Versace PreFall 21 Campaign My POV
What Attracted Me? Choice of Colors Richness of Spring Diversity of Talent
My Takeaway from the Campaign • Relevant to season campaign • Conscious of social dynamics • Relatable for everyone • Ensuring premium value is sustained
Thank You
Jun. 15, 2021

Hanyi Dong - Digital Digest Power Point

Versace PreFall 21 Campaign

Hanyi Dong - Digital Digest Power Point

