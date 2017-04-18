Datametrex private placement - 45-106 f2 - offering memorandum

Datametrex sells subscriptions to retailers which allows Datametrex to aggregate anonymous data related to actual sales - this data allows vendors to monitor data remotely, freeing up time to focus on business development.

We are getting very strong interest on this IoT Offering, and resulting Expressions of Interest in Datametrex due to several reasons:

1. Sound business model, filling a largely untapped need;

2. Management Team with significant Capital Markets experience and strong track record;

3. No trading restrictions after the Reverse Takeover occurs, expected to occur within 30 - 45 days;

4. Warrants exercisable up to 2 years out;

5. Possibility of 'De-Risking' the investment by selling shares and holding the Warrants, to be exercised once they are 'in the money';

6. Investor Qualification Criteria as non-Accredited Offerings means that virtually anyone can invest up to $10,000 with nominal qualification criteria for larger amounts;

7. We are finalizing the arrangements in order to have it available for TFSA investments (and other Registered Accounts);

8. They have a local Canaccord Broker who has a book of business of approximately $1 Billion who is participating and who has agreed to let his name be used. (We can discuss.)

