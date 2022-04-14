Successfully reported this slideshow.

How to build your MVP without code?

0

Share

Apr. 14, 2022
0 likes 9 views
Upcoming SlideShare
Maruti Techlabs engages in strategic partnership with IBM
Maruti Techlabs engages in strategic partnership with IBM
Loading in …3
×
1 of 9

How to build your MVP without code?

Apr. 14, 2022
0 likes 9 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Technology

You have an excellent product/startup idea that you cannot wait to launch and sell!

You are eager to get your minimum viable product out in the market and grow your business.

But the only roadblock? You cannot code.

Don’t worry!

You don’t need to onboard a developer or beg engineers to become technical co-founders.

All you need is to pursue low-code/no-code development of your MVP and ensure a useful product for the target market, a plan for consistent revenue generation, and a way to win over investors and possibly a potential technical co-founder.

Check out the carousel below to know everything about how you can convert your business idea into a minimum viable product without writing a single line of code and see if your idea has the potential to succeed.

#business #startup #mvpdevelopment #mvp #nocode #lowcode

You have an excellent product/startup idea that you cannot wait to launch and sell!

You are eager to get your minimum viable product out in the market and grow your business.

But the only roadblock? You cannot code.

Don’t worry!

You don’t need to onboard a developer or beg engineers to become technical co-founders.

All you need is to pursue low-code/no-code development of your MVP and ensure a useful product for the target market, a plan for consistent revenue generation, and a way to win over investors and possibly a potential technical co-founder.

Check out the carousel below to know everything about how you can convert your business idea into a minimum viable product without writing a single line of code and see if your idea has the potential to succeed.

#business #startup #mvpdevelopment #mvp #nocode #lowcode

Technology

Recommended

More Related Content

You Might Also Like

Top 13 Chatbot Trends of 2021
Maruti Techlabs
Chatbot Statistics 2021 You Cannot Afford To Miss!
Maruti Techlabs
Top 9 Use Cases for Human Resources Automation
Maruti Techlabs
11 Reasons Why You Too Need To Outsource Mobile App Testing
Maruti Techlabs
Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in the Insurance Industry
Maruti Techlabs
6 Driving Factors Behind NLP in Healthcare
Maruti Techlabs
What is a Citizen Developer? How Can You Harness the Power of Citizen Develop...
Maruti Techlabs
How are Machine Learning & mHealth transforming the healthcare industry?
Maruti Techlabs
How to Empower Your Citizen Developers [13-Step Guide]
Maruti Techlabs
How Artificial Intelligence Is Revolutionizing Logistics Management?
Maruti Techlabs
8 reasons why your business should migrate from on premise servers to the cloud
Maruti Techlabs
How can RPA streamline accounts payable process with a seventy-five per cent ...
Maruti Techlabs
How do Chatbots Work? A Guide to Chatbot Architecture
Maruti Techlabs
What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(3.5/5)
Free
Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car—And How It Will Reshape Our World Lawrence D. Burns
(5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H. Diamandis
(4.5/5)
Free
From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future Tom Wheeler
(3.5/5)
Free
SAM: One Robot, a Dozen Engineers, and the Race to Revolutionize the Way We Build Jonathan Waldman
(5/5)
Free
Talk to Me: How Voice Computing Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Think James Vlahos
(4/5)
Free
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy George Gilder
(4/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4/5)
Free
Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley Corey Pein
(4.5/5)
Free
Future Presence: How Virtual Reality Is Changing Human Connection, Intimacy, and the Limits of Ordinary Life Peter Rubin
(4/5)
Free
On War: With linked Table of Contents Carl von Clausewitz
(4.5/5)
Free
Wizard:: The Life and Times of Nikolas Tesla Marc Seifer
(2.5/5)
Free
The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Derivatives Investments, Futures Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) Antony Lewis
(4/5)
Free
Island of the Lost: An Extraordinary Story of Survival at the Edge of the World Joan Druett
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Second Nature: Scenes from a World Remade Nathaniel Rich
(5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
A Brief History of Motion: From the Wheel, to the Car, to What Comes Next Tom Standage
(5/5)
Free
The Science of Time Travel: The Secrets Behind Time Machines, Time Loops, Alternate Realities, and More! Elizabeth Howell
(3/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
If Then: How the Simulmatics Corporation Invented the Future Jill Lepore
(4.5/5)
Free
System Error: Where Big Tech Went Wrong and How We Can Reboot Rob Reich
(4.5/5)
Free
The Wires of War: Technology and the Global Struggle for Power Jacob Helberg
(4.5/5)
Free
The Quiet Zone: Unraveling the Mystery of a Town Suspended in Silence Stephen Kurczy
(4.5/5)
Free
The Players Ball: A Genius, a Con Man, and the Secret History of the Internet's Rise David Kushner
(4.5/5)
Free
Bitcoin Billionaires: A True Story of Genius, Betrayal, and Redemption Ben Mezrich
(4.5/5)
Free
A World Without Work: Technology, Automation, and How We Should Respond Daniel Susskind
(4.5/5)
Free
Uncanny Valley: A Memoir Anna Wiener
(4/5)
Free
Blockchain: The Next Everything Stephen P Williams
(4/5)
Free
Lean Out: The Truth About Women, Power, and the Workplace Marissa Orr
(4.5/5)
Free
Digital Renaissance: What Data and Economics Tell Us about the Future of Popular Culture Joel Waldfogel
(3.5/5)
Free

How to build your MVP without code?

  1. 1. How to build your MVP without code? Swipe right to read more about it
  2. 2. marutitech.com
  3. 3. marutitech.com
  4. 4. marutitech.com
  5. 5. marutitech.com
  6. 6. marutitech.com
  7. 7. marutitech.com
  8. 8. marutitech.com
  9. 9. INSIGHTFUL, RIGHT? DO YOU KNOW SOMEONE WHO NEEDS TO SEE THIS? Save this post for the future!

×