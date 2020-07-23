Renualt trucks ppt hari creations

Successfully reported this slideshow.
FRFABRIKAM RESIDENCES RENUALT TRUCKS N. HARIHARAN BCOM CS.,DTP.,DOA
FR Add a footer 2 • Industry Automotive Predecessor Berliet, Saviem Founded 1978 (as a merger between Saviem and Berliet) ...
FR Add a footer 3 History • Renault first began building dedicated commercial trucks in 1906.[6] In 1956, however Renault ...
FR Add a footer 4 History • In 1978, PSA Group had bought Chrysler's European operations.[9] Included in the deal were com...
FR Add a footer 5 Changes of ownership • As part of Renault's restructuring following privatisation in 1996, the heavy veh...
FR Add a footer 6 Military vehicles • The Renault Trucks Defense division is wholly owned by Renault Trucks and is based i...
FR Add a footer 7 Military vehicles • It manufactures a range of special vehicles aimed at the defense and security market...
FR Add a footer 8 Former truck models • Dodge 50 Series • Dodge 100 "Commando" • Dodge 300 Series • Renault Access, joint ...
FR Add a footer 9 Former bus models • Renault PR100, previously sold under the Berliet name, launched in 1972. Some Austra...
FR Add a footer 10 Former coaches models • Renault E7, originally launched as the Saviem E7 in 1969 • Renault PR14, origin...
