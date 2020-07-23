History of ashok leyland ppt hari ctrations

Successfully reported this slideshow.
4THCOFFEE HISTORY OF ASHOK LEYLAND N. HARIHARN BCOM CS.,DTP.,DOA
4THCOFFEE HEADQUARTES IN CHENNAI
4THCOFFEE Headquarters in Chennai Type Public Traded as •BSE: 500477 •NSE: ASHOKLEY ISIN INE208A01029 Industry Automotive ...
4THCOFFEE • Founded in 1948, it is the second largest commercial vehicle manufacturer in India, fourth largest manufacture...
4THCOFFEE • Ashok Motors • Ashok Motors was founded in 1948 by Raghunandan Saran. He was an Indian freedom fighter from Pu...
4THCOFFEE • Raghunandan Saran had previously negotiated with Leyland Motors of England for assembly of commercial vehicles...
4THCOFFEE • The collaboration ended sometime in 1975 but the holding of British Leyland, now a major British Auto Conglome...
4THCOFFEE • In 1987, the overseas holding by Land Rover Leyland International Holdings Limited (LRLIH) was taken over by a...
4THCOFFEE • In 2007, the Hinduja Group also bought out Iveco's indirect stake in Ashok Leyland. The promoter shareholding ...
