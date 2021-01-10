Successfully reported this slideshow.
Marine Auxiliary Machinery Chapter 8 Lesson 5 Safety rules and regulations
Learning objectives  Rules in general  Requirements concerning the steering gear  SOLAS 1997,chapter V, Regulation 19-2.
The Rules in general  This is the administrative hierarchy that has been established by the United Nations in order to de...
IMO and SOLAS  IMO  International maritime organization.  This committee consists of representatives from all the membe...
Class rules  These are rules set by the class companies  Such as:  DNV-Det norsk veritas (N)  LRS-Lloyds Register of s...
Speed of rudder  For regular ships the rudder must be able to turn minimum 35 degrees to each sides. To meet the rules co...
Torque capacity (1)  The steering gear must be big enough to turn the rudder to 25 degrees port and starboard at full spe...
Torque capacity (2)  In addition the steering gear is to be pressure tested with a much higher pressure. This is done by ...
Placing of emergency scheme (1)  The procedure diagram for emergency steering should be easily seen in the wheel house an...
Placing of emergency scheme (2)  The emergency steering is done by the use of non-follow up push buttons on the starter c...
System alarms (1)  The system shall be looked after by monitoring important functions specified in the rules such as oil ...
System alarms (2)  The operator of the steering gear must have the necessary competence. the steering gear vital function...
The SOLAS rules (1)  5.3.4regulation19-1  Operation of steering gear  In areas where navigation demands special caution...
The SOLAS rules (2)  5.3.4regulation19-2  Steering gear: Testing and drills  (a) within 12h before departure, the ship'...
The SOLAS rules (3)  (iv) the steering positions located on the navigation bridge;  (v) the emergency power supply;  (v...
The SOLAS rules II (1)  (b) The checks and tests shall include:  (i) the full movement of the rudder according to the re...
The SOLAS rules II (2)  (c) (i) Simple operating instructions with a block diagram showing the change-over procedures For...
The SOLAS rules II (3)  (d) In addition to the routine checks and tests prescribed in every three months in order to prac...
The SOLAS rules II (4)  (e) The Administration may waive the requirement to carry out the checks and tests Prescribed in ...
Assessment Tests  Question 1 of 3  According to the SOLAS rules the rudder angle velocity should be at least 35-0-30degr...
Assessment Tests  Question 2 of 3  The steering gear's maximum working torque is:  A The effective torque at the safety...
Assessment Tests  Question 3 of 3  According to the SOLAS rules the maximum rudder angle to port and starboard should be...
