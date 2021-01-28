Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jadual harian pelajar asrama 2018

jadual harian

Published in: Education
Jadual harian pelajar asrama 2018

  1. 1. JADUAL HARIAN PELAJAR ASRAMA SMAZ 2020 MASA PROGRAM AHAD - KHAMIS NOTA 5.00 pagi Bangun tidur, Khidmat diri Solat subuh *pelajar perlu berada di masjid 5 minit sebelum azan subuh Bacaan Al Mathurat 6.30 pagi Persiapan sekolah 7.00 pagi Roll call Asrama Sarapan pagi 7.30 pagi Perhimpunan harian *Isnin perhimpunan sehingga jam8.20 pagi 7.50 pagi Waktu Persekolahan sesi 1 2.20 petang Solat Zohor & Makan Tengahari * Rabu 1.20-2.20 Solat zohor & makan 2.20-5.00 Aktiviti ko-k & KRSM 3.20 petang Khidmat diri/ Rehat/ Tuisyen 4.20 petang Solat Asar 5.00 petang Riadah/aktiviti bebas 6.15 petang Khidmat diri dan makam malam 7.00 malam Al Mathurat, Solat Maghrib/ bacaan Al Mulk Halaqah Al Quran *kelas kitab (Selasa) Solat Isyak 9.00 malam prep/tuisyen/kelas Tahfiz *usrah (Isnin) *hari Khamis aktiviti pelajar/katibah/Al Kahfi 10.30 malam persiapan untuk tidur 11.15 malam Tidur * pelajar F3 & F5 boleh stay up (study) sampai 12.00 tngah malam
  2. 2. MASA PROGRAM JUMAAT NOTA 5.30 pagi Bangun pagi/Qiyamullail Solat Subuh *pelajar perlu berada di masjid 5 minit sebelum azan Subuh Mathurat Kuliah Subuh / Kelas Tahfiz 7.00 pagi Khidmat diri / Kelas Tahfiz * Kelas tahfiz untuk pelajar tahfiz 8.00 pagi Sarapan 9.00 pagi Roll call & Gotong royong 10.00 pagi Aktiviti bebas / Khidmat diri 11.45 pagi Makan tengahari *Persiapan untuk solat Jumaat (Banin) 12.30 tengahari Pelajar banin bertolak ke masjid *roll-call sebelum dan selepas solat jumaat Solat Jumaat/Solat Zohor *pengisian rohani (banat)/ halaqah 2.30 tengahari Aktiviti bebas/tuisyen /tahfiz/program pelajar 4.30 petang Solat Asar 5.00 petang Riadah 6.15 petang Khidmat diri Makan malam 7.00 malam Al Mathurat Solat Maghrib & Bacaan surah Al Mulk Kuliah Maghrib / halaqah Al- quran 8.30 malam Solat Isyak 9.00 malam Tayangan Video / program pelajar 10.30 malam Persedian untuk tidur 11.00 malam Tidur * pelajar F3 & F5 boleh stay up (study) sampai 12.00 tengah malam
  3. 3. MASA PROGRAM SABTU NOTA 5.30 pagi Bangun pagi, khidmat diri Solat subuh, Al mathurat/kelas tahfiz * Pelajar perlu berada 5 minit sebelum azan Subuh 7.00 pagi Khidmat diri/kelas tahfiz 8.00 pagi Sarapan 9.00 pagi Khidmat diri/Tuisyen/Kelas Tahfiz/program pelajar 11.00 pagi Outing pelajar (Rujuk lampiran) * Outing(sebulan sekali) dari pukul 11 pagi sehingga 6 petang * Daurah (sebulan sekali) 12.00 tengahari Makan tengahari 1.00 tengahari Solat zohor 2.00 tengahari Aktiviti bebas/program pelajar 4.30 petang Solat Asar 5.00 petang Riadah 6.15 petang Khidmat diri, makan malam 7.00 malam Mathurat, solat maghrib Bacaan al mulk Halaqah Al Quran Solat Isyak * Pengisian pelajar (jika ada) 9.00 malam Prep/Tuisyen/Kelas Tahfiz 10.30 malam Persedian untuk tidur 11.15 malam Tidur * Pelajar F3 & F5boleh stay up (study) sampai 12.00 tengah malam Tertakluk kepada sebarang perubahan dari semasa ke semasa Disediakan oleh: AJK Pengurusan Asrama SMAZ

