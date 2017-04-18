Datametrex private placement - 45-106 f2 - offering memorandum

TOR_LAW 91236616 CONFIDENTIAL OFFERING MEMORANDUM DATAMETREX LIMITED February 28, 2017 (Amended and Restated March 9, 2017...
TOR_LAW 91236616 - 2 - respect of the Transaction. All Common Shares and Warrants issued on the Offering will be exchanged...
TOR_LAW 91236616 - 3 - only on the information in this Offering Memorandum, including the information incorporated herein ...
TOR_LAW 91236616 - 4 - periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results exp...
TOR_LAW 91236616 - 5 - Item 1: Use of Available Funds 1.1 Funds – The net proceeds of the Offering that will be available ...
TOR_LAW 91236616 - 6 - 1.3 Reallocation - We intend to spend the available funds as stated. We will reallocate funds only ...
TOR_LAW 91236616 - 7 - • Grow and develop the brand: Datametrex is focused on developing and maintaining a brand that will...
TOR_LAW 91236616 - 8 - States Provisional Patent Application No. 62/333,612 filed in the United States on May 9, 2016 for ...
TOR_LAW 91236616 - 9 - Name and municipality of principal residence Positions held (e.g., director, officer, promoter and/...
TOR_LAW 91236616 - 10 - Name Principal occupation and related experience Jeffrey Stevens President and Chief Operating Off...
TOR_LAW 91236616 - 11 - or regulatory body or self-regulatory authority that would be likely to be considered important to...
TOR_LAW 91236616 - 12 - Date of issuance Type of security issued Number of securities issued(1) Price per security(1) Tota...
TOR_LAW 91236616 - 13 - Exemptions from Prospectus Requirements Canada The Units are being offered in all provinces of Can...
TOR_LAW 91236616 - 14 - To date, Datametrex has not earned operating profits and significant operating losses are possible...
TOR_LAW 91236616 - 15 - Suppliers may be unable or unwilling to deliver these materials and services on a timely basis as ...
TOR_LAW 91236616 - 16 - sales cycle and intends to invest in competitive intelligence and analysis as it relates to the dy...
TOR_LAW 91236616 - 17 - regulatory action, depending on its magnitude, may restrict Datametrex from effectively manufactur...
TOR_LAW 91236616 - 18 - Risks associated with additional financing Datametrex may need to raise additional financing. Ther...
TOR_LAW 91236616 - 19 - Third parties may in the future assert claims of infringement, misappropriation or other violation...
TOR_LAW 91236616 - 20 - third-parties of its confidential or proprietary information could enable competitors to duplicate...
TOR_LAW 91236616 - 21 - consolidation or other business combination; raising future capital; and amending the resulting is...
TOR_LAW 91236616 - 22 - 11.2 Statutory Rights of Action in the Event of a Misrepresentation Subscribers in British Columbi...
TOR_LAW 91236616 - 23 - (2) if you are resident in British Columbia, the earlier of: a) 180 days after you first had knowl...
TOR_LAW 91236616 - 24 - General The securities laws of the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba ...
TOR_LAW 91236616 SCHEDULE A FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF DATAMETREX
! DataMetrex Limited Financial Statements For the period from September 7, 2016 (date of incorporation) to December 31, 20...
Tel: 416 865 0200 Fax: 416 865 0887 www.bdo.ca BDO Canada LLP TD Bank Tower 66 Wellington Street West Suite 3600, P.O. Box...
! #! ! Opinion In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position o...
DataMetrex Limited Statement of Financial Position (.+!)**314)28/2-!237+6!)+!)2!/27+-5)0!4)57!3,!7.+6+!,/2)2*/)0!67)7+1+27...
DataMetrex Limited Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (.+!)**314)28/2-!237+6!)+!)2!/27+-5)0!4)57!3,!7.+6+!,/2)2*/)0!...
DataMetrex Limited Statement of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity (Deficiency) (.+!)**314)28/2-!237+6!)5+!)2!/27+-5)0!4)57!3...
DataMetrex Limited Statement of Cash Flows (.+!)**314)28/2-!237+6!)5+!)2!/27+-5)0!4)57!3,!7.+6+!,/2)2*/)0!67)7+1+276! '! !...
DataMetrex Limited Notes to the Financial Statements December 31, 2016 8! 1. Nature and organization of business DataMetre...
DataMetrex Limited Notes to the Financial Statements December 31, 2016 9! 2. Significant accounting policies (continued) c...
DataMetrex Limited Notes to the Financial Statements December 31, 2016 10! 2. Significant accounting policies (continued) ...
DataMetrex Limited Notes to the Financial Statements December 31, 2016 11! 3. Trade and other receivables 2016 Trade recei...
DataMetrex Limited Notes to the Financial Statements December 31, 2016 12! 5. Related party transactions (a) Occupancy cos...
DataMetrex Limited Notes to the Financial Statements December 31, 2016 13! 6. Share capital Authorized, issued & outstandi...
DataMetrex Limited Notes to the Financial Statements December 31, 2016 14! 8. "'$(&%!*#+%)! The provision for income taxes...
×