cross-over fade which fades and lays over the pointed tower of Hogwarts to a sharp hat that one of the teachers at the wizard school is wearing, which makes for a smooth synergistic replacement of the similar perceptual looking shapes included in both scenes. This creates a larger feeling of connection from building to person, since the teacher is a part of the school, which makes this visual change feel meaningful. In Harry Potter, it uses contrast in its transition from dark outside to the lighted inside, which is what I did because it can work to compliment cuts in the trailer and build up to a climax. A slight differs with my trailer is that instead of inside lighting I used daylight, which was my decision because I wanted to focus on nature for the cuts. A key difference in the scenery used for the cuts, within the existing product, is that the production value that went into those shots is high. The cinematographers may have used a high up camera on a boat in the lake to get the shot, potentially green screening and many people in postproduction to make Hogwarts look as good as possible. On the flip side I worked with a GoPro, stabilizer and tripod to get clips for my trailer which worked well since I was about to shoot at a high resolution with a variety of film modes and options for camera settings such as ISO and Aperture thus enabling the opportunity for me to shoot different types of shots. Though Harry Potter didn’t seem to used heavy color correction, the postproduction team were involved in VFX and visual changing throughout the film because it enhanced the look overall because raw, unfiltered shots can look quite grey even with high-tech equipment since the environment can cause an effect on the look within a frame. Also, of of relevantly specified scenes needed for visual alterations, like for the climaxes such as an explosion or someone dying, to bolster the emotion of the experience. In mine I didn’t go to the extent of Harry Potter because I didn't have the equipment, crew and locations that you would need to produce such a high budget film. However, I used color balance, tint, brightness & contrast to make my color correction because I wanted to match the tone of film as the daylight shots felt slightly out of place. I aimed to make something that looked slightly warm but had a red haziness about it, which I achieved successfully after perfecting the color balances on the clips, which gave the scenes more personality because compared with my raw footage, the post produced clip look a lot less dull thus making my film trailer’s a more enjoyable watch.
  13. 13. Technical Qualities In my film I used a potato shooter as a prop for the gun in my trailer because it was the best option I had available to mimic a real one which looked good enough for the final outcome, whereby with the colour corrections it was harder to differentiate weather it was fake or not. After sorting out the positioning of the clips along the timeline in Premier Pro, I then decided to download a muzzle flash green screen to simulate postproduction gun fire. I did this by importing the image and getting rid of the surrounding area to leave the shot effect via the colour key tool, which allowed me to select and erase the green from the layer. Using the colour key was successful as the muzzle flash was the only thing left on the layer, which is what I hoped for. Once I had the muzzle flash on its own, I then used the motion tool to down scale and position the shot next to the barrel of the gun two frames after the trigger was pulled because one frame was too brief and three was too long as it’s a flash from a pistol not a machine gun. Rounding this postproduction off I decided to change the position of the flash on both frames, to fit where the barrel of the gun was on each frames as the pistol slightly moved. After finalizing the flash with the gun, I added a touch of motion blur with the tool directional blur so that the flash would appear to be coming out from the slightly because I wanted to make it look the realistic as I could make it with the tools I had. This ended up being a subtle but an enhancing look for the muzzle flash for the play through. After this, I moved nested the flash image and the video together to make them merge into the same frame. I did this because then I could apply brightness and contrast over the previously separate layers that are now one singular layer, so that I can formulate an overlaying brightness fade after gun fire that wouldn’t affect an exclusive layer and make the other one pop out unsatisfyingly. After exporting the film, the gun shots looked well done and I am happy with the result. For the second after using the same process used for the first one, I had to crop around the muzzle flash because a glitch caused there to be a green stroke after I had used the color key which looked unrealistic. To crop the layer, I used the pen tool because it was the quickest and easiest way to cut around the area of the muzzle flash layer, that I wanted to keep.
  14. 14. Technical Qualities Since Premier Pro, the software I was using for postproduction, is an Adobe app that is designed to give people the opportunity to quickly and easily put videos together, that comes with many technical difficulties and glitches, as the software isn’t made to handle a lot of effects, which is why Adobe After Effects exists for VFX. Knowing this, I was careful that I saved my work and that I didn’t apply too many effects as sometimes glitches can be saved even when the Premier file is closed and reopened. I found myself in this situation when making the first muzzle flash however I was tactically saving my work throughout postproduction so that I had other saved files I could access and reload a previous glitch excluded version, which saved me time to refine my film. Nesting clips together helped the rate of the software's speed because the clips became together to create a video new layer, which made Premier Pro have less to deal with when processing the information. This saved time as the program became faster and there was a lessened number of layers to deal with. In postproduction, when deaing with the clip of the villain running away from his murder, I made the technical decision of using scale on the frame with a timer to zoom oout over the duration of its play through. Using the scale tool within the motion effects, allowed me to create the feeling of the charater moving away more vividly as the shot is zooming in as he is running away, which creates visual emphasis of this.
  15. 15. Aesthetic Qualities In my postproduction, I made the wise decision for the opening scene to be heavily colour corrected with brightness and contrast to create a silhouette effect. This was to create a more mysterious look so it would contrast well with the next transitioning scene of me jumping on a brightly lit trampoline scene from the tree from the dark shadowed region of the previous clip. I pursued this contrasting transition because it reflected the meaning of the title, 'Rabbit Hole justice', as the the dark to light symbolises the evilness of the villain in the film to then the light which would be the colour of hope and justice. The motion between clips of the character jumping into another world relates to the idea of a Rabbit Hole and Time travel hence the time of day instantly changes. The visual representation of someone jumping into the darkness and then bouncing back up into lightness was something I thought was a good idea for the concept of my film trailer’s story thus it can be interpreted emotionally by the audience in different was, which was what I was originally going for the intro to add to the fantasy aesthetic. The perspective of the trampoline shot with the large tulips create a fantasy world where the character is dwarved and shrunken like in Alice in Wonderland. This is pleasing aesthetic from a colour perspection which in a aesthetic way forshadows the danger to come. Music is an added aesthetic that comlements the different asprcts of the transitioning visuals. For example, after the murder the screen goes bright white with a chiming representation of time in the music which creates momentum leading to the ressurection. The music goes from hypnotic with multiple layers which links well with the good and evil. There is the high pitched, pure bell-like line of music and the deep bass line which has a menacing sound. This works well to convey the narrative. The two scenes that work as a palindrome where the character walks up and later back down the track into the sunset at two different points, is beautiful. The track perspective from the viewer is diagonally across the screen and helps aesthetically to show that this is a good person and our hero. To improve the aesthetic, I would have perhaps changed The Time Machine to possibly the Neolithic stones that are close to me. These would have been far more interesting and beautiful than the greenhouse.
  16. 16. Audience Appeal Fantasy audiences love the conflict between dark, evil forces and good and they also like to see good overcoming evil. My film trailer shows this conflict and has juxtaposed scenes of evil and serene calm. There are beautiful longshots of silhouetted trees against skies in sunset along with music which complements the two forces of good and evil. This creates a sense of mystery to the watcher and makes them want to continue engaging with this film. A young audience would be able to relate to the characters in this trailer becausr we know that the 16 - 23-year-old age group likes fantasy films. The characters wear Nike trainers, hoodies and baseball caps which has an appeal to a younger clothing aesthetic. The athletic climbing of the tree of the main character would appeal to younger audiences as they are more likely to be that adventurous. The findings from my survey questionnaires allowed me to pursue better ideas of what my audience would be thus pandering to my audience within my production.
  17. 17. Peer Feedback
  18. 18. Feedback 1 • What did you like about the product? • The music was very good and matched the film well. • What improvements could have been made to the product? None, I thought it was brilliant. Loved the skies in the opening scene on the tree.
  19. 19. Feedback 2 • What did you like about the product? – I enjoyed watching the actors and the murder scene. I thought it was like a slapstick movie because they used a potato gun and it made me laugh. It might not have made me laugh if I hadn't have known the characters who were acting though. – I think it was shot in a very beautiful part of the world with lots of countryside and big skies.. – I loved the music- I had no idea how he could do this. It's very impressive that he did the music and they filming. • What improvements could have been made to the product? – I don't think anything could be improved about this. I think it is perfect. – I would have liked to have seen more time travelling because Harry said that's what it's about. It would have been quite good if it had more of a tardis in it.
  20. 20. Feedback 3 • What did you like about the product? • It was short but I kept watching it over and over. I thought the actor Harry looked very good in the shots. He must have had to have worked very hard to set up the camera to get those. It was really lovely seeing pleasant weather because we don't get much of that in this country. • What improvements could have been made to the product? • I think that could have been a bit more mystery because the trailer seemed to tell the whole story although when I thought about it later because it was thought provoking i realised that i had lots of questions about what i had seen. • I would like to see the full film for this trailer because I thought it was very interesting and beautiful.
  21. 21. Peer Feedback Summary • What do you agree with from your peer feedback? • I do live in a very beautiful part of the world and the peer feedback picked up on that. I agree that my music and film working together was impressive. • What do you disagree with from your peer feedback? • I don't agree that my murder scene was like a slapstick movie because that would be a comedy genre. I do take the point that a potato gun is not the same as having an AK47 but given the resources we had it was the best we could do. The other thing is I didn't want to alert members of the public to the fact that I was possibly being murdered and they might have run the police. That would have been a bit of a disaster. • I do not agree that my work is perfect. I want to get better at university but Iknow I have improved and learnt a lot at college on this course.
  22. 22. Peer Feedback Summary – What changes would you make to your product based upon your peer feedback and why? – I could have used more large sunset skies as it seems that that was very popular. – Given the comments about slapstick movies I probably would have got a proper gun. The thing is I might have used something different for the time machine. Pop something more solid common not that childish, but I had already thought that the Neolithic stones near me would have been better.

