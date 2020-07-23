Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
HISTORY OF MAN TRUCKS N. HARIHARAN BCOM CS.DTP.,DOA
 Formerly •MAN Nutzfahrzeuge AG •MAN Truck & Bus AG Type Societas Europaea Industry Commercial vehicles Headquarters Muni...
360°-PANORAMA: MTB AT DACHAUER STRAßE IN MUNICH
LIGHT TRUCK COLLABORATIONS WITH SAVIEM AND VOLKSWAGEN  From 1967 until 1977, MAN collaborated with France's Saviem, selli...
LIGHT TRUCK COLLABORATIONS WITH SAVIEM AND VOLKSWAGEN  It was available with four engines and four wheelbases over its li...
MAN AG SUPPLIED ENGINES WHICH WERE AVAILABLE IN INLINE- FOUR AND INLINE-SIX CYLINDER ENGINE CONFIGURATIONS, WITH DIN RATED...
VWCV AND MAN SHARED THE PROJECT DEVELOPMENT IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE COLLABORATION AGREEMENT AS FOLLOWS  Volkswagen Commerc...
MAN WAS RESPONSIBLE FOR:  the engine including cooling, exhaust, inlet and fuel system  the front axle with suspension a...
History of man trucks ppt hari creations
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

History of man trucks ppt hari creations

16 views

Published on

History of man trucks ppt

Published in: Automotive
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

History of man trucks ppt hari creations

  1. 1. HISTORY OF MAN TRUCKS N. HARIHARAN BCOM CS.DTP.,DOA
  2. 2.  Formerly •MAN Nutzfahrzeuge AG •MAN Truck & Bus AG Type Societas Europaea Industry Commercial vehicles Headquarters Munich, Bavaria, Germany Key people Joachim Drees (CEO) Products Trucks and buses; Diesel- and natural-gas engines Parent MAN SE Website www.mantruckandbus.com
  3. 3. 360°-PANORAMA: MTB AT DACHAUER STRAßE IN MUNICH
  4. 4. LIGHT TRUCK COLLABORATIONS WITH SAVIEM AND VOLKSWAGEN  From 1967 until 1977, MAN collaborated with France's Saviem, selling their light to medium duty trucks with MAN badging in Germany and certain other markets. After the end of this, a deal was struck with Volkswagen which lasted until 1993. Production of a truck using the Volkswagen LT body started in 1979 and ended in 1993 with 72,000 units produced.
  5. 5. LIGHT TRUCK COLLABORATIONS WITH SAVIEM AND VOLKSWAGEN  It was available with four engines and four wheelbases over its lifetime; there was also a 4X4 version called 8.150 FAE. FAE means "forward control" cab, all- wheel drive, single tyres so the F nomenclature means "forward control" cab. This series is usually referred to as the G90, from the most common model, but also as the "G"-series. In the United Kingdom it was originally marketed as the "MAN MT" series. The original lineup in the UK consisted of the 6.90 and the 8.90 (the first digit denoting the GVW in tonnes, the second for power in metric horsepower) and the 8.136 and 9.136
  6. 6. MAN AG SUPPLIED ENGINES WHICH WERE AVAILABLE IN INLINE- FOUR AND INLINE-SIX CYLINDER ENGINE CONFIGURATIONS, WITH DIN RATED MOTIVE POWER OUTPUTS OF:  67 kilowatts (91 PS; 90 bhp)  75 kilowatts (102 PS; 101 bhp)  101 kilowatts (137 PS; 135 bhp)  112 kilowatts (152 PS; 150 bhp)  MAN replaced the G series with the L2000 and M2000 ranges. Several models of the MAN-VWCV and the VWCV LT ranges were marketed in Spain by Enasa as Pegaso Ekus, in a typical badge engineering operation. Peterbilt also offered this model with their badging, as the 200 or 265 model
  7. 7. VWCV AND MAN SHARED THE PROJECT DEVELOPMENT IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE COLLABORATION AGREEMENT AS FOLLOWS  Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles took care of:  the tilting driver's cab including steering wheel and fixing, hand levers and foot pedals.[a]cabins so they can fit the truck chassis  the complete interior equipment and heating  the manual gearbox with clutch and gear lever, the rear axle with rear-axle transmission and suspension  the Cardan shafts including bearings  the electrical system for the entire concept, and the platforms for the standard design
  8. 8. MAN WAS RESPONSIBLE FOR:  the engine including cooling, exhaust, inlet and fuel system  the front axle with suspension and steering  the frame with all parts for attaching the springs and axles, the steering, the batteries, the power braking system and fuel system  the brakes, i.e. for the complete wheel brakes front and rear, the dual-circuit power brakes and parking brake  the wheels and tyres  the platform for special designs and tipping mechanism.

×