I plan to discuss the topic of ‘mental health’ and how it is portrayed in the media and in the film/television industry. T...
Media often helps teach us about people we don’t usually interact with i.e. Celebrities, which tells us the different kind...
There are a number of characters in film and television that are known for their stereotypical portrayal of a person with ...
the topic of mental illness as well as a general synopsis of the film. One of these films being called “Silver Linings Pla...
“compared perceptions in 1950 to those in 1996 and found that whereas people typically associated only psychotic symptoms ...
Essay (Final)

Essay (Final)

  1. 1. I plan to discuss the topic of ‘mental health’ and how it is portrayed in the media and in the film/television industry. To do this I will look at different examples, whether they’re characters from a film and/or a television show or even characters/plot lines from different games, and explore why they’re portrayed in that certain way and even discuss the stereotypes that are often known with mental illness. I will explore the media’s representation of mental illness, how they define the topic and it’s spoken about on social platforms and how it’s used in the film/television industry and the dangers of the stereotypes this particular genre has created through it’s characters and misconception. I will also reference various quotes and/or other resources from various news articles and websites, which I found doing further research into the subject in order to reference the points I make. Mental illness is often a spoken about topic in not only the media, whether it regards highlighting an incident in the news or an overview of an upcoming or recently released film featuring said topic, but also as previously mentioned within the film/television and gaming industry. A common trope within the film and television industry is often portraying characters with mental illness(es) as the villains of the story. A recent example of this being Arthur Fleck or rather ‘The Joker’ who is shown to suffer from a condition called the ‘pseudobulbar affect’ in which the person laughs and/or cries uncontrollably. An article online from the website ‘The Guardian’ quotes; “Joaquin Phoenix’s troubled super villain perpetuates damaging stereotypes”, the same misconception that is often seen with the portrayal of characters that suffer from mental illness. Despite the number of characters in film/television that also bear these stereotypes, the same can also apply to characters and overall plot lines in video games. An example of this being the popular horror game ‘Silent Hill’, which uses monsters to symbolise peoples insecurities, shames and fears held by the characters featured in the game. Another article from the website ‘Polygon’ states; “The horror genre loves to play around with mental illness; specifically the vague, generalized Saturday Morning Cartoon-style “insanity” that doesn’t match any real definition of the term”. The topic of ‘mental illness’ is rather controversial in terms of the media and how they portray people with well-known stereotypes such as stating; “That those with mental illness are often seen as dangerous”. An article from a website called “verywellmind” talks about how “the stigma of mental health is spread by mass media” quotes; “Calling a violent offender “crazy” spreads a dangerous stereotype and belies the complex relationship between criminality and mental illness”. A stereotype often used to describe those with mental illness or severe other cases is that they’re seen as ‘violent’. In the mass media and various other platforms such as social media i.e. Twitter, Instagram, those with mental illnesses have been plagued with rather unjust stereotypes and misconceptions about mental illness as a whole. This could lead to those with said illnesses could be robbed of the opportunities of getting a good job, find safe housing, safe health care and being able to converse with a large variety of different people.
  2. 2. Media often helps teach us about people we don’t usually interact with i.e. Celebrities, which tells us the different kinds of people and social groups that exist in society. This includes groups of people that can be often praised or shunned. Media often portrays mental illness in a more negative light, using that same stereotypes that are often associated with those with mental illness i.e. being described as “violent”. Another quote from an article found on the website ‘verywellmind’ states; “Media portrayals of those with mental illness often skew toward either stigmatization or trivialization”. And continues to go on and explain that media-film, television, newspapers and social media-have “been criticized for disseminating negative stereotypes and inaccurate descriptions of those with mental illness”. Stigmatization by definition is “the action of describing or regarding someone or something as worthy of disgrace or great disapproval”. A researcher, Brian Ahmedani, wrote a paper regarding stigmatization in 2011. The paper often quotes other researchers and their discoveries i.e. Erving Goffman and his work titled; “Stigma: Notes on the Management of Spoiled Identity”. Ahmedani also talks about how stigma is also relevant in other context(s) such as toward those with varied backgrounds, race, gender and even sexual orientation. These aspects are important as to why we should a true definition of mental illnesses and disorders, in order to help those who rely on the mass media to define for them. An often misconception of mental illness is with those who suffer from “schizophrenia” which, by definition, is a long-term disorder involving a breakdown in the relation of though, emotion and behaviour. A stereotype often used to describe those with schizophrenia is “violent behaviour”, a common stereotype used to describe a large amount of mental health issues. An article found on a website named “Psycom” talks about the stereotypes often found in mental health and how those misconceptions can effect those who suffer from said illnesses. The article explains one stereotype where “violence is common among individuals with schizophrenia”. Dr. Rego, the writer of the article, states; “It’s actually rare for someone with schizophrenia to be violent. An individual with schizophrenia is more likely to be the victim of violent rather than the perpetrator”. It is well known that the mass media regards mental health in a more negative light when talking about different social issues and aspects, often labelling those with said illnesses as ‘violent’. What’s most concerning is the disregard the media has for mental health as a whole, treating it as though those who suffer from it are untreatable and unable to recover. ‘verywellmind’ talks about how media can also “trivialize mental illness” by portraying it as not as severe as people think. The article quotes; For instance, many people with eating disorders such as anorexia could feel that their condition is made out to be less severe than it really is”. This could lead to problems regarding the younger generation i.e. teenagers and even children. Considering the large majority of time the younger generation tends to spend on social platforms it’s likely that those who suffer from conditions such as anorexia could feel as though that their condition isn’t severe and won’t seek help, leading to more dangers. Another danger is that because teenagers and children rely so heavily on the mass media that it could affect their understanding of mental health as a whole, which could lead to more stereotypes and stigmatization. These types of stereotypes are not only common in the mass media but also in the film/television industry with their portrayal of characters who suffer with mental illnesses.
  3. 3. There are a number of characters in film and television that are known for their stereotypical portrayal of a person with mental illness(es). An example of this being the 2016 film “Split”, directed by M. Night Shyamalan. The film is cantered around a violent kidnapper with dissociative identity disorder (DID). DID, described by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), is a disorder “that forms when someone is trying to escape reality – often because they experience a traumatic situation such as abuse”. However, the film has been criticized because of the inaccurate portrayal of a person(s) suffering from that illness. A quote from an article on the website ‘healthline’ states; “They say the film stigmatizes the disorder and may have a negative impact on the people who suffer from the condition”. The article goes into detail about the common misconception in the film and references professionals who have also made statements about the film. An example of this being the International Society for the Study of Trauma and Dissociation (ISSTD) who “cited a soon-to-be-released study of 173 people with DID”. Upon doing further research I found that from that study only 3 percent were in fact charged with an offense, 1.8 percent had been fined and less than 1 percent had been sent to jail with over a six-month span. However, no probations or convictions were reported during that time period. Another example of an inaccurate portrayal of mental health is the 2000 film “Me, Myself and Irene”, directed by Bobby Farrelly and Peter Farrelly. The National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) protested against the film stating in an article, written Jun 9th 2000, on their website; ‘The Jim Carrey movie perpetuates myths about Schizophrenia; Undermines White House efforts to eliminate stigma”. It was also written in the article that NAMI’s executive director, Laurie Flynn, stated “Me, Myself and Irene perpetuates a myth that schizophrenia, a severe biologically-based brain disorder, is a border line split personality”. Upon doing further research into the topic of this film I found yet another article from ‘The Guardian’, written by Judy Hirst (Aug 16th, 2000), which also talks about the issues regarding the film. The article goes on to talk about the dangers of the misconceptions with schizophrenia and other mental illnesses and even acclaims that NAMI had proposed the idea of taping PSAs about the true nature of schizophrenia and arrange for placement on both television and in movie theatres. They also requested that Jim Carrey to clarify the difference between schizophrenia and a multiple personality disorder during promotional interviews about the movie. A common misconception in film and television when thinking about mental illness is the stereotype of violence. However, when researching into different studies and articles it is more likely that those who are suffering from mental illnesses are likely to be the victim in the scenario rather than being the perpetrator. These kinds of stereotypes are most often seen in film and television, however the media as a whole often also talks about mental illness. The problems with these misconceptions are that younger generations could grow up believing those certain individuals with mental illnesses and/or other issues are in fact dangerous. Although there are a number of inaccurate displays of mental illness in film and television, during my time during further research I found multiple articles that also speak about how there are some films that do in fact portray mental illness accurately. An example of this being from an article I found online from the website “screenrant”, where they speak about the different films and how the film fits in with
  4. 4. the topic of mental illness as well as a general synopsis of the film. One of these films being called “Silver Linings Playbook”, a film about a man who is institutionalized for almost beating his wife’s lover to death but is not sent to jail as the court recognises the “act as an episode of bipolar mania, not a crime of passion”, as the article describes it. The article doesn’t state specifically why the film accurately portrays a persona who suffers from a bipolar disorder but instead just gives a short synopsis of the film. I found that they did this with most of the film shown in the article. Due to a lack of information showed I found yet another website that spoke about the film, from a website called “vulture” where the article is from the perspective of Harvard Medical School psychiatrist Dr. Steven Schlozan who overall loved the film. The interview goes on to talk about their perspective of the film and how it handles a bipolar disorder in a good way. He states; “Only about 40 percent of people with bipolar disorder will look back on a manic episode and realize that they were manic”. Having the insight of someone who understands these conditions and has seen them in person is good since we’re able to hear their own experiences rather than listening to the media who has more than likely never had any kind of experience. The difference between film/television and the mass media is that one is fiction and the other is ‘fact’. During my time during research into mental health and how it can affect those who rely on the mass media, as well as any other kind of source material, I found an article from a website called “time-to-change”, where there are multiple columns where people described their own experiences with mental illness in the media. An example of this being from March 14th 2018, where a girl describes her own experience. The short paragraph states; “Before I had them myself, I feared people with mental illness”. When doing further research I found that this is also a common misconception that a lot of people feel due to their reliance of the media. Stated previously there is a number of films that were often critized for an inaccurate portrayal and one of those I spoke of was the 2016 M. Night Shyamalan horror film ‘Split’. During my time researching on this website, ‘time-to-change’, I found a review of said film from the perspective of some who suffers from dissociative identity disorder (DID), the present mental illness shown in the film that the main characters suffers from. The paragraph states; “The whole DID community shared my concerns and protested the release of the film. However, a world renowned director, actor and production from Universal Studios meant the film was majorly anticipated with lots of hype”. Due to the reliance of mass media as well as the popularity of certain individuals means that films that are described as ‘inaccurate’ are often still released despite other individuals/groups that protest the idea, believing it is an ‘inaccurate display of portrayal’. ‘The Psychopathy of Cinema: How Mental Illness and Psychotherapy are Portrayed in Film’, a work created by Lauren Beachum from Grand Valley State University (2010). The opening paragraph states; “According to the National Institute of Mental Health (2009), one in four American adults suffers a diagnosable mental disorder, and even more experience symptoms”. According to the Mental Health Foundation 4-10% of people in England will experience some form of depression in their lifetime. In the UK mixed anxiety and depression is the most common mental disorder with 7.8% of people meeting criteria for diagnosis. Lauren goes on to talk about “Perceptions and Policies-The Effects of Stigma on People with Mental Illness”, referencing other works such as Phelan, Link, Stueve and Pescosolido who
  5. 5. “compared perceptions in 1950 to those in 1996 and found that whereas people typically associated only psychotic symptoms with mental illness in 1950, definitions in 1996 were expanded to include a range of non-psychotic problems as well”, as described by Lauren. She also references yet another work by the American Psychological Association (APA), in 1997, who conducted a survey to asses the publics attitude toward mental health providers that “yielded several unsettling findings” as also described by Lauren. The work goes on to describe the survey and how the APA noted that people were “generally uncomfortable talking about mental illness, and that many still referred to those with mental problems as ‘crazy people’”. The study conducted by the APA shows that people have an overall lack of knowledge when it comes to mental health and mental health care as a whole. Although this survey was conducted in 1997, around 24 years ago, I believe if this same survey would be conducted again you would find would still be people who would still refer to those who suffer from mental illness as “crazy people”. This could either be due to the overall attention the mass media has or even how they’ve seen how mental illness is portrayed in film and television. However it is more than likely due to a common lack of knowledge of mental illness as a whole. This is also shown in another part of the APA survey described by Lauren where she states; “Most respondents were unaware of the differences between the various types of mental health providers and were doubtful of the efficacy of psychological services”. She goes on to explain the two particular studies have similar patterns regarding the general public and their perception of mental health. These studies help to show that people are aware of mental illness and health care but are not necessarily that informed on the subject as a whole. Overall with the research I have done into various resources I had found i.e. work(s) by those who study mental health and other cases as well as blogs where people were able to write their own experiences and share them anonymously, I think that I have gained a large understanding as to how the mass media treats and portrays media. I have also been able to learn about various cases of mental illness and the differences between, as well as how to establish one from another. From this, I’ve been able to learn about just how important having mental illness established correctly is and how the common troupes seen in film(s) and television aren’t always an accurate portrayal of how a person suffering from that specific mental illness would act in real life.

