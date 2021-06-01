Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
IMPPLEMENTACION DEL GESTION DEL RIESGO Se implementa la aplicación del marco para la gestión del riesgo (definir tiempo y ...
ESTABLECIMIENTO DEL CONTEXTO Involucra la selecciónde varias opciones para modificarlos riesgos ysu implementación. El tra...
GESTION DEL RIESGO PRINIPIOS Y DIRECTRICES NORMA UTILIZADA EN CUALQUIER EMPRESA PUBLICA O PRIVADA O COMUNITARIA, ASOCIACIO...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Business
9 views
Jun. 01, 2021

Actividad 4 unidad 2 infografia ntc 31000

Métodos cortos evaluación de riesgos

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Actividad 4 unidad 2 infografia ntc 31000

  1. 1. IMPPLEMENTACION DEL GESTION DEL RIESGO Se implementa la aplicación del marco para la gestión del riesgo (definir tiempo y estrategia, aplicar la política y proceso para la gestión del riesgo, cumplir con los requisitos legarles. Se implementa el proceso para la gestión del riesgo: a través de un plan para la gestión del riesgo en todos los niveles de la organización DISEÑO DEL MARCO DE REFERENCIA PARA LA GESTION DEL RIESGO Establecer la política para la gestión del riesgo Entender a la organización en su contexto Rendición de cuentas Integración de los procesos de la empresa Recursos Mecanismos de comunicación interna y presentación de informes Asignar obligaciones y responsabilidades en los niveles de la empresa - Definir y aprobar la política para la gestión del riesgo Alinear los objetivos de la gestión del riesgo con los objetivos y estrategias de la organización NTC 31000 SISTEMA DE GESTION DEL RIESGO MONITOREO Y REVISION DEL MARCO DE REFERENCIA Medir el progreso frente al plan para la gestión del riesgo y desviaciones -Medir el desempeño de la gestión del riesgo frente a los indicadores. Revisar si el marco de referencia, la política y el plan para la gestión del riesgo siguen siendo adecuados. Presentar informes sobre el riesgo y el progreso con el plan para la gestión del riesgo MEJORA CONTINUA DEL MARCO DE REFERENCIA Se tomandecisiones para mejorarel marco de referencia, la política yel planpara la gestióndel riesgo, locual genere mejoras enla gestióndel riesgo Es el conjuntode componentesque brindanlasbasesy las disposicionesde la organizaciónpara diseñar,implementar, monitorear,revisary mejorarcontinuamente la gestióndel riesgo
  2. 2. ESTABLECIMIENTO DEL CONTEXTO Involucra la selecciónde varias opciones para modificarlos riesgos ysu implementación. El tratamientoincorpora valoración deltratamiento del riesgo, decisiónsi los niveles del riesgoresidualesson tolerables, En casode que no sean tolerables, se genera un nuevo tratamiento para el riesgo yque su valoraciónsea eficaz.. MONITOREO Y CONTROL Debe comprender todos los aspectos del proceso para la gestión del riesgo con el fin de garantizar que los controles sean eficaces y eficientes tanto en el diseño como en la operación; obtener información adicional para mejorar la valoración del riesgo; analiz ar y aprender las lecciones a partir de los eventos y detectar cambios en el contexto externo e interno incluyendo los cambios en los criterios del riesgo y en el riesgo mismo que pueden exigir revisión de los tratamientos del riesgo y las prioridades. Aborda aspectos relacionados con el riesgo, sus causas y consecuencias y las medidas que se toman para tratarlo. Deben facilitar los intercambios de información veraz, precisa y fácil de entender. Además, debe ayudar a establecer correctamente el contexto, identificar los riesgos y asegurar el soporte para el plande tratamiento NTC 31000 SISTEMA DE GESTION DEL RIESGO Incluye la identificación del riesgo: fuente de riesgo, áreas de impacto, eventos y sus causas y consecuencias Incluye el análisis del riesgo: incorpora las causas y fuentes del riesgo (positivas o negativas) y la probabilidad. El análisis puede s er cualitativo, s emicuantitativo o cuantitativo. Se determinan las consecuencias y la probabilidad. Incluye la evaluación del riesgo: facilita la toma de decisiones e implica la comparación del nivel de riesgo observado durante el proceso de análisis y se considera el tratamiento TRATAMIENTO DEL RIESGO ncluye objetivos, las estrategias, el alcance y los parámetros de las actividades dela organización. También incorpora los recursos, responsabilidades, autoridades y registros que se debenconservar. También se definenlas relaciones del proyecto,metodologías, formas de evaluareldesempeño, estudios necesarios, entreotros factores. Es parte integral de la gestión Esta incluido dentro de la cultura y las prácticas Esta adaptado a los procesos de negocio de la organización
  3. 3. GESTION DEL RIESGO PRINIPIOS Y DIRECTRICES NORMA UTILIZADA EN CUALQUIER EMPRESA PUBLICA O PRIVADA O COMUNITARIA, ASOCIACION, GRUPO O INDIVIDUO

×