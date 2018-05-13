Successfully reported this slideshow.
 The Internet of Things (IoT) is expanding at a rapid rate, and it is becoming increasingly important for professionals t...
 The IoT refers to the network or networks encompassing the use of standard Internet Protocol (IP) technologies to connec...
• Opportunities and development of Industrial Internet of Things platforms, data on IoT adoption rates and business challe...
 This includes all necessary hardware and software to network within the plant and the enterprise, standards for integrat...
 Includes all of the various clouds across an enterprise to implement computing and storage capabilities wherever they ar...
Includes the use of a broad set of statistical and optimization tools to cleanse, monitor, and analyze both structured and unstructured data for enabling unprecedented insights
 Includes the needed tools for quickly and easily creating new mashup software applications that leverage all other areas...
Motion Control. Machine-to-Machine. Predictive Maintenance. Smart Grid. Smart Medical. Real Time Processing & Analytics
  1. 1.  The Internet of Things (IoT) is expanding at a rapid rate, and it is becoming increasingly important for professionals to understand what it is, how it works, and how to harness its power to improve business.  This introductory course will enable learners to leverage their business and/or technical knowledge across IoT-related functions in the workplace.
  2. 2.  The IoT refers to the network or networks encompassing the use of standard Internet Protocol (IP) technologies to connect people, processes, and things to enable new cyber- physical systems.  The Industrial IoT should be understood as a subset of the broader IoT, where these connections exist mainly to produce physical goods for the marketplace as well as to maintain the physical assets of production.
  3. 3. • Opportunities and development of Industrial Internet of Things platforms, data on IoT adoption rates and business challenges, and recommendations for building a business case, download the free LNS Research eBook “Smart Connected Operations: Capturing the Business Value of the Industrial IoT.”
  4. 4.  This includes all necessary hardware and software to network within the plant and the enterprise, standards for integrating machines, clouds, applications and the technology for quickly and efficiently managing devices, moving data, and triggering events.
  5. 5.  Includes all of the various clouds across an enterprise to implement computing and storage capabilities wherever they are most needed—at the edge, within the plant, at the enterprise, or outside the firewall
  6. 6.  Includes the use of a broad set of statistical and optimization tools to cleanse, monitor, and analyze both structured and unstructured data for enabling unprecedented insights
  7. 7.  Includes the needed tools for quickly and easily creating new mashup software applications that leverage all other areas of the IIoT platform as well as quickly and easily moving existing legacy applications on top of the platform as well.
  8. 8.  Motion Control.  Machine-to-Machine.  Predictive Maintenance.  Smart Grid.  Smart Medical.  Real Time Processing & Analytics

×