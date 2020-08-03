Successfully reported this slideshow.
5 reasons why local seo is crucial for business

Are you thinking of the ways to be found by the local customers? Then local SEO can help you promote your business locally.

Published in: Marketing
5 reasons why local seo is crucial for business

  1. 1. 5 Reasons Why Local SEO is Crucial for Business Are you thinking of the ways to be found by the local customers? Then local SEO can help you promote your business locally. Aren’t you just looking for business promotion? Do you want to earn revenue as well? Still, the answer is Local SEO. Local SEO is an effective method to show-up your business at the exact time when your customers are searching. There are many strategies that local SEO can market your business, which includes creating location-specific content, maintaining business directories like Google my business, handling online reviews, and more. Above all, the major intention of incorporating local SEO in marketing strategy is to rank your business in Google search results and drive customers to the business. Stop beating around the bushes and start local SEO to get a very productive result. Consider reading the five reasons to implement local SEO in business, which may help you make a decision. 1. People are using the internet (Google) to search for the business Local SEO is customers centric and is working to ease customers with whatever they are looking for. It’s more like giving the customer exact information about the search at the right time. So, people in your area might be searching for you too and they might not have found your business yet. And the obvious reason is you haven’t used local SEO. Did you know 46% of all the Google searches are local intent? It’s almost half of the searches that take place on Google. In fact, 72% of people who did a Google search visited the business within 8km of wherever they search. People not just use Google to search for the business but also use to search for the business which they already know to get the exact location of the business. The research reports that 71% of people use Google to confirm the location before going for the first time. Why local SEO is getting so intense? People prefer local searches over organic search results as it’s more meaningful. Optimizing for local search means that customer getting more customized information which that can rely on.
  2. 2. Nowadays “near me” searches are getting so popular that the search has increased by 300% from 2018 to 2019. And it is expected to grow in 2020. 2. Highly targeted and timely Have you ever search locally to fulfill your need and got exactly what you’re looking for? The links or the list that you got for your local search is because they have worked to optimize for local SEO. If you’re looking for products or services near your area, then it’s very obvious that your potential customers are also searching for you. So, be available when your customers need you. Your presence matter to convince them to get involved in your business. You might also have noticed when you search for some services or product, Google displays the top 3 businesses as a result. How? Google uses a local algorithm, Google 3 pack, to recommend the business in a local search result. Google pulls this information from Google My Business profile of the business which is why GMB has a very important role in local SEO. What is the GMB profile? Google My Business profile is the detailed information about the business which includes business description, contact detail, opening time, website link, reviews, and service offers.
  3. 3. This is the image of Google my business Reviews have an important role in the growth of the business. Research shows 90% of the consumers read online reviews before visiting a business. And 67.7% of purchase decisions are made after reading online reviews. So this is why you should fully make the use of the GMB profile to appear whenever there is a local search. By optimizing the GMB profile, you can position your business in the top 3 results and promote your business to the local customer when they are searching for a business like yours. 3. Growth in mobile result Think of it, when you make a search for the restaurant, textile business, or any kind of business locally, which device you will use? A high probability that you’ll use mobile to search for a business in your area. Do you check out the result displayed by Google? And the reviews of the businesses? Of course, you’ll do that. And you’ll even make a visit to the selected business in your free time.
  4. 4. Growth in mobile The point here is, people are getting busy in life and are running out of time which is why they are searching for business locally. Most of the local searches are mobile-driven. People are using mobile phones, tablets, and desktops to search for the local business. In fact, 88% of the local mobile search results in offline purchases within a day, and 50% of the mobile search look for business information. But that doesn’t mean local SEO doesn’t serve for desktops. Local SEO is suitable for desktop too but most of the local searches are happening from the mobile which is why Google gives importance for the website that is optimized for mobile. Google also gives importance to the website optimized for mobile in organic search. However, Google sees local search as mobile-driven which is why it has prioritized mobile-friendly websites for local search. 4. Rank high in local search engine Yes, ranking is important in local SEO. The higher your business gets to rank the more chance that people will visit you.
  5. 5. Though ranking is able to bring customers to your business, it is not only the factor that convinces people to visit you. Other than ranking another important aspect that attracts the customer in local SEO are:  Distance: Is your business far from the search place? If there is no competition in the locality then no doubt potential-customer in your area will visit you. But if you have competition then distance can be their decision making factor. The near your business location from the search place the higher the chance for customers’ visits.  Relevant: How relevant is your business to the search queries? This means how well listing matches what potential-customer is searching for. If you want to appear when there is relevant search, prefer adding detailed information across the internet to help Google understand your business. When you do this, Google will display your business when there is relevant local search.  Prominence: A prominent businesses are displayed in local ranking. Your business prominence is based on the information across the internet (blogs, directories, and links). Google reviews are also important factors in local ranking. Having positive reviews can also improve the business’s local ranking.  Google My Business profile: If you haven’t optimized Google My Business account profile then you won’t get a place in top local search. Actively using Google My Business account by updating business information, adding photos, replying reviews can also help in local ranking. 5. Prevent from losing money When you’re implementing local SEO for your business, you’re definitely stopping money leaking from your business. People make a local search to get involved with a business. 78% of the local mobile search ends with purchases. Additionally, Local SEO allows you to promote your business for free. However, you have to pay for the agency working for you. Once you have finalized to use local SEO, you need to decide which keyword you want to appear for. Think about which keyword people will use to search for your business. Target that keyword to get ranked. Also, you can target the keywords which differentiate you from your competitors. If you have some special features that resonate with your business and customer then you may prefer to use that word too. But ensure that you stay relevant to your business. The more relevant your stay, more than chance you get to rank in a local search engine, But, remember no to stop local SEO until you appear in that local 3 pack list. Most of the people prefer the business that appears in the local 3 pack list.
  6. 6. The research report that 92.7% of businesses that use inbound marketing including local SEO has increases lead. Using local SEO in the right way can offer excellent revenue to the business. Final Thoughts If your business is not found locally, your losing opportunities to grow. As Google goes through a lot of changes to ensure that the people get the relevant result, it’s important to undertake local SEO for the business. Promoting your local business may be challenging but when done correctly, it can reward you with benefits.

