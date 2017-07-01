Idea Of Virtual Learning
The idea of virtual Internship

  1. 1. Idea Of Virtual Learning
  2. 2. MEANING OF VIRTUAL INTERNSHIP WWW.EUSS.EDU/EIPA A virtual internship is a work experience program where the participant (intern) gains experience while working in a remote professional setting and is not physically present at the job location.
  3. 3. DIFFERENT FIELDS OF VIRTUAL INTERNSHIP: Information technology; Software development; Marketing; Social Media; Research; Journalism; Media; Video creation and editing; Human Resources; Graphic Design; Search Engine Optimization.
  4. 4. GROWTH OF VIRTUAL INTERNSHIP According to career experts, although virtual internships are currently rare, they are growing in popularity due to improving technology and the growth of social media.
  5. 5. ADVANTAGES OF VIRTUAL INTERNSHIP Larger applicant pool. Workers only when needed. Space and equipment savings. Payroll pare down. Interruption reduction. Student scheduling convenience. Capitalization on familiar communication.
  6. 6. HOW TO DEVELOP A SUCCESSFUL VIRTUAL INTERNSHIP PROGRAM 1. Choose The Best Platform For Online Collaboration. 2. Appoint An Internship Coordinator. 3. Incorporate Real World Activities To Build Practical Experience. 4. Schedule Weekly Webinars. 5. Develop An Incentive Virtual Internship Program. 6. Conduct Online Pre-Assessments And Surveys. 7. Create Personalized Online Training Plans. 8. Offer Ongoing Online Support And Feedback.
