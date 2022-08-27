Meticore Product.pdf

Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
Meticore is a diet pill that jumpstarts the metabolism by increasing body
temperature. This promotes weight loss at a faster and more consistent pace. As we
get older, our ability to maintain an efficient core body temperature decreases.
There are many studies that have proven a correlation between metabolism and
core body temperature. More often than not, low core body temperatures cause the
metabolism to slow down and work less efficiently.
Meticore is a diet pill that jumpstarts the metabolism by increasing body
temperature. This promotes weight loss at a faster and more consistent pace. As we
get older, our ability to maintain an efficient core body temperature decreases.
There are many studies that have proven a correlation between metabolism and
core body temperature. More often than not, low core body temperatures cause the
metabolism to slow down and work less efficiently.
Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd