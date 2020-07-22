Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
4THCOFFEE History of Yamaha 2004-2015 N. HARIHAAN BCOM CS.,DTP.,DOA
4THCOFFEE 2004 Yamaha completed its first unmanned helicopter for industrial use, the R-50, in 1987. Because of its except...
4THCOFFEE 2005 Yamaha in the 21st century continues to produce distinctive motorcycles with unique technologies and concep...
4THCOFFEE 2005 Yamaha has established a position as the world's leading manufacturer of outboard motors with an ample line...
4THCOFFEE 2005 Yamaha strove to develop technologies such as electric-powered, hybrid, and fuel cell engines in order to p...
4THCOFFEE 2013 On March 11, 2011, the largest earthquake ever recorded in the vicinity of Japan (magnitude 9.0) occurred o...
4THCOFFEE Founded on July 1, 1955, Yamaha Motor celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2005. That year, a variety of commemora...
4THCOFFEE 2015 Urban centers in Japan, Europe, greater Asia and other areas around the world face traffic and infrastructu...
4THCOFFEE 2015 Urban centers in Japan, Europe, greater Asia and other areas around the world face traffic and infrastructu...
4THCOFFEE T H A N K YO U • www.4thcoffee.com N.HARIHARAN 86677389173 singam23900@gmail.com hariharan23900@gmail.com
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

History of yamaha 2004- 2015 ppt hari creations

42 views

Published on

History of yamaha 2004- 2015 ppt

Published in: Automotive
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

History of yamaha 2004- 2015 ppt hari creations

  1. 1. 4THCOFFEE History of Yamaha 2004-2015 N. HARIHAAN BCOM CS.,DTP.,DOA
  2. 2. 4THCOFFEE 2004 Yamaha completed its first unmanned helicopter for industrial use, the R-50, in 1987. Because of its exceptional performance and stability, it came to be used broadly in applications such as crop dusting and aerial photography. Yamaha subsequently launched sales of the Yamaha RMAX Aero Robot in October 1997, which featured improved carrying capacity and maneuverability. Based on this model, development progressed on a new model that would be capable of accurately and automatically navigating to its destination via autonomous control
  3. 3. 4THCOFFEE 2005 Yamaha in the 21st century continues to produce distinctive motorcycles with unique technologies and concepts. Sales of the TMAX, a new entry in the urban commuter segment, began in Europe in 2001, and the scooter's novel style, which was reminiscent of the R-series sport bikes, caused something of a sensation. The TMAX could handle a variety of terrains, from urban streets to winding roads, by harmoniously combining the comfort and easy ride of a scooter with the high performance and handling of a sport bike. It pioneered a unique class of scooters, automatic super sport, and in just half a year, sold 5,000 units in Europe. Sales of the TMAX were launched in Japan in August of the same year.
  4. 4. 4THCOFFEE 2005 Yamaha has established a position as the world's leading manufacturer of outboard motors with an ample lineup of compact to large motors. The engine that propelled Yamaha even further forward was the F225, a 225 horsepower outboard motor, which the company started to produce in April 2001. Yamaha first began work on developing 4-stroke outboard motors in 1980. In 1984, it launched production of a 232 cc engine with 9.9 horsepower, the F9.9A, and as the trajectory of specific exhaust gas regulations for environmental protection became clear entering the 1990s, the company began joint development with the US-based Brunswick Corporation. The following year, Yamaha commercialized four models of 4-stroke outboard motors (9.9/15 horsepower, 25 horsepower, 40 horsepower, and 50 horsepower)
  5. 5. 4THCOFFEE 2005 Yamaha strove to develop technologies such as electric-powered, hybrid, and fuel cell engines in order to promote its strategy of advancing new power sources. The Passol, an electric commuter announced at the 35th Tokyo Motor Show in 2001, was one product that quickly actualized this objective. A quarter of a century had passed since the first-generation Passol was put on the market. As an easy and convenient mode of transport, it dramatically expanded the novice rider segment, particularly for women. The Passol was given new life with a new electric power source. It incorporated control technology, developed for the PAS electro-hybrid bicycle, and the latest human interface technology. As an all- new scooter based on a completely new concept, and emitting neither exhaust nor noise, the Passol signaled a new brand of environmentally- friendly urban commuter
  6. 6. 4THCOFFEE 2013 On March 11, 2011, the largest earthquake ever recorded in the vicinity of Japan (magnitude 9.0) occurred on the ocean floor southeast of Miyagi Prefecture, triggering the Great East Japan Earthquake and Tsunami that struck the country’s northeastern seaboard. The resulting tsunami hit the Pacific coast with a massive wall of water over ten meters high, spreading devastation along the coastal areas of the Tohoku and Kanto regions. The destruction was unprecedented; the total number of deceased and missing persons exceeded 18,000, while approximately 400,000 buildings were either partially or completely destroyed
  7. 7. 4THCOFFEE Founded on July 1, 1955, Yamaha Motor celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2005. That year, a variety of commemorative projects were launched and celebrations held in countries around the world. One of the projects was the establishment of the Yamaha Motor Foundation for Sports (YMFS). Yamaha Motor has a long and rich history of involvement in sports, from motorsports and marine sports to football and rugby. That history brought Yamaha a wealth of success and knowhow in the promotion and development of sports. The reason the company had been considering establishing a sports foundation as it approached its milestone 50th anniversary was because of the belief that supporting the common public asset that sports represent would be a uniquely Yamaha way to return something of value to society 2015
  8. 8. 4THCOFFEE 2015 Urban centers in Japan, Europe, greater Asia and other areas around the world face traffic and infrastructural issues such as chronic traffic congestion and a lack of parking spaces. In light of these problems, people in many countries have long depended on scooters and other small motorcycles for personal mobility thanks to their convenience, affordability and maneuverability. At the same time, growing concerns for the cost of ownership and use of personal vehicles, and the impact on environment led to more and more calls for new types of commuter vehicles that are user- friendly and easy to ride, even for people with no scooter/motorcycle riding experience
  9. 9. 4THCOFFEE 2015 Urban centers in Japan, Europe, greater Asia and other areas around the world face traffic and infrastructural issues such as chronic traffic congestion and a lack of parking spaces. In light of these problems, people in many countries have long depended on scooters and other small motorcycles for personal mobility thanks to their convenience, affordability and maneuverability. At the same time, growing concerns for the cost of ownership and use of personal vehicles, and the impact on environment led to more and more calls for new types of commuter vehicles that are user-friendly and easy to ride, even for people with no scooter/motorcycle riding experience 2015
  10. 10. 4THCOFFEE T H A N K YO U • www.4thcoffee.com N.HARIHARAN 86677389173 singam23900@gmail.com hariharan23900@gmail.com

×