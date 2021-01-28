Successfully reported this slideshow.
PRESENTED BY: DR. HARDI GANDHI
WHAT IS BONE?  Bone is a dynamic structure that is adapting constantly to its environment and they are essential elements...
Macroscopic structure  Compact bone/cortical bone: Densely packed with organic ground substance and inorganic salts, leav...
Each osteon consists of a single central canal, known as a haversian canal, surrounded by concentric layers of calcified ...
 All the collagen fibers in a particular lamella run in a single direction, while collagen fibers in adjacent lamellae wi...
Concentric lamellae are arranged concentrically around haversian canal.  Interstial lamellae Lying in between intact ost...
Spider-shaped osteocytes occupy small cavities known as lacunae at the junctions of the lamellae. Hairlike canals called...
 These are oblique canals running at right angles to the long axis of bone. they contain neurovascular bundle.  They con...
Consists of poorly organized trabeculae (small needle-like pieces of bone) Lot of open space between them. Nourished by...
COMPOSITION OF BONE
Also known as bone gamma-carboxyglutamic acid-containing protein (BGLAP), is a noncollagenous protein found in bone and d...
It is a glycoprotein in the bone that binds calcium. It is secreted by osteoblasts during bone formation, initiating mine...
Alveolar bone is defined as the parts of maxilla and mandible that form and support the socket of teeth. (CLINICAL PERIOD...
Develops and undergo remodeling with tooth formation, hence tooth-dependent bony structures. Size, shape, location and f...
Alveolar process consists of bone which is formed both by cells from the dental follicle (alveolar bone proper) & cells w...
8th week in utero. Alveolar process develops from dental follicle during eruption of teeth. Bell stage developing bone bec...
The developing teeth lie in a trough of bone –tooth Crypt. Resorption – inner wall of the alveolus Deposition –outer wall ...
With the onset of root formation, interradicular bone develops in multirooted teeth. When a deciduous tooth is shed, its a...
Osteoblast synthesize and lay down precursors of type 1 collagen They also produce osteocalcin and the proteoglycans of gr...
MAXILLA & MANDIBLE ALVEOLAR PROCESS ALVEOLAR BONE PROPER SUPPORTING ALVEOLAR BONE BASAL BONE CORTICAL PLATES BUCCAL AND LI...
Alveolar bone proper is the bone forming the tooth socket or the alveolus that surrounds the root of the tooth. Histolog...
Radiographically it can be seen as a thin radio- opaque bone surrounding the roots of teeth and is called lamina dura. B...
It is that part of the bone which surrounds the alveolar bone proper and gives supports to the socket. It consists of tw...
Formed when the inner and outer cortical plates meet The margin is thin & knife edged in vestibular surfaces of anterior...
CELLS OSTEOGENNIC CELLS OSTEOCLASTIC CELLS OSTEOBLASTS OSTEOCYTES BONE LINING CELLS OSTEOPROGENITOR CELLS OSTEOCLASTS
Cathepsin-K I. It is a collagenolytic enzyme. II. Degrades major amount of Type I Collagen and other noncollagenous protei...
Tartarate resistant acid phosphatase (TRAP) is synthesized as a latent inactive proenzyme.  This active enzyme plays a r...
VASCULAR SUPPLY
PLATELET DERIVED GROWTH FACTOR Increases bone collagen synthesis and rate of bone matrix apposition. Produced by osteoblas...
Synthesized by osteoblasts in an active form Stimulate 1. preosteoblastic cell replication 2. Osteoblastic collagen synthe...
BONE MORPHOGENIC PROTEINS Belonging to TGF- β(transforming growth factor beta ) family ,possessing osteo inductive qualiti...
PARATHORMONE PTH affects bone cell function, may alter bone remodeling, and cause bone loss. PTH acts on both bone resorbi...
VITAMIN D3 Stimulates osteoclastic bone resorption in vitro and in vivo & has very slow onset of action. Increases osteocl...
CALCITONIN Inhibit Osteoclastic Bone Resorption Effects are short lived and there is decreased sensitivity after prolonged...
MEDIATORS OF BONE RESORPTION
BONE MULTICELLULAR UNIT Bone remodeling are characterized by the presence of a BMU (bone multicellular units) . 1. Osteocl...
The main functions of remodeling are- To prevent the accumulation of damaged and fatigued bone by regenerating new bone. ...
•Functional requirements •Age related changes in bone cells LOCAL INFLUENCES •Hormones (PTH) •Vitamin D, Calcitonin SYSTEM...
BONE RESORBERS BONE PROTECTORS Parathyroid hormone, vitamin D3 calcitonin Cytokines , IL -1, IL-6 Bisphosphonates , statin...
Conditions involving loss of alveolar bone: Extension of gingival inflammation  Trauma from occlusion Systemic factors ...
• Most common cause of bone loss in periodontal disease is extension of inflammation from marginal gingiva into supporting...
 Vit-D deficiency  Diabetes Mellitus  Hyperparathyroidism  Leukaemia  Fibrous dysplasia  Osteomyelitis Bone Destruct...
Vitamin D or calciferol - absorption of calcium from the GIT  Experimental studies showed that in osteomalacia, there is...
 Hyperglycemia induces - production of macrophage colony stimulating factor (M-CSF), Tumor Necrosis Factor –α and RANKL, ...
AUTHOR & JOURNAL TITLE RESULT CONCLUSION LEVEL OF EVIDENCE TELLERVO TERVONEN et. al. JOURNAL OF CLINICAL PERIODONTOLOGY Al...
 Oral changes include malocclusion and tooth mobility, radiographic evidence of alveolar osteoporosis with closely meshed...
The relationship between endosseous implants and bone consists of one of the two mechanism: 1) Osseointegration: when the ...
 Incorporation of woven bone  Adaptation of bone mass to load (lamellar bone deposition)  Adaptation of bone structure ...
BONE DENSITY FOR IMPLANTS
  1. 1. PRESENTED BY: DR. HARDI GANDHI
  2. 2. WHAT IS BONE?  Bone is a dynamic structure that is adapting constantly to its environment and they are essential elements for locomotion, anti-gravity support and life sustaining functions such as mastication.  It is remarkable for its hardness, resilience & regenerative tissue.  Highly Vascular.
  3. 3. Macroscopic structure  Compact bone/cortical bone: Densely packed with organic ground substance and inorganic salts, leaving only tiny spaces (lacunae) that contain the osteocytes.  Usually limited to the cortices of mature bones (cortical bone) function is to provide strength.  Cancellous bone/spongy bone: Less dense & lies chiefly between cortices & gives additional strength and supports the bone marrow.
  4. 4. Each osteon consists of a single central canal, known as a haversian canal, surrounded by concentric layers of calcified bone matrix. Haversian canals allow the passage of blood vessels, lymphatic vessels, and nerve fibers. Each of the concentric matrix “tubes” that surrounds a haversian canal is known as a lamella. HAVERSIAN CANAL :
  5. 5.  All the collagen fibers in a particular lamella run in a single direction, while collagen fibers in adjacent lamellae will run in the opposite direction.  This allows bone to better withstand twisting forces.
  6. 6. Concentric lamellae are arranged concentrically around haversian canal.  Interstial lamellae Lying in between intact osteons . These fill the gaps between osteons or are remnants of bone remodeling. Circumferential lamellae are found at the outer and inner periphery of the cortex. LAMELLAE
  7. 7. Spider-shaped osteocytes occupy small cavities known as lacunae at the junctions of the lamellae. Hairlike canals called canaliculi connect the lacunae to each other and to the central canal.  Canaliculi allow the osteocytes to exchange nutrients, wastes, and chemical signals to each other via intercellular connections known as gap junctions.
  8. 8.  These are oblique canals running at right angles to the long axis of bone. they contain neurovascular bundle.  They connect the haversian canal with the medullary cavity and surface of bone.  They are not surrounded by concentric lamellae of bone.  Also known as perforating canal VOLKMANN’S CANAL
  9. 9. Consists of poorly organized trabeculae (small needle-like pieces of bone) Lot of open space between them. Nourished by diffusion from nearby Haversian canals. MICROSCOPIC STRUCTURE OF SPONGY (CANCELLEOUS) BONE
  10. 10. COMPOSITION OF BONE
  11. 11. Also known as bone gamma-carboxyglutamic acid-containing protein (BGLAP), is a noncollagenous protein found in bone and dentin. Its synthesis is vitamin K dependent.  Secreted solely by osteoblasts  In bone mineralization and calcium ion homeostasis. OSTEOCALCIN
  12. 12. It is a glycoprotein in the bone that binds calcium. It is secreted by osteoblasts during bone formation, initiating mineralization and promoting mineral crystal formation.  Osteonectin also increases the production and activity of matrix metalloproteinases, a function important to invading cancer cells within bone. OSTEONECTIN OSTEOPONTIN  also known as bone sialoprotein I (BSP-1 or BNSP)  plays role in mineralization and bone remodelling.
  13. 13. Alveolar bone is defined as the parts of maxilla and mandible that form and support the socket of teeth. (CLINICAL PERIODONTOLOGY AND IMPLANT DENTISTRY)- Jan Lindhe pg:34 Together with the root cementum and periodontal ligament, the alveolar bone constitutes the attachment apparatus of the teeth. Forms when tooth erupts to provide osseous attachment to the forming PDL, disappears gradually after tooth is lost.
  14. 14. Develops and undergo remodeling with tooth formation, hence tooth-dependent bony structures. Size, shape, location and function of teeth determine their morphology.
  15. 15. Alveolar process consists of bone which is formed both by cells from the dental follicle (alveolar bone proper) & cells which are independent of tooth development. Maxilla & mandible develop-- 1st branchial arch or mandibular arch. The maxilla forms within the maxillary process & mandible forms within the fused mandibular processes of mandibular arch. Both jaw bones start as small centers of intramembranous ossification around stomodeum.
  16. 16. 8th week in utero. Alveolar process develops from dental follicle during eruption of teeth. Bell stage developing bone becomes closely related. Teeth separated from each other by the development of interdental septa.
  17. 17. The developing teeth lie in a trough of bone –tooth Crypt. Resorption – inner wall of the alveolus Deposition –outer wall The size of the alveolus is dependent upon the size of the growing tooth germ.
  18. 18. With the onset of root formation, interradicular bone develops in multirooted teeth. When a deciduous tooth is shed, its alveolar bone is resorbed. Alveolar process gradually incorporated into maxillary or mandibular body. Permanent tooth moves into place, developing its own alveolar bone from its own follicle.
  19. 19. Osteoblast synthesize and lay down precursors of type 1 collagen They also produce osteocalcin and the proteoglycans of ground substance & rich in ALP Collagen formed by osteoblast is deposited in parallel or concentric layers to produce mature bone When bone is rapidly formed as in certain conditions(fracture callus), the collagen is not deposited in a parallel array but in a basket like weave and is called woven, immature or primitive bone. The main mineral component of bone is an imperfectly crystalline hydroxyapatite. The mineral crystals are deposited along and in close relation to the bone collagen fibrils. Calcium and phosphorous are derived from the blood plasma and from nutritional sources. The extracellular matrix of bone is mineralized soon after its deposition Very thin layer of unmineralized matrix is seen on the bone surface and this is called the osteoid layer or osteoid seam. As the process of bone formation progresses the osteoblast come to lie in tiny spaces within the surrounding mineralized matrix and are then called osteocytes.
  20. 20. MAXILLA & MANDIBLE ALVEOLAR PROCESS ALVEOLAR BONE PROPER SUPPORTING ALVEOLAR BONE BASAL BONE CORTICAL PLATES BUCCAL AND LINGUAL SPONGY BONE
  21. 21. Alveolar bone proper is the bone forming the tooth socket or the alveolus that surrounds the root of the tooth. Histologically it is a compact bone having osteons. It is also called bundle bone since bundles of principle periodontal ligaments fibres called sharpey’s fibres attach to the bone from the tooth. It has numerous small perforations of canals that carry blood vessels and nerves and blood vessels. Its also called the cribriform plate.
  22. 22. Radiographically it can be seen as a thin radio- opaque bone surrounding the roots of teeth and is called lamina dura. Break in continuity of lamina dura at the proximal aspects of crest of interdental septum has been considered as the earliest radiographic change in periodontitis. Its divided into two parts- Lamellated & Bundle Bone
  23. 23. It is that part of the bone which surrounds the alveolar bone proper and gives supports to the socket. It consists of two parts : a. Cortical plates b. Spongy bone :
  24. 24. Formed when the inner and outer cortical plates meet The margin is thin & knife edged in vestibular surfaces of anterior and rounded/beaded in posterior teeth  Most prominent border of interdental septum INTERRADICULAR SEPTA  The bone between the roots of multirooted teeth .  Both of them contain perforating canals of Zukerkandl & Hirschfeld [nutrient canals].
  25. 25. CELLS OSTEOGENNIC CELLS OSTEOCLASTIC CELLS OSTEOBLASTS OSTEOCYTES BONE LINING CELLS OSTEOPROGENITOR CELLS OSTEOCLASTS
  26. 26. Cathepsin-K I. It is a collagenolytic enzyme. II. Degrades major amount of Type I Collagen and other noncollagenous proteins Matrix metalloproteinase (MMPs) I. MMP-9 (Collagenase B) – osteoclast migration. II. MMP-13- osteoclast differentiation. ENZYMES OF OSTEOCLAST
  27. 27. Tartarate resistant acid phosphatase (TRAP) is synthesized as a latent inactive proenzyme.  This active enzyme plays a role in bone resorption inside and outside the osteoclast cell.  In osteoclasts, TRAP is localized within the ruffled border area, the lysosomes, the Golgi cisternae and vesicles. INTRACELLULAR ROLE OF TRAP Intracellularly TRAP has been localized in the vesicles of osteoclasts. It is released into the extracellular environment as an active enzyme by exocytosis. ROLE OF TRAP IN BONE RESORPTION
  28. 28. VASCULAR SUPPLY
  29. 29. PLATELET DERIVED GROWTH FACTOR Increases bone collagen synthesis and rate of bone matrix apposition. Produced by osteoblasts. Mainly derived from serum and platelets. Stimulates DNA synthesis and cell replication in osteoblasts.
  30. 30. Synthesized by osteoblasts in an active form Stimulate 1. preosteoblastic cell replication 2. Osteoblastic collagen synthesis 3. Bone matrix apposition 4. Alkaline phosphatase activity FIBROBLASTS GROWTH FACTOR Exerts its effects on bone formation ,primarily through increased proliferation of osteoprogenitor cells Promotion of osteogenic differentiation TRANSFORMING GROWTH FACTOR Β
  31. 31. BONE MORPHOGENIC PROTEINS Belonging to TGF- β(transforming growth factor beta ) family ,possessing osteo inductive qualities Induces I. Chondrocyte differentiation II. Matrix mineralization III. Osteoblasts precursor cells into more mature osteoblasts IV. Collagen production by mature osteoblasts
  32. 32. PARATHORMONE PTH affects bone cell function, may alter bone remodeling, and cause bone loss. PTH acts on both bone resorbing cells (osteoclasts) and bone forming cells (osteoblasts) It increases osteoclastic bone resorption and supresses bone formation if administered continuously. When administered in low doses intermittently it stimulates bone formation. (Anabolic effect)
  33. 33. VITAMIN D3 Stimulates osteoclastic bone resorption in vitro and in vivo & has very slow onset of action. Increases osteoclast no. and activity along with ruffled border size and clear zone volume. It has a shallow dose response curve.
  34. 34. CALCITONIN Inhibit Osteoclastic Bone Resorption Effects are short lived and there is decreased sensitivity after prolonged exposure. It occurs due to decrease in receptors and second population of osteoclasts that are non responsive to calcitonin.
  35. 35. MEDIATORS OF BONE RESORPTION
  36. 36. BONE MULTICELLULAR UNIT Bone remodeling are characterized by the presence of a BMU (bone multicellular units) . 1. Osteoclasts 2. Osteoblasts 3. Blood vessels & Pericytes Each unit is organized into "cutting cone" of osteoclasts reabsorbing bone followed by trail of osteoblasts reforming the bone to fill defect
  37. 37. The main functions of remodeling are- To prevent the accumulation of damaged and fatigued bone by regenerating new bone. To allow bone to respond to changes in mechanical forces. To facilitate mineral homeostasis. Regulation of bone remodeling is a complex process involving hormones and local factors acting in a autocrine and paracrine manner on the generation and activity of differentiated bone cells – Sodek et al 2000
  38. 38. •Functional requirements •Age related changes in bone cells LOCAL INFLUENCES •Hormones (PTH) •Vitamin D, Calcitonin SYSTEMIC INFLUENCES FACTORS INFLUENCING REMODELLING
  39. 39. BONE RESORBERS BONE PROTECTORS Parathyroid hormone, vitamin D3 calcitonin Cytokines , IL -1, IL-6 Bisphosphonates , statins TNF alpha & beta Osteoprotegerin Colony stimulating factors Interferon gamma Prostaglandins & Arachidonic acid metabolites Glucocorticoids , Indomethacin/ Aspirin RANKL/ OPG-L IL-1 receptors antagonist Bacterial products Estrogen & leptin MEDIATORS IN BONE REMODELLING
  40. 40. Conditions involving loss of alveolar bone: Extension of gingival inflammation  Trauma from occlusion Systemic factors Periodontitis ALVEOLAR BONE IN DISEASE
  41. 41. • Most common cause of bone loss in periodontal disease is extension of inflammation from marginal gingiva into supporting periodontal tissues. • Spread of inflammation from gingiva directly to PDL is less frequent. • The transition from gingivitis to periodontitis is associated with changes in composition of bacterial plaque. • In advanced stages number of motile organisms and spirochetes increases. BONE DISTRUCTION CAUSED BY EXTENTION OF GINGIVAL INFLAMMATION :
  42. 42.  Vit-D deficiency  Diabetes Mellitus  Hyperparathyroidism  Leukaemia  Fibrous dysplasia  Osteomyelitis Bone Destruction by Systemic Disease
  43. 43. Vitamin D or calciferol - absorption of calcium from the GIT  Experimental studies showed that in osteomalacia, there is rapid, generalized severe osteoclastic resorption of alveolar bone, proliferation of fibroblasts that replace bone and marrow, and new bone formation around the remnants of un resorbed bony trabeculae.  Radiologically there is generalized partial to complete loss of lamina dura and reduced density of supporting bone, loss of trabeculae. Increased radiolucency of trabecular interstices and increased prominence of remaining trabeculae. VITAMIN D DEFICIENCY
  44. 44.  Hyperglycemia induces - production of macrophage colony stimulating factor (M-CSF), Tumor Necrosis Factor –α and RANKL, all of which are osteoblast derived activators of osteoclast proliferation and differentiation.  Further suppression of osteoblast proliferation takes place by decreasing osteocalcin and osteopontin expressions. Bone quality is also reduced as a result of : 1. Polymorphonuclear Leukocyte Function. 2. Collagen Metabolism and Advanced Glycation End products. ALVEOLAR BONE LOSS PROGRESSION IN DIABETES MELLITUS
  45. 45. AUTHOR & JOURNAL TITLE RESULT CONCLUSION LEVEL OF EVIDENCE TELLERVO TERVONEN et. al. JOURNAL OF CLINICAL PERIODONTOLOGY Alveolar Bone Loss in type 1 Diabetic Subjects Type 1 DM has a modifying effect on marginal loss of alveolar bone. A clear trend towards increased marginal bone loss was seen in the subjects with complicated DM The subjects with good metabolic control and no complications of DM are no more susceptible to marginal bone loss than non‐diabetic controls of the same age. The present findings confirm our previous results on increased loss of periodontal support in subjects with complicated DM already at an early age. 1B
  46. 46.  Oral changes include malocclusion and tooth mobility, radiographic evidence of alveolar osteoporosis with closely meshed trabeculae, widening of the lamina dura, and radiolucent cyst like spaces.  Bone cysts become filled with fibrous tissue with abundant hemosiderin- laden macrophages and giant cells. They have been called brown tumors, although they are not really tumors but reparative giant cell granulomas.  This disease is called osteitis fibrosa cystica or Von Recklinghausen’s disease.  Other diseases in which it may occur are Paget’s disease, fibrous dysplasia, and osteomalacia. HYPERPARATHYROIDISM
  47. 47. The relationship between endosseous implants and bone consists of one of the two mechanism: 1) Osseointegration: when the bone is in intimate but not ultrastructural contact with implant. Osseointegration concept proposed by Branemark et al 2) Fibrosseous integration, in which soft tissues such as fibers and/or cells, are interposed between the two surfaces. BONE IMPLANT INTERFACE OSSEOINTEGRATION FIBROSSEOUS INTEGRATION
  48. 48.  Incorporation of woven bone  Adaptation of bone mass to load (lamellar bone deposition)  Adaptation of bone structure to load (bone remodelling) STEPS OF OSSEOINTEGRATION
  49. 49. BONE DENSITY FOR IMPLANTS

×