What is Android? • A Software platform and operating system for mobile. • Based on the Linux kernel. • Android was found w...
Code Name Version Number Release Date API Level Status Android Beta 1.0 Sep/23/08 1 Unsupported Android Astro 1.1 Feb/09/0...
Ice Cream Sandwich 4.0 -4.0.4 Oct/18/11 14 - 15 Unsupported Jelly Bean 4.1 -4.3.1 July/09/12 16 - 18 Unsupported Kitkat 4....
• It is the eighth major version of the Android OS. • It was officially released on August 21,2017 • There are lot of new ...
• ARMv7 and ARMv8-A architectures. • Android devices with Intel processors. • Ram Range 816 MB–1.8 GB for 64-bit. • OpenGL...
• It easier and faster for hardware makers to deliverAndroid updates. • Restructured Settings by regrouping in sections si...
• Adaptive icons. • Notification improvements. • Multi-display support. • 2 times faster boot time. • Google Play Protect ...
• It is installed in Smart Phone of Higher Ram and Graphics. • In Laptops by using Sub software Bluestack • It is installe...
• Its Responce Speed is quite High then other Android OS. • Wi-Fi Improvements. • Notification Dots. • Better Storage Mana...
• Google may launch another version of Android that starts 'P'. • More future development of wristwatches, digital camera ...
It has been concluded that Oreo 8.0 version of an Android have overcome the actual limitations of the previous versions of...
• www.android.com/eclipse/ • www.android.com/versions/oreo-8-0/ • www.arstechnica.com/gadgets/2017/08/android-o-is-o- ffic...
Android Oreo 8.0
    1. 1. Seminar on : Oreo Android 8.0 Presented By : Nayana G. Tale . Guided By: Prof. R.G.Deshmukh Mauli Group of Institutions College of Engineering and Technology Shegaon.
    2. 2. Oreo Operating System Seminar On Android Oreo 8.0
    3. 3. • Introduction • Literature Review • Types of Android • Android - Oreo • Features - Oreo • Application • Advantages • Future Scope • Conclusion • References
    4. 4. What is Android? • A Software platform and operating system for mobile. • Based on the Linux kernel. • Android was found way back in 2003. • It was developed in Palo Alto, California. • Android was developed by the Andy Rubin, Rich Miner, Nick Sears and Chris White. • Android was purchased by the GOOGLE in AUGUST,2005 for 50 million $.
    5. 5. Code Name Version Number Release Date API Level Status Android Beta 1.0 Sep/23/08 1 Unsupported Android Astro 1.1 Feb/09/08 2 Unsupported Cupcake 1.5 April /23/08 3 Unsupported Donut 1.6 Sep/15/09 4 Unsupported Eclair 2.0-2.1 Oct/26/09 5 - 7 Unsupported Froyo 2.2- 2.2.3 May/20/10 8 Unsupported Gingerbread 2.3 -2.3.7 Dec/06/10 9 - 10 Unsupported Honeycomb 3.0 -3.2.6 Feb/22/11 11 - 13 Unsupported
    6. 6. Ice Cream Sandwich 4.0 -4.0.4 Oct/18/11 14 - 15 Unsupported Jelly Bean 4.1 -4.3.1 July/09/12 16 - 18 Unsupported Kitkat 4.4 - 4.4.4 Oct/31/13 19 - 20 Supported Lollipop 5.0 - 5.1.1 Nov/12/14 21 - 22 Supported Marshmallow 6.0 - 6.0.1 Oct/05/15 23 Supported Nougat 7.0 - 7.1 Aug/22/16 24 - 25 Supported Oreo 8.0 Aug/21/17 26 Supported
    7. 7. • It is the eighth major version of the Android OS. • It was officially released on August 21,2017 • There are lot of new features of Oreo 8.0 is integrated.
    8. 8. • ARMv7 and ARMv8-A architectures. • Android devices with Intel processors. • Ram Range 816 MB–1.8 GB for 64-bit. • OpenGL ES 2.0 compatible graphics processing unit (GPU).
    9. 9. • It easier and faster for hardware makers to deliverAndroid updates. • Restructured Settings by regrouping in sections similar entries • RedesignedQuick Settings and Settings with background. • Picture-in-picture support
    10. 10. • Adaptive icons. • Notification improvements. • Multi-display support. • 2 times faster boot time. • Google Play Protect • Downloadable fonts
    11. 11. • It is installed in Smart Phone of Higher Ram and Graphics. • In Laptops by using Sub software Bluestack • It is installed inTablets • Its also Be get installed in SmartTelevisions and LED.
    12. 12. • Its Responce Speed is quite High then other Android OS. • Wi-Fi Improvements. • Notification Dots. • Better Storage Management. • Improved Battery life.
    13. 13. • Google may launch another version of Android that starts 'P'. • More future development of wristwatches, digital camera and other devices with Android OS. • Advanced media support, multi touch, multi tasking, voice base features. • Some innovative and new features with new version.
    14. 14. It has been concluded that Oreo 8.0 version of an Android have overcome the actual limitations of the previous versions of an Android OS and this software is also get developed to used in PC, Laptops and SmartTelevisions respectively.
    15. 15. • www.android.com/eclipse/ • www.android.com/versions/oreo-8-0/ • www.arstechnica.com/gadgets/2017/08/android-o-is-o- fficially-launching-august-21/ • www.xda-developers.com/project-treble-android-oreo/

