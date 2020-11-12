Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. CASHversneller Binnen:  48 uur  14 dagen  3 maanden Méér CASH met business intelligence
  2. 2. 1. Binnen 48 uur een overzicht van cashflowverbeterende acties  Koppeling met REDboard / CASHboard  Direct zicht op je liquiditeitspositie  Zicht op je toekomstige cashflow  Basis ingericht op acties Het REDboard / CASHboard geven je direct inzicht in verbetermogelijkheden
  3. 3. Automatisering voor je laten werken  Koppeling actie > resultaat  Zelf grip op jouw prognoses  Richting geven, prioriteiten stellen 2. Binnen 14 dagen de eerste cashflowverbetering met CASHversneller Boek binnen 14 dagen de eerste verbeteringen in de cashflow
  4. 4. Zicht op je resultaatbepalers  Doorvoeren verbeteringen in je bedrijf  Aanvullen en aanscherpen dashboards  Roadmap naar resultaatverbetering 3. Verbeteren: Blijf ‘in control’ door met realtime data te sturen op cashflow De strategie van een bedrijf is bepalend voor toekomstige kasstromen
  5. 5. Meer CASH met business intelligence? Wil jij ook meer CASH met business intelligence? Bekijk ons plan van aanpak op www.redviewbi.nl/cashversneller

