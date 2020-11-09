Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Tips to StayTips to Stay OrganisedOrganised During OnlineDuring Online LearningLearning By Elochukwu (Elo) Uzor Kirsten Jo...
Minimise the desk space. Keep only things you really need Remove the junk. Get rid of items which serve no purpose to your...
Revise Your Email and Computer Filing System 03 Create a meeting folder: Place all items that need to be discussed in a se...
Leverage Software/Productivity AppsLeverage Software/Productivity Apps Issue: Accumulated lots of open tabs and windows du...
Develop a weekly schedule around the deadlines Make sure to include time for activities that bring you joy Set notificatio...
Time Management Strategy (2): Prioritising 06 A 'to do list' are prioritised lists of all the tasks that you need to carry...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Online Learning Organisation Presentation

8 views

Published on

How to stay organised during remote/distance learning?

Distance learning is one of the biggest challenges for students who started this new academic year. Staying organised can be the key to your online success! In this week's blog post, we share tips on how how to keep yourself on track so that you stay on top of everything and successfully balance your work, family and online classes.

Authors: Yulia Kudryavtseva, Elochukwu (Elo) Uzor, Tam Nguyen, Kirsten Johnson and Hannah Sayono.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Online Learning Organisation Presentation

  1. 1. Tips to StayTips to Stay OrganisedOrganised During OnlineDuring Online LearningLearning By Elochukwu (Elo) Uzor Kirsten Johnson Hannah Sayono Tam Nguyen Yulia Kudryavtseva 01
  2. 2. Minimise the desk space. Keep only things you really need Remove the junk. Get rid of items which serve no purpose to your productivity, such as stacks of meaningless paperwork, food items, etc. Keep your desk organised Personalise Your Workspace 02 Comfortable Undisturbed & Quiet Private room (ideally) Away from easy distractions such as internet, social media, TV or... your bed. Location Your performance coincides with your workspace. When your workspace is organised, you have the mindset and motivation to work.
  3. 3. Revise Your Email and Computer Filing System 03 Create a meeting folder: Place all items that need to be discussed in a separate folder to help prepare for meetings and save time. Do your best to eliminate, clear, and reorganize your files and folders you've used in the past and transition from hard copies to digital. Here are some storage ideas to create a smooth filing system: Add a reading folder: Designate a folder for print articles or any documents you want to read or save but are not urgent. Create a WFR folder: Cluttered inboxes can be a nightmare. Use WFR (Waiting for Response) folder and check it every few days. Don’t let your filing pile up: Continuously organize your files. It may be helpful to put new files into a “do to” and file everything once or twice a week.
  4. 4. Leverage Software/Productivity AppsLeverage Software/Productivity Apps Issue: Accumulated lots of open tabs and windows during the day. Purpose: A great tool for saving your tabs, windows, and bookmarks, leaving you free to exit out and return to them at any time. https://sessionbuddy.com Issue: Brainstorming ideas and managing ideas for group/individual projects during remote learning. Purpose: Google’s collaborative digital whiteboard to enhance your meetings and workflows. Features: Pen, marker, highlighter, sticky notes, laser, and many more! https://jamboard.google.com/ 04 Session Buddy1. 2. Jamboard 3. Momentum Purpose: Tab page that gives you a moment of calm, inspires you to be productive and displays a reminder of your focus for the day and to do list. Other features: Offers a selection of beautiful desktop images and inspiring quotations. https://momentumdash.com/ Task management softwares may help you in getting through the week and to keep on top of your seemingly never- ending to-do’s. These are 3 amazing FREE tools that will be useful to stay organised during online learning:
  5. 5. Develop a weekly schedule around the deadlines Make sure to include time for activities that bring you joy Set notifications on your phone/laptop about upcoming deadlines Preparing Your Work Schedule Ahead (Include FUN!) Make a quick list of all your deadlines Include dates and a brief outline of each task/project Cross out or check each completed tasks (it will make you feel accomplished and satisfied!) Tracking Your Deadlines Time Management Strategy (1): Planning 05
  6. 6. Time Management Strategy (2): Prioritising 06 A 'to do list' are prioritised lists of all the tasks that you need to carry out. When used effectively, you'll be much better organized when working remotely! You'll experience less stress and feel safe in the knowledge that you haven't forgotten anything important. Pick a medium: Choose the right app (or paper) Make Multiples: Create several lists of things that need to happen (E.g., master list, weekly project list or high-impact tasks). Meet the MITs (Most Important Tasks) and Keep it Simple Time it and Don't Stress Preparing a To Do List:

×