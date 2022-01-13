Successfully reported this slideshow.
Healthcare
Jan. 13, 2022
Quality assurance in CHN

Healthcare
Jan. 13, 2022
44 views

Quality assurance in community health nursing

Quality assurance in CHN

  1. 1. QUALITY- It is defined as the extent of resemblance between the purpose of the health care and truly granted care. QUALITY ASSURANCE- Quality assurance is a system for evaluating performance through well written nursing standards and use of those standards as a basis for evaluation on improvement of client care. -Marker 1998
  2. 2. OBJECTIVES OF QUALITY ASSURANCE  To ensure the delivery of the quality client care.  To demonstrate the efforts of the health care providers to provide the best possible results  To provide the technical assistance in correcting the systematic deficiencies.  To refine adjusting method for ensuring optional quality of health care  To provide the best possible clinical outcome of care.
  3. 3. PRINCIPLES FOR CONDUCTING QUALITY ASSURANCE IN COMMUNITY HEALTH NURSING  EXPECT EXCELLANCE  APPLY THE CONTINUE QUALITY IMPROVEMENT CONCEPTS  RESPECT THE ENVIRONMENT  FOCUS ON ESTABLISHED STANDARDS  BUILD THE PARTNERSHIP
  4. 4. According to Donabedian-  STRUCTURE ELEMENT- The physical, financial and organizational resources provided for health care  PROCESS ELEMENT- Means how the work is going on.  OUTCOME ELEMENT- these are the changes in the health status of the patient. METHODS OF QUALITY ASSURANCE-  Concurrent  Retrospective
  5. 5. APPROACHES FOR QUALITY ASSURANCE PROGRAM A.GENERAL APPROACHES- It involves the large governing of official body’s evaluation of person’s or agency’s ability to meet standard at a given time. 1. Credentialing 2. Licensure 3. Accreditation 4. Certification CREDENTIALING- It is the process of determining and maintaining nursing standards, a way in which professional competence is maintained.
  6. 6. Functional components of the credentialing-  To produce a quality product  To confer a unique identity  To protect provider and public  To control the profession LICENSURE- Individual licensure is a contract between profession and state in which profession is granted control over entry into and exists from profession and over quality of professional practice. ACCREDITATION- Accreditation is the act of granting credit or recognition especially to an educational institution that maintain suitable standards.
  7. 7. CERTIFICATION- It validates the speciality knowledge, experience and clinical judgment. It is used to determine person’s qualification for functioning in an identified area. B. SPECIFIC APPROACH- These methods used to evaluate identified instances of provider and client interaction. • Peer review • Standards • Audit • Utilization review • Evaluation studies • Client satisfaction • Incident review
  8. 8. PROCESS OF THE QUALITY ASSURANCE Quality assurance process incorporate the following steps- ACT SET STANDARD PLAN APPRAISE
  9. 9. 1) SETTING STANDARD- Involve writing statements that describes achievable and desirable levels of quality care. 2) APPRAISING ACTUAL ACHIVEMENT- Appraising actual achievement involves comparing practice with define standards through measurement criteria. 3) PLANNING FOR IMPROVEMENT- Is necessary when after appraisal many gap between provision and expectation is identified. 4) TAKING ACTION WHEN REQUIRED- If quality of a care is below the stated accepted levels, the action is taken to raise quality until standards.
  10. 10. CONSTRAINTS IN RENDERING QUALITY CARE  Inadequate resources  Poor maintenance  Inadequate medical supplies  Delays  Poor work culture  Attitude of patients and public
  11. 11. Nursing audit is an evaluation of patient care through analysis of written records maintained by nurses in patients treatment profile. The concept of nursing audit is based on debit and credit system. Debit system is negative in nature it emphasis on illness like LAMA, hospital born disease where as credit system is positive in nature and it emphasis on health like number of patient recovered. Goals of nursing audit-  To improve quality of health care.  To improve communication  To detect and analyze the problems and error.
  12. 12. METHODS OF NURSING AUDIT There are two methods- 1.RETROSPECTICE VIEW- This refers to an in depth assessment of quality after the patient has been discharged and the patient chart is the source of data. 2. COCURRENT VIEW- This refers to the evaluation conducted on behalf of the patient who are still underlying the care. AUDIT CYCLE- Implement change Set standard Observe practice Compare with standard

Quality assurance in community health nursing

