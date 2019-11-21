0821-3829-6492, Pusat Pisau Carving Jogja, Pusat Pisau Carving Adalah

-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Pusat Pisau Carving Set, Pusat Pisau Carving Satu Set, Pusat Pisau Carving Kom Kom, Pusat Pisau Carving Thailand, Pusat Pisau Ukir Adalah, Pusat Pisau Ukir Asli, Pusat Pisau Alat Ukir, Pusat Pisau Ukir Buah
Pisau Ukir Buah dan Sayuran. sangat cocok untuk membuat hiasan garnis sayuran dan buah. Terbuat dari stainless steel. Tajam dan anti karat. Tersedia Produk lokal dan import Thailand.
Untuk Pemesanan Hubungi :
Ibu Dania
0822-2317-6247
0821-3829-6492
(CALL/ SMS /WA)
Atau klik link di bawah ini :
http://bit.ly/2PBda8
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment