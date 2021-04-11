A high-altitude lake is the point of departure for these stories of dark adventure⭐ in which fishing guides⭐ amateur sportsmen⭐ teenage misfits⭐ scientists⭐ mountaineers⭐ and expatriates embark on disquieting journeys of self-discovery in far-flung places. " Provocative and memorable⭐ this collection strikes all the right chords." (Main Street Rag) " I found myself consuming [these] thirteen tightly wound tales with addictive delight." (Fiction Writers Review) A Field Guide to Murder & Fly Fishing made the 2018 Eric Hoffer Book Awards Grand Prize Short List and was a finalist in the short-story category for both the 2018 American Fiction Awards and the 2017 International Book Awards. Earlier versions were shortlisted for the New Rivers Press Many Voices Project⭐ the Autumn House Press Fiction Prize⭐ and the Lewis-Clark Press Discovery Award.book " Each story is a jewel⭐ cracking open what matters most❤ love⭐ family⭐ and our big beautiful planet." (Ann Hood⭐ author ofbook The Book That Matters Most)